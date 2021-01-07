Energy
FG directs NERC to suspend adjusted tariff till end of January
FG has directed the NERC to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review.
The Federal Government has directed the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review from N2 per kWh to N4 per kWh till the conclusion of the Joint Ad Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January 2021.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman via his Twitter handle on Thursday.
What this means: Electricity tariffs will now revert to what it was in November 2020, following the agreement between Labour and the FG to increase the tariff (but still retain some subsidy), until the conclusion of the committee set up to look into tariff issues. Your electricity bill for the month of January will be based on the tariff you used when you paid your bill in December (if you are a postpaid user or estimated billing) and November and December if you are a prepaid electricity user.
Minister of Power
According to Sale Mamman, the development will give room for the outcome of all resolutions from the Committee to be implemented together.
He tweeted, “To promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centers (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee), I have directed NERC to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review (which adjusted tariffs between N2 per kWh and N4 per kWh) until the conclusion of the Joint Ad Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January 2021.
“Contrary to the allegation that tariff has been increased by 50%, @NigeriaGov continues to fully subsidise 55% of on-grid consumers in bands D and E and maintain the life line tariff for the poor and underprivileged. Those citizens have experienced no changes to tariff rates from what they have paid historically (aside from the recent minor inflation and forex adjustment).
“Partial subsidies were also applied for bands A, B and C in October 2020. These measures are all aimed at cushioning the effects of the pandemic while providing more targeted interventions for citizens.
“The public is aware that FGN and the Labour Centers have been engaged in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a joint ad-hoc Committee led by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for Power. Great progress has been made in these deliberations which are set to be concluded at the end of January, 2021.”
MY STATEMENT ON THE FALSE CLAIM OF 50% INCREASE IN TARIFF.
On the 5th of January, 2021, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (@NERCNG) issued a statement regarding erroneous and false reports by print and electronic media that approval had been granted for a 50% pic.twitter.com/lZBU1tmki9
— Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) January 7, 2021
What you should know
On Tuesday, Nairametrics reported that NERC issued a public notice explaining the tariff increase.
- NERC had confirmed that though tariff was increased, it is not a 50% hike as stated by some news sites.
- Nairametrics explained that the tariff high is on average 75% from pre-September (MYTO 2020) levels before the initial September 1 tariff order and revised October tariff order based on the agreement with Labour.
- However, it appears some news sites misconstrued this as a 50% hike from the tariffs agreed with labour in October 2020.
- From the release of this order, customers were meant to pay higher electricity tariffs in the region of N2 to N4 per kilowatt-hour.
- However, this increase has now been suspended following the tweet from the Minister of Power.
Energy
Nigeria, other African oil-producing countries will lose $1tn oil revenue in 20 years – PWC
PwC has predicted that oil-producing African countries will lose an estimated $1 trillion in oil export revenues over the next 20 years.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has predicted that Nigeria and other oil-producing African countries will lose an estimated $1 trillion in oil export revenues over the next 20 years, as a result of likely low prices.
This is contained in its Africa Oil and Gas Review 2020, themed energising a new tomorrow.
The review notes that Covid-19 delivered a value destruction of the oil market in Africa; adding that African countries, of which many are dependent on oil and gas revenues, have had to divert fiscal resources to supporting healthcare and welfare responses to the pandemic, leading to greater economic distress.
Key highlights from the review
- Oil production in Africa saw a slight increase of 0.5% from 2019 amounting to 8.3 mmbbl/d. This accounts for 8.82% of global production.
- In 2020, production saw a decline of 10% relative to the previous year driven by the Covid-19 demand slowdown for exports.
- Oil reserves: Africa’s proven oil reserves have remained static at 125.7 Bbo from the end of 2019 to 2020. 41% of these reserves are located offshore while 59% are onshore.
- Exports remained static at 7.1 mmbbl/d between 2018 and 2019. However, due to Covid-19 in 2020, exports saw a decline of more than 10%.
- Consumption at 4 mmbbl/d remained unchanged from 2018 to 2019. Consumption fell by less than 10% in 2020. Africa’s domestic market consumes around 50% of its total oil production. Africa has very limited refinery capacity and imports circa 48% of its finished product fuel demand.
- Africa’s proven gas reserves have remained at 527 tcf between 2019 and 2020 — 34% of these reserves are situated offshore.
- Gas production saw a slight increase of 0.36% from 2018 to 238 bcm in 2019. However, production declined by 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Gas consumption slightly increased by 0.4% from 2018 to 150 bcm in 2019 while it declined by more than 10% in 2020 relative to the previous year.
- Africa consumes 63% of its total gas production, predominantly for power generation.
- African gas exporting countries saw a total decline of more than 6% in 2020 from 39.7 mtpa in 2019 to 37.3 mtpa in 2020.
The review indicates that oil demand globally shows a curbed recovery over the next few years following the Covid-19 induced demand slump, with prices predicted to reach a ceiling of around $54 per barrel, compared to a pre-Covid-19 estimate of long-term pricing ranging between $60 and $70 per barrel.
According to the review, “It is estimated that this lower price forecast will cost Africa a potential $1 trillion in export revenues from oil over the next 20 years.”
What they are advising
- In the wake of this development, PwC has advised in the review that the adoption of the energy transition can provide a ‘lifeline’ in light of declining oil demand.
- The review suggested that the energy transition does in fact create significant positive economic impact and opportunities, and Africa can benefit tremendously from the technology foundations and learning curves largely paid for by the developed world.
- By considering the African energy policy environment one can infer as to whether countries are creating a dynamic or static policy environment in relation to capturing the benefits and economic growth that can be leveraged from the energy transition.
The review also pointed that as export revenues and domestic demand change, energy transition readiness will be an important sustainability factor for many countries that have relied on their oil and gas endowments.
What you should know
- Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.
- The increasing penetration of renewable energy into the energy supply mix, the onset of electrification and improvements in energy storage are all key drivers of the energy transition.
Energy
NNPC to raise around $1 billion for Port Harcourt refinery revamp
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is seeking to raise $1 billion oil prepay for revamping Port Harcourt refinery.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is seeking to raise $1 billion oil prepay for revamping Port Harcourt refinery.
According to Reuters, the oil firm intends to raise the fund in prepayment with trading firms to refurbish its largest refining complex at Port Harcourt. Although NNPC declined to comment, about seven sources familiar with the discussions confirmed this.
The sources said discussions were taking place with a range of foreign and Nigerian trading houses, including some that have previously worked with Nigeria, and asked not to be named.
Should the revamping happen, it would reduce Nigeria’s hefty fuel import bill. It would also result in Nigeria’s second oil-backed financing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the sources, the fund is expected to be repaid over seven years through deliveries of Nigerian crude and products from the refinery once the revamping is complete. Cairo-based Afreximbank is leading the financing.
What they are saying
A spokesman for the Afreximbank said:
- “Afreximbank is looking into a facility for the refurbishment of the Port Harcourt Refinery. However, the borrower is yet to be determined.”
A source at one foreign bank, asking not to be named, said:
- “It was unlikely to participate in Nigeria’s latest effort because of lower credit availability and increased reluctance to take out exposure in a high-risk country.”
What you should know
- Nigeria has four refineries with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd) – one in the north at Kaduna and three in the oil-rich Niger delta region at Warri and Port Harcourt. The Port Harcourt complex consists of two plants with a combined capacity of 210,000 bpd.
- In 2019, the refineries lost about 167 billion naira ($439.47 million) and only Warri processed any oil. In April 2020, they were all shut pending rehabilitation.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.
Business
Electricity tariff increase will translate to increase in cost of goods – MAN
MAN has warned that the recent increase in electricity tariffs will lead to an increase in the cost of goods in the country.
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, has stated that the proposed plan to adjust electricity tariffs will translate to an increase in cost of goods and services.
This was disclosed by Mr Okwara Udensi, Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Edo/Delta branch in Benin on Wednesday.
Mr. Udensi said the Nigerian economy was not ready for adjusted earnings in power due to a recession, pointing out that the increase would affect operations of SMEs, forcing closures.
- “The economy is in a bad shape, we are in recession, so an increase in electricity tariff will translate to an increase in the cost of goods and services. Besides, the purchasing power of the people is low and people will not buy goods produced at very high cost and this will lead to most SMEs becoming moribund.”
MAN warned that operations would raise the cost of production and rather than being taxed with increasing costs, manufacturing companies needed the Nigerian government to pull Nigeria out of recession.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that electricity distribution companies started the year with a further increase in electricity tariffs, following a new order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, instructing DisCos to increase tariffs effective January 1, 2021.
