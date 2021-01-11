Business
Amaechi gives reason for delay in commissioning of Lagos-Ibadan railway project
Minister Amaechi has stated that the delay in the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project is due to the surge of coronavirus infections.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that the inauguration of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project has been delayed due to the surge of coronavirus infections across the country, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
This is coming after the Minister earlier announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would commission the railway project after several delays.
While making the disclosure in Abuja, Amaechi said that more than 60 staff on project site have been infected by Covid-19 while trying to complete the project.
What the Transportation Minister is saying
Amaechi in his statement said,
- “First, let us admit that over 60 of our staff, not ministry of transport staff, but the staff working on the rail project have been infected by COVID-19. Luckily, nobody has died and I pray nobody will die, but you see the kind of sacrifice everybody is making to get the rail to function.
- “They are people sacrificing their lives to get to that point, we are of the view when we made that decision that Nigeria will not say 2020 was a bad year, so remove one year and add another year to Buhari administration.
- “As far as we are concerned, we need to learn how to live with Covid-19. I really want to congratulate those that achieve that feat, we were to inaugurate first week in January. We had to stop those doing minor completion because of the rise in Covid-19 transmission. The timeline for the inauguration will depend on Covid-19. If Covid-19 stop today or reduces we will commission the project.”
Amaechi also warned that the train services on all route might stop if passengers do not adhere to COVID-19 protocol. He said,
- “We will allow the train to run but if we see that we are conveying passengers who have Covid from Lagos to Ibadan, we will stop it. Just like we are threatening to stop Kaduna-Abuja, if people don’t comply with the COVID-19 Protocol.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the mainline of the Lagos-Ibadan railway had commenced trial operations with passengers about a month ago. This was ongoing as the project went on with the construction of the rest of the work and all personnel working round the clock to achieve the commissioning date.
- This means that there will be further delay in the commissioning of the railway project which is expected to help improve the movement of cargoes and passengers across the country.
Business
AfDB supports Africa’s flagship climate initiative with $6.5bn
Dr Akinwumi Adesina supports the Great Green Wall initiative with $6.5 billion over the next five years, to combat desertification.
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has revealed plans to support the Great Green Wall initiative with $6.5 billion over the next five years.
Dr. Akinwunmi made this known during the One Planet Summit, a forum hosted by France and UK today 11th of January 2021.
According to NAN, Adesina said the Great Green Wall was part of Africa’s environmental defence system, an initiative created to shield the continent against the onslaughts of desertification and degradation.
In an effort to make this a reality, he announced that the African Development Bank would mobilise 6.5 billion dollars in support of the Great Green Wall over the next five years.
The President said the $6.5 billion would be made available through a range of programmes by drawing on internal as well as external sources of funding.
What you should know
- The Great Green Wall of the Sahara and the Sahel is a flagship initiative led by the African Union to combat desertification. The plan is to plant an 8,000 km long and 15 km wide mosaic of trees, grasslands, vegetation and plants across the Sahara and Sahel.
- According to a report by the Sahara and Sahel Observatory, the Great Green Wall initiative was launched at the Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Burkina Faso in June 2005.
- The initiative was designed first to serve as a means to combat desertification and poverty and was initially limited to the establishment of a “green belt” of trees.
What they are saying
According to his statement during the Summit, Dr Adesina said:
- “I am therefore pleased to announce that without the Great Green Wall, in the face of climate change and desertification, the Sahel may disappear. By building the Great Green Wall, we will secure the Sahel, reduce climate change, reduce migration and improve the lives of people.”
Why this matters
- The Great Green Wall is expected to restore Africa’s degraded lands and boost the production of adequate food, create jobs and promote peace in the region. It will also help to foster the integration of people in the continent and globally.
- The initiative brings together more than 20 countries, including Algeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Chad, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, The Gambia and Tunisia.
Business
FG signs contract for Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project, contractor to build university
FG has signed contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project.
The Federal Government has announced the signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project.
This follows the approval of the $1.96 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September for the rail line which will connect 3 states namely Kano, Katsina and Jigawa and then terminate in Maradi, Niger Republic.
This disclosure was made by the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Monday, January 11, 2021.
The Transportation Minister in his statement also revealed that the contractor to the project, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering and Construction company, has agreed to build a university as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) while working on the project.
Amaechi in his statement said,
- ‘’Today, we signed the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project. The contractor, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering and Construction firm has also agreed to build a University as part of their CSR while working on the project.’’
What you should know
- The rail line which is expected to connect Nigerian 3 states and terminate in Maradi, Niger Republic, will financially empower Nigeria as the import/export hub for Niger.
- According to Amaechi, in an earlier interview, the rail line is favourable to Nigeria as it would help the country compete favourably with other coastal countries of West Africa in servicing the landlocked countries around us in the area of movement of cargoes to make Lagos seaports very viable.
Today, we signed the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project. The contractor, Mota-Engil Group, a Multinational Engineering & Construction firm has also agreed to build a University as part of their CSR while working on the project. pic.twitter.com/gGgCNFJuGr
— Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) January 11, 2021
Business
AfCFTA: Members to complete free trade tariff by July
Members of Africa’s new free trade area will complete their tariff reduction schedules and finalise essential rules of origin by July.
Members of Africa’s new free trade area should complete their tariff reduction schedules and finalise essential rules of origin by July, according to a senior official at the bloc’s secretariat.
Following months of delays caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, African countries began officially trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on January 1, 2021.
Despite the urgency with which the tariff reduction and rules is to be finalised, experts believe full implementation of the deal may take years.
Under the agreement establishing the AfCFTA, members must:
- Phase out 90% of tariff lines over the next five to 10 years.
- Another 7% considered sensitive will get more time, while 3% will be allowed to be placed on an exclusion list.
As of the time of reporting, forty-one of the zone’s 54 member states have submitted tariff reduction schedules.
The members are also expected to complete and submit the rules of origin in addition to tariff reduction schedules. The rule of origin is a key factor for determining which products can be subject to tariffs and duties.
What they are saying
During a panel discussion at the Reuters Next conference on Monday, Silver Ojakol, Chief of staff at the AfCFTA Secretariat, submitted that nearly 90% of the rules of origin has been agreed on.
- “So, the remaining 10% must be completed by July this year. By the end of June, we should have completed both the tariff scheduling and the rules of origin.”
Ojakol noted that the remaining obstacles were not simply related to tariff harmonisation, but to infrastructure deficit. To this end, He asserted that:
- “The biggest challenge perhaps is infrastructure interconnectivity to ease trading.”
Fola Fagbule, Senior Vice-President at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), stated during the discussion that:
- “I do think there are a lot of green shoots, a lot of bright spots on the horizon in terms of investor appetite for infrastructure in Africa.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on 5 January 2021 that the AFC recently secured $250 million in financing from the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to help fund infrastructure projects on the continent.Given that physical infrastructure systems ensure that basic human needs are met, the funding, if properly utilised, is expected to go a long way in the provision of crucial infrastructure for economic and social development across Africa.
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a free trade area founded in 2018, with trade commencing as of 1 January 2021. It was created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement among 54 of the 55 African Union nations.
- It is flagship project of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a blueprint for attaining inclusive and sustainable development across the continent over the next 50 years.
- The AfCFTA agreement is a trade deal designed to remove barriers to intra-Africa trade among member states and seeks to connect 55 African Nations with 1.3 billion consumers by creating a single $3.4 billion market with an estimated combined gross domestic product (GDP) of more than US$2.5 trillion.
- Nigeria signed the AfCFTA in July 2019, becoming the 53rd member state.