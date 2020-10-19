Paid Content
Everything you need to know about Crypto Trading
Trading cryptocurrencies has many benefits, but here is everything you may need to know.
Trading cryptocurrency simply involves changing one cryptocurrency to another cryptocurrency or changing crypto to local money or Fiat. On the other hand, cryptocurrency trading also covers the buying and selling of any crypto or coins and exchanging to the fiat of one’s choice.
To trade crypto assets, the first thing you need to do is to ensure you have a wallet where you can keep any cryptocurrency you’ll be purchasing from any crypto exchange platform like Remitano, Coinbase, Binance, etc. The first stage of trading cryptocurrency is creating an account. The essence of creating an account is to show interest and also give you the platform to get your cryptocurrency wallet.
What are the cryptocurrency exchange platforms?
These are platforms that allow the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies. There are centralized and decentralized platforms, but the bests are always decentralized. The decentralized platforms are controlled by multiple systems (meaning there is no single computer controlling it). These platforms allow you to buy and sell cryptocurrency and as well as store them in your wallet.
Exchanges charge traders a fee for allowing you to trade cryptocurrencies. The average fee per trade is 0.1% of each trade executed on the platform. Billions of dollars worth of crypto assets are traded every day. Lucky traders and early adopters have made it big from trading cryptocurrencies, and it is now their full-time job.
From my experience, there are basically two types of cryptocurrency trading; short term trading and long term trading. Now let’s look at these types of trading.
Short term trading
This refers to buying cryptocurrency at a low price only to hold for a short time before selling at a marginal profit. Trading time can be between minutes to months.
The idea is simple; you buy a coin because you think the price will increase in a short time and then sell it for a quick profit.
Long term trading
Long term holding refers to the act of holding a particular crypto asset for a very long time, years to be precise. The word HODL which means Hold on For Dear Life originates from long term trading. The idea of long term trading is to hold crypto assets for a very long term regardless of the volatility with the hope that it will increase by a significant factor after years of holding.
Risks of trading cryptocurrencies
Fluctuations are the most significant problem that cryptocurrency traders face. Trading cryptocurrencies have many benefits, but before you trade, you must be aware of the risks involved in trading. Below are some of the cryptocurrency-related risks.
✓ Cryptocurrency fluctuates: There is no fixed price over a fixed period for cryptocurrency. This means the worth of a cryptocurrency today can change tomorrow. The change can be slow or rapid, but it is quite unusual for cryptocurrency value to drop heavily. Most times, whenever it drops, it is always little, and there’s still a time when it will pump (cryptocurrency increases).
✓ Cryptocurrency is not regulated: The bank and government are not in control of these digital assets. However, people are paying more attention to it because of its usefulness and how it is becoming generally accepted across the globe.
✓ Security risks: There can be cryptocurrency mistakes, and cryptocurrency can be hacked: Sometimes, avoiding obstacles as a result of technical failures might be difficult. Hackers can also hack into cryptocurrencies and toy with it.
The best way to avoid issues with cryptocurrency is to get as much information as possible before starting.
There are quite a number of people that are concerned about the best trading platforms to use for their transactions. There is no need to worry about that.
This article will highlight some of the top and best cryptocurrency exchange platforms you can use for trading. There are a lot of other platforms out there, and finding the best should be the aim. Below is a streamlined list of five cryptocurrency trading platforms that are safe and trusted.
Remitano
This is the most recommended trading platform for both beginners and experts. The platform is a P2P escrowed marketplace that makes buying and selling of cryptocurrency and trading to local currency easier and faster. You are connected with buyers or sellers (depending on what you want to do), and the transaction goes on safely.
source: Remitano.com
Coinbase
Coinbase is one of the best platforms for trading. It is highly secured and easy to use for trading leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Coinbase has APIs that allow developers to link with third-party apps and trading platforms. Coinbase is on this list because it is easy to use, highly secure, and fees are low.
Source: Coinbase.com
Kraken
Kraken is on the list because it is an old and consistent cryptocurrency platform that allows funding from diverse options. This platform is super cool for beginners because it makes the onboarding process easier.
Source: Kraken.com
Bitfinex
BItfinex is a good platform for all trading necessities. If you are already learned and good with trading, you will find this cryptocurrency exchange valuable. Beginners might find the interface complicated, but it supports different cryptocurrencies.
Source: Bitfinex.com
CEX.IO
This is a reliable platform for multiple cryptocurrencies. You can also make deposits from your local bank (credit card or any other option that suits you). The multiple payment option and high security, state compliance with regulatory organizations are top reasons why you should consider the platform. You can also track your investments with their developed reports.
Source: Cex.io
What makes cryptocurrencies ideal for trading
The primary reason why cryptocurrencies are ideal for trading is because of the fluctuations. There are cases where you’ll have more profits due to the price when you bought the cryptocurrency, and you experienced an increase in the long run (that means you’re making a profit). Also, the opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies when they’re cheaper or at the prices that are convenient for you and sell off when you realized they’ve increased in value makes cryptocurrency ideal for trading.
It is an undisputed fact that the income coming from crypto trading might not be as huge as you might have envisaged, however, the more the value of the cryptocurrency you’re holding or trading, and the longer you hold your cryptocurrency, the more your chances of cashing out big.
The price is influenced by the economic factor of demand and supply. This is what the cryptocurrency traders use in balancing their portfolio. Cryptocurrency is just a different and unique investment form or opportunity.
Now that you understand everything about crypto trading, you can learn how to begin cryptocurrency trading in 2020.
Lekki Gardens continues to deliver value to her clients
Lekki Gardens is upgrading and beautifying some of her completed estates.
Lekki Gardens, Nigeria’s Premier Pan African Property Investment Company is upgrading and beautifying some of her completed estates in a bid to continually satisfy its clients. Renowned for her hands-on approach to putting the needs of its customers first, her countless innovative practices, customer-centric culture, Lekki Gardens continues to build wealth for her investors with a transformational approach to the Nigerian real estate market.
‘’At Lekki Gardens, a renewed drive for excellence and quality has birthed an unending quest for precision and impeccable delivery. This sets her apart from others in the industry, delivering your home is not the end of the journey for us in this case. We revisited a couple of our projects which have been completed for about five years now and we gave them an upgrade and facelift’’. –Akinwande Romeo, Chief Engagement officer at Lekki Gardens.
Lekki Gardens took customer service and satisfaction a step further by going back to some of their estates in Lagos and Port Harcourt to upgrade, beautify and renovate them at no cost to their residents. This laudable and highly uncommon act provides high economic value to its customers as it increases durability of their homes while saving cost for them.
HERE’S WHAT MR. YOMI HAD TO SAY
“My friends couldn’t stop congratulating and commending me for an upgraded and more beautiful space at our last Friday Games Night. I appreciate the Lekki Gardens Management for this highly generous act and their unending thoughtfulness and care to all its residents. Buying a home with Lekki Gardens is by far the best decision I have ever made.’’– Mr Yomi Adelabu.
Since the upgrade, residents in those estates now enjoy the ultimate luxury living experience with the best in class construction technology, pristine finishing options, lavish and luscious living and dining areas as well as state of the art residential amenities.
WHY DO WE DO IT?
“For us at Lekki Gardens, our customers are at the centre of all we do and this commitment fuels our resolve to continually serve and deliver excellence to them. We will not relent as our primary goal here at Lekki Gardens is to build transgenerational wealth for our clients so we continue to help them improve on the value of their properties’’- Mr Damilola Suara, Technical Special Adviser, Lekki Gardens
From our inception in 2012, we have been unwaveringly committed to delivering value to our customers and this is evident in all we do. At Lekki Gardens, we do not deliver and leave, we are with you every step of the way.
GET IN TOUCH WITH US:
ADDRESS: Lekki Paradise 3 Estate, Chevron Drive Opposite Limeridge Hotel, Off Lekki Epe Expressway Lagos.
PHONE NUMBER: 08149573600-7, 08149573601
WEBSITE: www.lekkigardens.com
EMAIL: [email protected]
FACABOOK: @lekkigardens IG: @lekkigardensofficial
Trading and Investment for beginners: How to prepare for the stock market
People from all backgrounds and walks of life trade and invest successfully every day – and you can too.
The world of stock trading and investment is fascinating and attractive to many. It also seems mysterious and complex to outsiders. If you’re thinking of dipping a toe into the stock market or any other investment platform, you may feel slightly concerned that you’ll be out of your depth. However, people from all backgrounds and walks of life trade and invest successfully every day – and you can too. This article will explain a few of the things that you can do to prepare before you get started.
Research
There are numerous different types of trading and investment that you can pursue, and the key is to work out which suits you best. Stocks and shares are perhaps the most famous, whereby you purchase a small fraction of a company or corporation. The value of the portions you own (your “stock”) will go up and down depending on the current financial landscape and the success of the company in question. Ideally, you can buy when shares are cheap and sell when they’re more valuable. Other ways to invest include Forex (exchanging foreign currencies and taking advantage of exchange rates to earn money) and asset investment (spending on assets such as real estate or cryptocurrency in which equity or value will then grow before they are sold on). It’s up to you to look into each avenue, find out how those markets work and decide which seems best for you. The more you understand before you start, the more successful you’ll be.
Seek Advice
Do you know someone who is involved in the world of investments? They could be extremely helpful to you when planning your first dabble. Of course, everyone’s experience is different, but if you know someone who has been successful on a particular platform – say Forex – you may choose to go in that direction as well, as you’ll always have someone to turn to for advice. Friends who trade and invest are often very pleased to talk about their successes and techniques, so why not arrange a chat with them in order to pick their brains?
Set Rules and Limits
It can be easy to get carried away when trading or investing with little experience. Before you get started, it’s definitely worth setting yourself some boundaries. Perhaps implementing a strict spend limit per trade, or a weekly budget, will help to keep you from going too far. You should also try to limit the types of trading or investment that you do. If you have fingers in too many diverse pies, it can be very difficult to keep up and you may well find yourself with the equivalent of a full-time job.
Practice
There are numerous tools and platforms you can use to get to grips with the world of trading and investment. Practicing with a stock trading simulator will help significantly with the ins and outs involved, and, as you won’t be using real money, you’ll have nothing to lose. Perhaps sit with a more experienced friend as they trade to better understand their approach. You’ll need to be quite familiar with the processes involved before diving in yourself. It’s important to be aware that you won’t make millions overnight when you start trading. It takes time to build up your portfolio and develop your own unique techniques and approaches. Learn to be patient, as success is just around the corner.
For Nwassa, our strength is in working with rural farmers – Dozy Mmobuosi, Group CEO, Tingo International Holdings
The strength of the Nwassa platform is in working with rural farmers while also connecting other players in the value chain.
In 2019, agriculture contributed 21.91% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). And over the last decade, the sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP has been upwards of 19.99%. At the forefront of the agrarian economy are the smallholder farmers who accounted for more than 80% of the farming populace.
Over the last half-decade, the sector has seen the rise of Internet startups that provide funds using crowdsourcing and off-take farm produce from farmers, thereby allowing them to focus more on their farming activities.
Interestingly, apart from these startups, other players are interested in doing the same. Over the years, Tingo International Holdings has played its part in the agricultural ecosystem through Nwassa, a platform dedicated to African farmers.
Group Chief Executive, Tingo International Holdings Inc., Dozy Mmobuosi, affirms that the strength of the Nwassa platform is in working with rural farmers while also connecting other players in the value chain.
The end goal for Nwassa, according to Mmobuosi, is to improve the livelihood of the continent’s smallholder and rural farmers, starting with Nigeria. This is evident from Tingo International’s activities over the years, which include connecting farmers to off-takers and bringing them into the formal financial system with Tingo Pay, its in-house payment channel.
Beyond this, more than nine million Tingo branded mobile devices have been sold to these farmers with payment spread over three years to reduce the financial strain on them.
“With the devices, we (Nwassa) provide up-to-date information to the farmers in real-time,” Mmobuosi said. Information that the platform passes across to the farmers includes weather forecasts and prices of farm input and produce.
Access to extension service providers is another key feature on the Nwassa platform.
“The goal is to bring every player in the agricultural ecosystem under the same umbrella,” Mmobuosi pointed out. Tingo International Holdings Inc. is using Nwassa to empower every player in the agricultural value chain, using simple technology to enable easy access to the market as well as information.
According to Mmobuosi, access to timely extension services and off-takers that are readily available even before harvest are the reasons farmers on the Nwassa platform have recorded a sharp reduction in their post-harvest losses.
“Nwassa is the ultimate answer for farmers all over the world, as every farmer’s need in every location can be addressed without undue challenges,” Mmobuosi said.
Reiterating Nwassa’s mission to build an Africa that feeds itself and the rest of the world, Mmobuosi said the platform would continue to work with more African farmers and players in the agricultural value chain toward improving the livelihood of rural and smallholder farmers.
One way Nwassa does this is through its microloan targetted at those within and outside the Nwassa platform. The microloan is designed to ensure that cheap credit is available to people while also bringing them into the financial fold.
With its current activities, Mmobuosi believes Nwassa has the potential to be a one-stop-shop for African agribusiness within the next few years.