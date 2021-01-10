Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 9th of January 2020, 1,585 new cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 99,063 confirmed cases.
On the 9th of January 2020, 1,585 new cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 99,063 cases have been confirmed, 79,417 cases have been discharged and 1,350 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.02 million tests have been carried out as of January 9th, 2021 compared to 1.01 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 9th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 99,063
- Total Number Discharged – 79,417
- Total Deaths – 1,350
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,018,061
According to the NCDC, the 1,585 new cases were reported from 26 states- Lagos (573), FCT (182), Plateau (162), Gombe (81), Oyo (75), Rivers (68), Sokoto (58), Ondo (55), Ogun (42), Nasarawa (40), Akwa Ibom (36), Edo (31), Kaduna (27), Anambra (22), Delta (19), Kano (17), Osun (17), Ebonyi (16), Katsina (14), Niger (14), Bayelsa (9), Ekiti (8), Borno (7), Jigawa (5), Abia (4), and Bauchi (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 35,448, followed by Abuja (13,406), Kaduna (5,779), Plateau (5,711), Oyo (4,323), Rivers (3,886), Edo (3,060), Ogun (2,668), Kano (2,435), Delta (1,982), Ondo (1,918), Katsina (1,687), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,445), Gombe (1,440), Ebonyi (1,147), Nasarawa (1,091), Abia (1,086), Bauchi (1,082), and Osun (1,063).
Borno State has recorded 830 cases, Imo (789), Bayelsa (569), Benue (553), Sokoto (529), Akwa Ibom (512), Niger (477), Adamawa (471), Ekiti (434), Jigawa (415), Anambra (386), Taraba (226), Kebbi (223), Yobe (201), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Pope Francis set to get vaccinated, says its ethical
Pope Francis has encouraged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, as he announces that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Pope Francis announced that he is about to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and has urged Catholic faithfuls to get vaccinated, citing that getting vaccinated is an ethical choice to protect the life of others.
The Pope announced this on Saturday in an interview with an Italian news channel. He said:
- “I believe that ethically, everyone should take the vaccine. It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”
The Pope said the Vatican has commenced plans to launch its own vaccination programme next week, and that he has booked himself to receive the vaccine.
- “Next week, we will start doing it here, in the Vatican, and I have booked myself in. It must be done.”
The Vatican disclosed this Month that it would vaccinate all residents and workers who live outside the walls of the Vatican. The Vatican added that it has acquired an ultra-cold refrigerator to store vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which must be stored at minus 70 Celsius.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE may offer some protection against a mutation in the new variants of coronavirus that have emerged in the UK and elsewhere.
- The UK medicines regulator approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization against the coronavirus pandemic, making it the third shot to be cleared in the country as infections surge.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine: Kano, Lagos is priority as FG announces distribution plan
The FG through the NPHCDA has stated that its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
The Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
The FG disclosed in a publication alongside Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday that the rate of infection per state/region would determine priority in the distribution of vaccines.
The NPHCDA revealed that all states will initially receive 4,000 vaccines during the first phase, as the FG urges that healthcare workers and the elderly be made priority in receiving vaccination.
According to NAN, based on infection rates, the vaccines distributed to states would be:
- Kano State 3,557; Lagos 3,131; Katsina 2,361; Kaduna 2,074; Bauchi 1,900; Oyo 1,848; Rivers 1,766; Jigawa 1,712; Niger 1,558; Ogun 1,473; Sokoto 1,468; Benue 1,423; Borno 1,416; Anambra 1,379; Zamfara 1,336; Delta 1,306
- Kebbi 1,268; Imo 1,267; Ondo 1,228; Akwa Ibom 1,161; Adamawa 1,129; Edo 1,104; Plateau 1,089; Enugu 1,088; Osun 1,032; Kogi 1,030; Cross River 1,023; Abia 955; Gombe 908; Yobe 842; Ekiti 830; Taraba 830; Kwara 815; Ebonyi 747; Bayelsa 589; FCT 695; Nasarawa 661.
NPHCDA added that the vaccines would be given from January to February in its first phase, as the FG targets vaccinating 40% of Nigerians by 2021 and 70% by 2022.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the FG stated NPHCDA with its partners, is working to fix healthcare value chain roadblocks that may affect the fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
- “NPHCDA, working with partners, is currently assessing the infrastructural gaps in terms of logistics for cold chain maintenance, storage, supply and distribution. We are also working with the Aviation Ministry to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the local and international wings of airports across the country, taking cognisance of the high transmissibility of the new strain of the virus already confirmed in many countries,” said Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora.
Pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech also disclosed that they will supply up to 50 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, starting from March 2021.
Coronavirus
Lagos bed occupancy level in COVID-19 care centres increases to 51%
The Lagos State Government has lamented the increase in bed occupancy level at its various COVID-19 care centres.
The Lagos State Government said that its bed occupancy levels at its public and private COVID-19 care centres increased to 51 per cent.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Friday.
The Commissioner added that care facilities to treat Covid-19 patients are; Infectious Disease Hospital 1 and 2, Yaba; Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Armour; Paelon; Vedic; and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, citing that the bed capacity is 448 bed capacity, with 219 bed spaces currently unoccupied.
- “Given the increases in cases, oxygen usage is expected to increase. Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 24, 518. Cases currently under isolation – 170, active cases under home-based care are 6,203.”
Abayomi said that the state recorded two new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 246.
Giving an update on disease severity, he said that 48 per cent of the patients had mild symptoms, 35 per cent had moderate symptoms, while 16 per cent were severe and one per cent had critical symptoms.
He urged citizens to wear masks, which will reduce the spray of the virus’s droplets as “no one is sure who is infected!” he said.
What you should know about Covid-19 in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, 6th January 2021, announced that 1,664 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, representing the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital said that the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form is ravaging Nigeria.
- “The resurgence of Covid-19 through the newly mutated form is ravaging our land, claiming many lives unlike what we witnessed in the first wave. This is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too. It is therefore imperative for everyone, first and foremost, to accept that Covid-19 pandemic is not over and we must prepare to confront it all over again.”
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Rejoice oyekunle
November 29, 2020 at 9:07 am
May God help nigeria
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus
Onwe Friday Paul
November 30, 2020 at 9:22 am
May God help us and Grant strength to NCDC
Tokini YOUNG-ARNEY
January 1, 2021 at 11:05 pm
Your latest figures don’t add up for Confirmed Cases.
86,576 on 30/Dec plus
1,031 new casas on 31/ Dec should be
87,607.
So something must be missing there. Please check and confirm or correct your records.