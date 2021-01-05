Business
FG set to provide cash grant for 8,000 rural women
8,000 rural women across Kano State will benefit from FG’s Cash Grant for Rural Women Project
The Federal Government has disclosed that about 8,000 women across the 44 local Government Councils in Kano State are to benefit from the ongoing Federal Government Cash Grant for Rural Women Project.
This disclosure was made by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, during the flag-off ceremony of the project in Kano State.
A statement which was delivered by the Minister’s Representative, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, at the flag-off ceremony of the project in Kano State, revealed that in an effort to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the President Buhari’s administration, the government will provide cash grants to 8,000 women across the 44 local Government Councils in Kano State.
The Executive Governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the administration of President Muhammad Buhari for initiating programmes that are geared towards uplifting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the society, especially women and children.
The Governor appreciated the enrollment of additional thirty-five thousand beneficiaries from the 15 Local government areas of the State under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT). He also appealed to the Minister to approve the enrollment of the remaining 35,000 beneficiaries from the LGAs.
Why it matters
The grant is expected to cushion poverty and create the needed buffer for the poor and vulnerable in the Nigerian society to scale the poverty bracket, especially women and children.
This will foster their inclusion and active participation in the economy, which is expected to lead to an increase in the income and productive assets of target beneficiaries in line with the ultimate target of improving the living standards of Nigerians.
What you should know
- The Federal Government Cash Grant for Rural Women Project was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s administration.
- The cash grant project was designed to provide a one-off grant to the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.
- In line with the core mandates of the current administration, and the framework of the programme, a cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
Bank Customers condemn vilifying posts about FCMB on social media
BCAN has called for caution over the condemnation of FCMB MD following allegations of infidelity.
The Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) have detested the attempt by some social media commentators and publishers to disparage the image of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in the face of the ongoing controversies over alleged extra-marital affairs of the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, describing the act of the commentators as unjustifiable.
The National President of the umbrella body of bank customers in Nigeria, Dr. Uju Ogubunka, in a chat with BRTNews.ng, condemned the ongoing efforts of some agents on social media platforms to denigrate the FCMB brand through photo-shopped posts that don’t represent the ideals the bank had been noted for over the years.
The chartered banker and former Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), while reacting to enquiries by correspondents on the alleged infidelity of the bank’s chief and raging calls for his sack and other issues relating to the saga, said most of the calls were not logical when analysed within the context of professionalism and implications for the financial system.
According to him, since the issues being raised remain just allegations, there is need for everyone to wait until investigations promised by the bank’s board on the matter are completed and the findings made known before passing judgment on the embattled Mr. Nuru.
“This is, according to you, an allegation. No right-thinking person relies on allegations to take action. Perhaps, the exception is investigative action. As per the question on people calling the CBN to sack the MD, CBN is not the employer of the CEO. So, action, if there is any to be taken, is not for the CBN to take.
“Again on the denigrating postings by some Nigerians or commentators on social media about FCMB, I want to say it is not the business of bank customers to take position on issues that are said to be allegations. So, it will be honourable for BCAN members to ‘mind their business’.
Ogubunka stated that only investigations can show if the bank chief has breached any banking industry code of ethics, whereby necessary actions can be therefore taken. He advised that people should desist from tarnishing the image of the bank and that of the Managing Director.
“The Nigerian banking industry has a Code of Ethics which can situate the issue when or if investigated and results show a breach of the ethical code. I suggest that premium should not be placed on the unverified and unconfirmed ‘allegation’. Science and technology have advanced so much that the determination of paternity can easily be ascertained.
“There is no need to tarnish or damage peoples’ and institutions’ names, based on allegations,” Ogubunka stressed.
Foreign investors jostling to exploit Nigeria’s $82 billion healthcare gap
Several foreign investors are warming up to take advantage of the huge opportunities in the $82billion gap in Nigeria’s health-care delivery system.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted several gaps that require immediate attention in the healthcare system in Nigeria and international investors are seeking to fill the void.
According to CNBC News, Nigeria lags behind relative to its African neighbors in terms of expenditure and access.
“For example, Nigeria’s public spending on health care amounts to just 3.89% of its $495 billion GDP (gross domestic product), according to the latest available figures from the World Bank, compared to 8.25% in South Africa and 5.17% in Kenya.
“According to a recent report from real estate consultancy Knight Frank, Nigeria would require 386,000 additional beds and $82 billion of investment in health-care real estate assets to reach the global average of 2.7 beds per thousand people.”
What you should know
- According to the poll conducted by Knight Frank of 140 global investors in June, it found out that 80% were keen on investing in African health infrastructure in the light of the coronavirus crisis and basically on hospital-related real estate and operating companies in collaboration with domestic experts.
- Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been broad-based interests in African health-care assets. For example, the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank, partnered with the Investment Fund for Health in Africa-II (IFHA-II) in November 2019 to form a $115 million acquisition vehicle for health-care service businesses in the east and south of the continent.
- Also, some European development finance organizations such as Swedfund, the Swedish development finance institution are as well collaborating with IFHA, along with the likes of Pfizer and the Stichting Social Investor Foundation for Africa, whose sponsors include Aegon, Heineken, Shell and Unilever among others.
- It is to be noted that the spurred interest from investors is not unrelated to the Nigerian government issuance of N100 billion (about $254.6 million) in state credit facilities for health care, from pharmaceutical companies and product manufacturers to service providers, with the Bank of Industry(BOI) supporting with additional N50billion credit line.
What they are saying
According to Hafeez Giwa, Managing partner at HC Capital Properties (investors in health-care assets in Nigeria):
- “There is a very compelling opportunity for the development of world-class healthcare facilities across Africa, but especially Nigeria.
- “Most of the public hospitals here were constructed over 40 years ago and only a handful have received any investment since then.
- “On the one hand, there are local institutional investors and local pension funds that, in Nigeria’s case, are Naira investors and do not have any concerns about currency risk.
- “On the other hand, there are development impact investors and institutions that are excited by the prospect of delivering high-quality healthcare to lower- and middle-income Nigerians.”
According to Tosin Runsewe, CEO at health-care investment firm, AfyACare Nigeria:
- “Obligatory health insurance for federal employees would see insurance costs lowered and the percentage of health-care costs covered could rise to between 20% and 30% by 2030.
- “If we could attain a critical mass of 40 million to 60 million Nigerians with healthcare cover, the cost of this treatment could be met through health insurance premiums of around only 20,000 Naira ($50) a year, half the current average cost.
- “There is an array of opportunities for investors in private primary healthcare clinics that can provide services at an affordable cost.”
Why this matters
Nigeria spends over $1 billion per year for outbound health tourism especially among wealthier Nigerians due to inadequate domestic access.
Making our health care delivery system work more effectively and efficiently would, to a large extent, save this huge haemorrhage and conserve the country’s fast depleting foreign reserves.
Access to comprehensive, quality health care services is important for promoting and maintaining health, preventing and managing diseases, reducing unnecessary disability and premature death, and achieving health equity for all Nigerians.
Sellers say drop in tomato price is seasonal as markets witness glut in supply
Sellers attribute the decrease in the price of tomatoes to a glut in supply.
Some tomato sellers in Enugu have attributed the current drop in the price of the commodity to seasonal factors, as markets witness a glut of the commodity.
This is according to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). In line with the investigative information gathered across some of the major markets in Enugu, the report revealed that a big basket of tomatoes now sells for N11,500 as against the previous price of N16, 000.
What we know about the price decrease
The significant drop witnessed in the price of the round-shaped farm produce can be attributed to the increase in supply, driven by the harvest recorded in the farms.
This is logical as historical knowledge suggests that the price of tomatoes drop during the harmattan season, as the harmattan weather is favourable to the harvest of tomatoes.
Hence, during the harvest season of the commodity, the markets witness a sharp increase in the supply of tomatoes, and this helped in driving the price of tomatoes significantly down.
What they are saying
A statement by one of the traders who spoke with NAN on the fall in the price of the commodity revealed that the price of tomatoes usually dropped during its harvest season.
The trader who gave her name as Miss Oge Madu, a tomato seller, at Garki Market, explained that the sudden reduction in the price of tomatoes was due to the cultivation of tomatoes in Enugu (Nsukka).
She said, “The Nsukka tomatoes are also flooding the markets and this has made the commodity to reduce in price. During rainy season tomatoes are scarce, the prices are high, but in dry season, they are surplus and the prices usually drop.”
Another who gave his name as Mr Rufus Ozor, supported her claims, and reiterated that the prices of tomatoes had significantly dropped in Enugu markets.
- “A small basket of UTC tomatoes that comes from Jos now goes for between N7,000 and N8, 500 as against N13,000 in October. A month ago, UTC tomatoes were scarce and expensive, but now it has flooded the markets making it affordable by everyone.”
What you should know
- Recall that about this time a year ago, Nairametrics reported that a big basket of round shaped tomatoes sold for an average of N5,000 compared to N8,000 recorded in December 2019, which represents a 37.5% decrease.
- It is important to note that this report, in line with the recent development confirms the seasonal decrease in the price of tomatoes.
- However, a comparative view after reflecting on the price reported by Nairametrics last year, suggests that the price of a big basket of tomatoes as revealed by NAN, is 130% higher than the price the commodity sold for about this period last year.
