Pension funds take up investing in Bitcoin
Grayscale CEO recently revealed the pension industry joining hedge funds and other institutional firms in gaining exposure to Bitcoin.
Pension funds have already begun investing in the world’s most popular crypto asset, Bitcoin, according to the biggest crypto hedge fund firm, popularly known as Grayscale.
What you should know
In a recent Bloomberg interview, Grayscale CEO, Sonnenshein, disclosed on the pension industry joining hedge funds and other institutional firms in gaining exposure to Bitcoin through his firm portfolio, better known as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
We’ve started to see participation not just from the hedge fund segment, which we’ve long seen participation from, but now it’s recently from other institutions, pensions, and endowments.
- Investors are increasing their cash flow investments to notable crypto hedge funds, who are prepared to pay a premium to buy and hold cryptos through the security of a regulated fund like Grayscale.
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a traditional investment vehicle with shares titled in the investors’ name, providing a familiar structure for financial and tax advisors and easy transferability to beneficiaries under estate laws.
At press time, Grayscale net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for its Investment Products totalled $24.5 billion. The sizes of allocations they are making are growing rapidly as well.
01/11/21 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
Total AUM: $24.5 billion$BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $XRP $ZEC pic.twitter.com/WgFd5UCENP
— Grayscale (@Grayscale) January 11, 2021
The chief Executive officer also gave details about the trust and how it could affect the overall Bitcoin market as regards pricing.
Sonnenshein said:
- “So there is definitely an argument to be made about Grayscale and really any other vehicle that may be removing Bitcoin from circulation and putting it into a financial product inherently increasing the scarcity of an already scarce asset. This is a verifiable scarce asset and so when there are mechanisms that are removing them from circulation, that’s inherently making it an even scarcer asset.”
No giving up, Bitcoin gains $5,000
In less than eight hours, bitcoin surged from $30,300 to $35,400 and still showed no signs of slowing down.
In less than eight hours, bitcoin surged from $30,300 to $35,400 and still showed no signs of slowing down.
Since the start of 2021, the most popular crypto asset has gained about $5,000 this year alone amid strong buying pressure from leading financial brands across the world.
What you should know: At press time, Bitcoin traded at $35,402.67 with a daily trading volume of $11 billion. Bitcoin is down 1.07% for the day.
Recall on Monday, Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market dipped suddenly, with bitcoin losing as much as $10,000 in a day. However, it quickly bounced back, recovering most of its value as the dip was rapidly bought up by eager investors waiting to be part of Bitcoin’s meteoric rise.
What this means: Despite failing to break through its lifetime high price level of $42,00 resistance on Sunday, Bitcoin quickly bounced from its $30,000 plunge sighted yesterday and just broke above the $35,200 price levels.
- It is key to observe that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, and that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.
- Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Also playing to the hands of Bitcoin bulls are macros showing 78% of the circulating Bitcoin supply is illiquid and therefore hardly accessible for buying.
This points to a bullish investor sentiment as large amounts of BTC are being hoarded – which reduces selling pressure.
This week I'm following Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex), CTO of glassnode which is one of the great sources for on-chain analytics for #Bitcoin
Rafael has written some very insightful articles (see one below) which you should check out
Follow Rafael!https://t.co/drr2oorYzw
— Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) January 11, 2021
100 Crypto wallets have at least 10,000 Bitcoins
The number of entities owning more than 10,000 Bitcoins has just reached 100 amid the recent high volatility in play in the Bitcoin market, as some institutional investors adjust their portfolios.
What you should know: Recent data retrieved from Glassnode reveal that “Bitcoin Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just went above 100. Current value: 100″
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just went above 100.
Current value: 100
View metric:https://t.co/iHq1NPfawI pic.twitter.com/FidcYeoh1w
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 11, 2021
Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of such investors in the flagship crypto market.
- However, it’s key to observe that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, and that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $35,162.34 with a daily trading volume of $116 billion. Bitcoin is down 2.51% for the day. It presently has a market value of $654 billion.
- It has a circulating supply of 18,597,987 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coin.
Also, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency is certainly attracting new entrants into its crypto-verse.
This is as the number of unique entities appearing for the first time in BTC’s blockchain network is surging amid high volatility coming to play.
- Bitcoin’s number of non-zero addresses just reached an all-time high of 33,537,411
- A previous all-time high of 33,534,040 was observed on 11 January, 2021.
Metric description: The number of unique addresses holding a positive (non-zero) amount of Bitcoins
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Non-zero Addresses just reached an ATH of 33,537,411
Previous ATH of 33,534,040 was observed on 11 January 2021
View metric:https://t.co/VtoChZbLsa pic.twitter.com/7N2kWcCvEU
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 12, 2021
Bitcoin suffers worst drop since March 2020
Bitcoin traded at $33,832.77 with a daily trading volume of $100.2 billion and is down 16.08% for the day.
A large number of crypto investors are presently cashing out at record levels amid a significant drop in the value of Bitcoin. The world’s most popular crypto asset dropped as much as $8,000 at the start of Monday’s trading session.
This is the worst daily plunge sighted in the dominant crypto asset since March 2020.
What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $33,832.77 with a daily trading volume of $100.2 billion. Bitcoin is down 16.08% for the day. It presently has a market value of $629 billion.
Also, Scott Minerd, the Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners spoke on the recent bias coming to play at Bitcoin’s price action;
“Bitcoin’s parabolic rise is unsustainable in the near term. Vulnerable to a setback. The target technical upside of $35,000 has been exceeded. Time to take some money off the table.”
Bitcoin's parabolic rise is unsustainable in the near term. Vulnerable to a setback. The target technical upside of $35,000 has been exceeded. Time to take some money off the table.
— Scott Minerd (@ScottMinerd) January 11, 2021
However, amid the high sell-offs sighted in the crypto-verse, recent data governing wallet balances from Glassnode an advanced crypto analytic firm revealed that major crypto investors with at least 1000 Bitcoins are buying from these price dips in play at Bitcoin’s market.
Addresses with more than 1k $BTC continue growing at the expense of all others–even as this most recent downturn is taking effect. While you were selling, whales were gobbling up your Bitcoin…
Meanwhile, a leading United Kingdom’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, recently issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments amid a major strong bearish trend coming to play.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets and warned the public there were high chances all their funds could be lost;
- The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
- Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money.