Vitafoam Nigeria proposes N875.59 million dividend to be distributed to shareholders

The Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has proposed a total final dividend of N875.59 million to be distributed to the shareholders of the company, as final dividend for the period ended 30th September 2020.

This information is contained in a corporate action announcement dated 31st December 2020, issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Olalekan Sanni.

According to the announcement, the final dividend which sums up to N875.59 million when approved at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4th March 2021, will be paid to shareholders of the company who own the 1,250,844,000 ordinary shares of the company. This translates to a Final Dividend payment of N0.70 per share.

What you should know

The final dividend of N0.70 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 1,250,844,000 ordinary shares of the company. This gives a total dividend of N875,590,800.00, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company, higher than the N525,354,480.00 dividend paid to shareholders last year.

To enable Vitafoam’s Registrar, prepare for the payment of the final dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday 15th February 2021 to Friday 19th February 2021.

The dividend will be paid on 5th March 2021, electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 12th February 2021, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividend directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.