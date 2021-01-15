Elon Musk’s wealth jumps in 2021, more than top 5 billionaires combined

Stock holdings of Tesla recorded impressive gains on the NASDAQ and it is looking good for Tesla Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, whose fortune has gained $31.6 billion in 2021 alone.

What you should know

Elon Musk, now worth $201 billion, has made more gains in 2021 than Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet combined.

READ:

This takes to account that Jeff Bezos is down by $6.86 billion, Bill Gates’s wealth has grown by only about $712 million, and Bernard Arnault – a french-born billionaire’s wealth is down by $2.25 billion in 2021.

Facebook’s Founder, Mark Zuckerberg has lost about $10 billion in value this year alone, as investors have reduced their stake in Facebook on privacy concerns and Warren Buffet printed a wealth gain of $1.25 billion.

Elon Musk, who a few weeks ago, surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, is now the first person in modern history to ever surpass a wealth valuation of over $200 billion.

READ:

Specifically, the world’s celebrated engineer and philanthropist had led the revolution of electric cars which is showing great potential to replace fossil-based combustion engine-driven vehicles.

Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share settled at $845 after the close of its most recent trading session.

Now worth $801 billion, Tesla has increased the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500.

READ:

Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles, but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes that the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.

Musk’s wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained about 700% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.

READ:

What to expect

Stock experts anticipate that a Democratic-controlled U.S Senate is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments, at least for the next few years.

Tesla has gained more than 23,900% since its 2010 initial public offering, including a 5-for-1 stock split in 2020.