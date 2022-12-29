Vitafoam Plc released its 2022 full-year results on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reporting a pre-tax profit of N7.214 billion.

This represents a 2% decrease from the N523.503 million the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Revenue

2022 FY: N46.310 billion

2021 FY: N35.404 billion

Change: +31%

Gross Profit

2022 FY: N15.397 billion

2021 FY: N13.677 billion

Change: +12.57%

Operating profit

2022 FY: N6.920 billion

2021 FY: N7.939 billion

Change: -12.83%

Finance cost

2022 FY: N704.986 million

2021 FY: N852.507 million

Change: -17.3%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N7.214 billion

2021 FY: N7.341 billion

Change: -2%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N4.522 billion

2021 FY: N4.597 billion

Change: -2%

Cash in hand

2022 FY: N15.278 billion

2021 FY: N10.697 billion

Change: +42.83%

Bottom line: The drop in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in the cost of sales and administrative expenses following inflationary pressure and depreciation of the naira.

According to the financial statement of the company, the cost of sales grew by 42.28% to N30.912 billion in 2022 from N21.726 billion reported in 2021, consuming about 66.75% of N46.310 billion revenue of the group during the period under review.