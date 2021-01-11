Market Views
Breaking: Twitter drops 8.5% in early trading over President Trump ban
Record sell-offs from investors on account of the social media giant’s decision to ban, one of its most popular and powerful user, President Trump.
An American leading social media company, Twitter, saw its shares drop as much as 8.5% at the start of Monday’s trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.
The fall is largely attributed to record sell-offs from investors on account of the social media giant’s decision to ban one of its most popular and powerful users, President Trump, permanently from its social network.
Stock experts further anticipate such a move deprives the fast-rising tech brand of one of its best traffic-generators, as well as risking alienating some people who share the opinion that tech brands like Twitter, Google, Facebook have become too powerful.
The tech brands are trying to stay away from accusations that they helped fuel the violence during the storming of the Capitol in Washington some days ago by a mob sympathetic to President’s Trump election loss.
Commodities
Gold prices drop over strong U.S dollar
Spot gold dropped as much as 0.7% to $1,836.30 an ounce at the Asian trading session
Gold extended its largest drop in two months amid a strong dollar, as metal traders weigh President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge on his strategy in helping the world’s largest economy.
What this means: The rebound seen lately in the U.S dollar has helped diminish appetite for the precious metal with the U.S dollar rising, as global investors move from stocks to the more risk-averse asset. A stronger U.S dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders in other major currencies.
Gold’s previous gains in Q4 2020 are getting overturned as a surge in U.S Treasury yields soften the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset (gold).
Also, as COVID-19 vaccines get rolled out, global investors are weighing up the safe haven’s asset prospects for this year, amid reports that more massive support is on the way, which could help gold bugs in keeping prices above $1,850/ounce.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics hinted at the fundamentals weighing hard on the precious metal;
“The US dollar’s recent gains, higher yields, and the equities rally is keeping gold on the defensive.
“The gold market spends most of Friday aggressively trimming longs with little support down until $1825/oz.
“Naturally, stop-loss selling on the way down as buying interest from the real money community has lacked in any meaningful way this year which runs counter to seasonal norms.”
Bottom line: The sell set-up from a technical and fundamental perspective hit gold like a ton of bricks at its last trading session when the yellow metal sliced like a hot knife through butter at the $1900 support level.
Market Views
Elon Musk’s Tesla now worth $834 billion, bigger than Facebook
Tesla stock rallied more than 7%, bringing its market value to $834 billion. while Facebook closed at a market capitalization of $762 billion.
Fast-rising electric vehicle company, Tesla recently surpassed Facebook by market capitalization at the most recent trading session.
Tesla stock rallied more than 7%, bringing its market value to $834 billion. Facebook, meanwhile, closed at a market capitalization of $762 billion
Such surge places Elon Musk’s automobile company as the fifth-biggest company in the U.S stock market index when considering the share classes of Alphabet. It is now just behind Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.
What you should know:
- About a fifth of the car company’s shares is presently owned by the Chief Executive, Elon Musk, and other insiders.
- Elon Musk is now worth $209 billion. It’s important to note that the fastest rising billionaire keeps 8.9% of his wealth ($18.7 billion) in private assets and most of his wealth comes from Tesla, the most valuable car company which he founded over a decade ago.
- Elon Musk’s Tesla holdings are presently worth $150 billion.
- Stock experts anticipate a Democratic-controlled U.S Senate is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments at least for the next few years.
The electric car maker shares gained nearly 25% this week, far outperforming the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rallied by 1.8% and 1.6% for the week, respectively.
Tesla’s stock was in part helped by recent reports revealing the Democrats will gain control of the U.S. Senate after runoff elections in Georgia some days back.
Tesla has gained more than 24,000% since its 2010 initial public offering, including a 5-for-1 stock split in 2020.
Market Views
U.S leading stocks suffer biggest daily plunge since October 28, 2020
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 1.3%, closing with 30,223.89 and dropping about 700 index points at one point.
U.S stocks ended the first trading session of 2021 on a bearish note amid concerns about global COVID-19 cases and the Georgia senate runoff elections in play at the world’s largest economy.
What you must know: It was the biggest one-day sell-off since October 28 for the Dow (which comprises the most capitalized stocks in U.S Stock Exchange) and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq had its worst daily performance since December. 9.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 1.3%, closing with 30,223.89. At one point, the Dow dropped about 700 index points. Monday marked the first negative start to a year for the Dow since 2016.
- The S&P 500 lost about 1.5% to 3,700.65.
- The Nasdaq Composite also dropped 1.5%, ending the day at 12,698.45. Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs at the open before turning lower.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on macros weighing hard on investors minds:
“Despite investors galloping out of the gates to face a brave new year, it was the same old lockdown fear that saw investors recoil as buyer beware set in.
“While the big macro recovery and rotation view may be the “ultimate trade for 2021,” the “January trade” could be very different as the near-term landscape got a whole lot more dangerous looking very quickly.
“Markets have treated recent lockdowns more as speed bumps than hitting a brick wall at full speed.”
What to expect: However, the Georgia Senate runoff complicates matters as the street does not know how to trade or invest it. While it seems reasonable to assume that the status quo will see most post-election trades pull through, the balance of uncertainty lies in a Democratic sweep, especially if bond yields go higher.