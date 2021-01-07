XRP defying all barriers, up by 43%

The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin dropped over $3,000 after reaching a lifetime high of $40,100.

In addition, it’s key to note that the widely used crypto exchange, Coinbase is down at the time of writing this report.

What this means: After hitting a new all-time high of $40,100 a few hours ago, the price of the world’s most popular crypto sunk to approximately $36,500 at press time, a decline of nearly 7%.