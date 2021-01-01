Business
DPR shortlists 161 firms for last stage of marginal oilfield bid round
DPR shortlisted 161 successful companies to advance to the inal stage of the bid round process for 57 marginal oilfields.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has announced that it has shortlisted 161 successful companies to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
While making the disclosure on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Lagos, the Head, Public Affairs of DPR, Mr Paul Osu, said that the firms were selected from the more than 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification.
This marginal oilfield bid round is coming 18 years after the last bid round in 2002, and was open to indigenous oil & gas companies and investors interested in participating in the exploration and production business in Nigeria.
What the DPR top official is saying
Osu said, “The 2020 marginal oilfield bid round process is still ongoing in line with our published timelines on DPR website and bid portal. The current status is that 161 successful companies have been shortlisted to advance to the next and final stage of the process.’’
He pointed out that the bid rounds began on June 1, with the DPR putting measures in place to ensure that the awardees would be credible investors with technical and financial capabilities.
According to him, the objective of the 2020 marginal field bid round is to deepen the participation of indigenous companies in the upstream segment of the industry and provide opportunities for technical and financial partnerships for investors.
Osu revealed that the 16 of the fields that emerged from the last conducted marginal field bid rounds are now contributing two per cent to the national oil and gas reserves, while bringing development to their host communities in the Niger Delta.
What you should know
Marginal fields are known oil or gas discoveries on an International Oil Company (IOC)-owned block, where there has been no activity in at least the last 10 years. With the agreement of the IOC, the DPR carves out a piece of land surrounding the discovery and this becomes a Marginal field.
DPR shortlists 161 companies for final stage of marginal oilfield bid roundhttps://t.co/Pbor7Ck9SX pic.twitter.com/BMMqsfYgLO
— dprhotline (@dprhotline) December 31, 2020
Business
Third Mainland Bridge to be opened in February
The Commissioner noted that the extension of the completion date for the rehabilitation of the bridge was due to the effect of the #EndSARS protests.
The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge would be fully opened to vehicular traffic in February 2021.
This follows the shutdown of the bridge on July 24, 2020, by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for maintenance work.
According to a report from Punch, while making the disclosure on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, noted that the completion date for the rehabilitation of the bridge had to be moved forward from January 2021 to February due to the effect of the #EndSARS protests.
What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying
Oladeinde said, “It was supposed to be January but it is now February 2021. It has been moved by a month. The first phase is finished, the second phase has started.”
While speaking on the outlook of transportation for Lagos State, the commissioner said the state was trying to integrate all transport modes into a card that can be utilized by residents.
He said, “The government is going ahead with the rail. We are still constructing the blue line and we have reached an advanced stage with the red line which would soon commence. “
“We are ramping up water transport, we are connecting it with the Bus Reform, making sure that all our transport modes are integrated. We are extending the common ticketing system which we currently use on the Bus Rapid Transit System to the waterways and when the rail comes on board, we will extend it to the rail as well.
“Basically, people will have a card that can be used over various modes of transport,’’ he added.
Going further, Oladeinde sought private sector investment to boost water transport, adding that on the part of the Lagos state government, plans had been concluded to expand the Lagos Ferry Services Company fleet.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had announced that the closure of the Third Mainland bridge for a period of 6 months for maintenance works. Construction was scheduled to be done in two phases, three months on each carriageway.
- The 11.8km bridge which had gone through a series of rehabilitation works was last closed for repairs in August 2018 for 3 days of investigative maintenance check.
Business
FG approves new modalities for SIM replacement
Subscribers who want to replace their SIM cards are now expected to present their NIN.
The Federal Government of Nigeria through a technical committee that comprises of relevant regulatory bodies, have approved new modalities for SIM replacement in the country.
According to a verified tweet by the National Identity Management Commission, seen by Nairametrics, subscribers must present their National Identification Numbers (NIN) for their SIM cards to be replaced.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the suspension of new sales and replacement of SIM cards by NCC to allow for an audit of the SIM database. Subsequently, the Federal Government of Nigeria partially lifted this order, halting its earlier pronouncement on replacement of SIM cards, although the ban on sales and activation of new SIM cards still remained.
In lieu with the recent lifting of orders on replacement of lost, stolen or damaged SIM card, the Federal Government announced that subscribers who would love to replace their SIM will have to present the National Identification Numbers among other conditions as stipulated below;
- The subscriber will be required to present a National Identification Number.
- An effective verification of the National Identification Number will be subsequently carried out by NIMC
- Lastly, the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement will be fully adhered to.
This policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to ease the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise. It is aimed at enabling telecommunications service users who need to replace their damaged, stolen or misplaced SIMs to re-establish access to telecom services.
What you should know:
- The recent policy is based on the recommendations of a Technical committee under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.
- The representatives of the Technical Committee are; Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).
- The Technical Committee is charged with the operationalization of the process to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with NIN.
- Nairametrics gathered that prior to this new policy, subscribers who want to replace their SIM were among other things expected to provide valid photo identification, SIM Pack or other evidence of direct ownership of SIM/Affidavit, etc. But following the recent directive by the FG, the NIN is now incorporated as part of the statutory requirements, among others.
Business
FCMB set to investigate allegations involving MD, Adam Nuru
FCMB has informed stakeholders that it is currently reviewing allegations against its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.
The Management of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) has announced that it is currently investigating the allegation involving its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.
This is according to an exclusive press release made available to Nairametrics and signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, FCMB Group, Diran Olojo.
Recall that the social media and internet space has been buzzing following an allegation of extra-marital affairs involving the Managing Director of the Bank, Adam Nuru, and a former employee known as Moyo Thomas, part of which allegedly led to the death of the latter’s husband, Tunde Thomas.
In response to the allegations, FCMB Group informed stakeholders and the general public that it is currently conducting a review of what transpired, to ascertain if there are violations of code of ethics or mere allegations.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Diran Olojo, said:
- ‘’We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee, Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.
- ‘’While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct requires the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.
- ‘’We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.’’
