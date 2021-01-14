Bitcoin posts biggest daily gain since November 5, 2020

Bitcoin traded at $37,422.2 up 10.05% on the day, amassing the largest one-day percentage gain since November 5, 2020.

What you should know: Such gains pushed Bitcoin’s market value to $697 billion, or 68.98% of the total crypto market value. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market value was $759 billion.

READ:

Bitcoin had traded in a daily range of $32,451.9 to $37,764.6.

Over the week, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.74%.

The volume of Bitcoin traded for the day to the time of writing stood at $70 billion or 52.43% of the total volume of all Crypto market.

READ:

Bitcoin has been ranging between $30,411.5957 and $41,921. in the past week.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 10.73% from its all-time high of $41,921.72 set on January 8.

What this means: It’s key to note that the most popular crypto asset some hours ago broke through the $35,000 resistance level and appears to be stepping into a new range that would see the price trading around the $38,000 to $40,000 price levels.

READ:

Its most recent recovery from the $34,000 price level also appears to have invalidated what previously looked like a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern forming on the 4-hour timeframe price pattern on the Bitcoin chart.

That said, the number of wallets having at least the lowest unit of Bitcoin, just reached an all-time high. Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic trading firm, revealed Bitcoin’s number of non-zero addresses just reached an all-time high of 33,539,871

READ:

The previous ATH of 33,538,483 was observed on 12 January 2021.