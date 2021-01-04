Commodities
Oil prices rally up as market looks to OPEC+ meeting
WTI futures traded at $48.85 a barrel thereby printing a gain of 0.68% and Brent crude futures gained 0.69% to trade at $51.80 per barrel.
Crude oil futures started the first trading session of 2021 rallying higher, as the market looks to today’s OPEC+ meeting for the next direction.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, West Texas Intermediate futures traded at $48.85 a barrel thereby printing a gain of 0.68% and Brent crude futures gained 0.69% to trade at $51.80 per barrel.
READ: Oil prices hit $50/barrel for the first time since March
With the oil market just re-opening after shutting down for the New Year’s Day holiday, the next important driver is likely to be the OPEC+ group meeting scheduled to hold today, where ministers will decide on production quotas for next month.
In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing market sentiments supporting oil prices for the near term:
For Context Read: Oil prices drop amid curb on air travels
“Following broader market sentiment out of the gates, oil prices have risen. Still, gains could be limited as politicians get handcuffed into tighter mobility restrictions as countries worldwide look to re-impose lockdown. And with contagious mutations now ravaging the EU, several major oil-consuming countries are expected to extend current lockdowns.
“Members of the OPEC group of oil producers and their partners will meet via videoconference on Monday to decide on production levels for February.
READ: DPR shortlists 161 firms for last stage of marginal oilfield bid round
“Although prices have been stabilizing higher due to the vaccine optimism, the market has not turned the corner just yet on Covid-19 uncertainty to warrant anything other than OPEC drip-feeding barrels back to the needs monthly.”
READ: Marketers advise government on how to curb smuggling of petroleum products
What to expect: While it is increasingly clear that 2021 global demand for energy will likely be above supply if the oil cartel group can hold on together, limiting downside risk in oil, near-term catalysts due to the new contagious COVID-19 mutations are more likely to be negative than positive for short term oil prices.
Commodities
Gold on a grand slam win, gains $40 per ounce
Gold futures were trading at $1,937 an ounce printing a gain of $42 per ounce.
The yellow metal pushed above $1,930 an ounce to hit the highest level seen in months, aided by a weaker greenback after posting its best annual gain in ten years.
The precious metal recent surge has been triggered by continual declines in U.S. real Treasury yields, which boosted the precious metal attractiveness.
READ: Gold prices settle high, U.S dollar near a six-year low
At the time of writing this report, gold futures were trading at $1,937 an ounce printing a gain of $42 per ounce.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on markets sentiments triggering the precious metal prices to swing up;
“With the polls shading to a Democratic sweep such a result guarantees larger stimulus checks will be mailed out forthwith, and massive U.S. infrastructure spending packages get fast-tracked through Congress in Q1. All of which is sending risk sentiment through the roof.
READ: Gold drops to $1,700 territory for the first time since June
“But a bigger US stimulus boost cannot be good for the U.S. dollar which is already brittle and snapping under the colossal weight of the massive U.S. budget and trade deficits.”
What to expect: Still, the increased US debt load will be music to gold investors’ ears, and the Democratic sweep could offer the ultimate spark to put gold above $2000/0z.
Commodities
Crude oil prices rally up amid high energy demand
Recent data retrieved from the American Petroleum Institute (API) reveals a decline of 4.785 million barrels for the week ending December 25.
Oil prices rallied higher at Wednesday’s trading session in London. The gains in crude oil prices are largely attributed to a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. Stockpiles and hopes for a U.S. COVID-19 fiscal aid package boosted fuel demand recovery outlook.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent oil futures traded at $51.44 printing gains of about 0.40% and West Texas Intermediate futures surged by 0.56% to $48.27 a barrel.
READ: At 60, can Nigeria keep depending on Crude Oil?
What this means
Recent data retrieved from the American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed a drop of 4.785 million barrels for the week ended December 25, much larger than the 2.1-million-barrel drop energy experts anticipated earlier.
READ: Oil prices drop amid curb on air travels
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macro helping oil prices to stay above key support levels;
- “Oil prices have remained supported by a weaker US dollar overnight and have finally found a friend in the API inventory report. This morning the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a much larger draw versus consensus in crude oil inventories for the week ended December 25. Any hard-fought gains will be capped by OPEC’s plans to gradually increase oil production after the start of the year despite the new Covid-19 variant increasing government and self-imposed travel restrictions worldwide. We do not have the latest variant in Thailand. Still, the local Covid-19 flare-up has canceled many holiday revelers’ plans and blotted out any New Year’s celebrations, for example.”
READ: Fuel prices: Information Minister defends President Buhari’s comparison of Saudi with Nigeria
Bottom line
With hopes of larger stimulus checks fading, the bullish report comes as a relief and that along with the weaker US dollar should support oil prices in early Asia trade.
READ: Seplat Petroleum seals Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited
Commodities
Oil prices up, on rising investor risk appetite
Brent crude futures gained 0.5%, to $51.09 a barrel, and U.S. WTI crude futures also rallied by 0.5%, to $47.85 a barrel.
Crude oil prices rallied higher at Tuesday’s trading session in London.
The price gains are coming on reports that the world’s largest economy citizens would get more pandemic aid payments coupled with news that a final Brexit deal is set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK.
READ: Could we ever see $100 oil again?
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures gained 0.5%, to $51.09 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rallied by 0.5%, to $47.85 a barrel.
- Oil prices are rising along with leading Asian shares as Japanese stocks hit a 30-year high, on rising investor risk appetite on the bias that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to raise pandemic relief payments to $2,000 from $600.
- The United States Senate still needs to vote on the measure.
READ: Nigeria is the 14th largest producer of tomatoes in the world, second in Africa – NIHORT
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave detailed insights on the parabolics keeping oil bulls in the prevailing price action of crude oil market amid an era of record quantitative programs by the world’s largest economy.
Oil markets feel very rangy into the New Year but should find support today from broader risk markets as stocks are soaring on the prospects of larger stimulus checks.
READ: Vaccine, Backwardation and OPEC+: Hope for oil?
- “However, for oil markets, gains could be limited due to the new COVID-19 variant and OPEC meeting overhangs. After stalling out at Brent $52 as the stimulus relief rally gave way to the new variant virus reality which might pose significantly more downside risk due to mobility restrictions than current demand tailwinds for oil which sees January demand is currently on shaky footings.
- “Oil prices then fell after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak hinted that should oil demand recover next year faster than currently expected, member states could adjust the terms of the current OPEC + production agreement.
- “After watering down the original January production plan to 500,000 bpd from 2 million bpd, the surging oil prices suggest smaller states would be eager to bring more barrels back to the market.”
READ: ExxonMobil issues force majeure on Qua Iboe Terminal
What to expect
The major question many oil traders are pondering on is how quickly and by in what capacity will OPEC+ turn on the taps?
- But one certain thing is that OPEC+ needs to ensure its production capacity meets demand rather than leave it for US shale, suggesting all production decisions will be guided by price.