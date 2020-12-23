Commodities
Oil prices drop amid curb on air travels
At the time of writing this report, Brent oil futures were down by 1.06% to $49.30 thereby dropping below the $50 mark.
Oil prices drifted lower at the mid-week trading session in London.
The plunge in crude oil prices is largely due to a surge in U.S. crude oil stockpiles and the travel restrictions put in place to limit a new mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus, putting pressure on already weak fuel demand.
What you must know
At the time of writing this report, Brent oil futures were down by 1.06% to $49.30 thereby dropping below the $50 mark. West Texas Intermediate futures lost over 1.5% to trade at $46.23.
- Tuesday’s data from the American Petroleum Institute printed a gain of 2.7 million barrels in U.S. crude oil supply for the week ending Dec. 18. The build was larger than the 3.25-million-barrel draw in forecasts prepared by energy experts and the previous week’s build of 1.973 million barrels.
In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on recent market fundamentals prevailing in the oil market:
“And rubbing salt in the oil market wounds today, oil prices lurched lower, after yet another inventory build that was very much bearish to a consensus to what was penciled in by analysts.
Oil traded lower again overnight with worries over the new virus variant and restricted mobility in most of Europe as demand fear resurfaces travel restrictions. And to assume this could be an isolated UK event might be unwise.”
What to expect: The oil cartel is expected to ensure that its crude oil production capacity meets the prevailing energy demand. However, the present situation highlights oil bears having a grip on the black liquid hydrocarbon market, at least for the near term until the COVID-19 caseloads get subdued.
Commodities
COVID-19 mutant strain causes chaos at Oil markets
Crude Oil prices dropped deeper at the second trading session of the week, following a new strain of COVID-19 virus.
Crude Oil prices dropped deeper at the second trading session of the week in London.
This is coming after heavy losses from the Monday trading session, as a new strain of COVID-19 virus shutdown major economies in Western Europe.
READ: Vaccine, Backwardation and OPEC+: Hope for oil?
The fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain has already shut down a larger part of the United Kingdom and also prompted many countries to close their borders to English travellers and in some cases their goods.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures were down more than 2% trading below $50/barrel.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost over 2%, to trade at $46.73 a barrel.
READ: NASDAQ down 2%, Tesla loses over 12%
Both major benchmark contracts plunged by 3% yesterday, partly wiping recent strong gains on the back of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, seen as key to easing human mobility restrictions.
What you should know about the oil price flux
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, further dug deeper into recent macros weighing heavily on oil prices,
- “Oil slid and then finally crashed off the end of the reflation runway before bargain hunters helped lift Brent crude back above $50.00. The nefarious mobility restriction linked sell-off saw both grades drop about 6% amid the new super -spreading strain of the virus, which sees politicians mandating more mobility restrictions in most of Europe. And with the UK at the epicentre, it triggered absolute border pandemonium.”
READ: Covid-19: Nigeria considers international travel ban as new strain gains momentum
What to expect
Oil traders anticipate significant sell-offs at today’s Oil trading session as all those bullish synergies around reflation and a weaker US dollar are reversing a touch with the latest chaos in the UK on the back of the mutant strain of the virus.
READ: Oil marketers say non availability of forex still affecting importation of petrol
Commodities
Oil prices break below $50 per barrel
Brent crude plunged by over 4.75% to trade at $49.85 a barrel after rising 1.5% to its highest since March on Friday.
Oil prices dropped over 4% at Monday’s trading session amid reports that reveal the fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain has shut down much of the United Kingdom.
This has further led to tighter restrictions in Western Europe, thereby triggering fears among oil traders about a slower recovery in fuel demand.
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude plunged by over 4.75% to trade at $49.85 a barrel, after rising 1.5% to its highest since March on Friday.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also dropped by 4.65% to trade at $46.88 a barrel, after gaining 1.5% on Friday to its highest since February.
Oil prices are drifting lower on the strong rebound seen in the U.S dollar index coupled with the new COVID-19 variant, which is reportedly much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 virus, leading to a wider spread amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, countries like Canada, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Chile have banned travelers from going to the United Kingdom with some also banning freight from the United Kingdom.
Commodities
Oil prices tumble, Oil traders panic over new strain of COVID-19
Brent crude dropped about 3.20% to trade at $50.59 and WTI futures sank by 3.09% to $47.72.
Crude oil prices slumped significantly in the first trading session of the week.
The drop is largely attributed to the discovery of a new COVID-19 strain in the major emerged markets, particularly the United Kingdom which oil traders fear could pause a nascent recovery in energy demand.
READ: Covid-19: UK Govt warns of new strain that spreads faster and may have already left the UK
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude dropped about 3.20% to trade at $50.59 and WTI futures sank by 3.09% to $47.72.
The COVID-19 variant, which is reportedly much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 virus, leading to a wider spread amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, countries like Canada, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Chile have banned travelers from going to the United Kingdom with some also banning freight from the United Kingdom.
READ: Italy court to give verdict on Nigerian oil field corruption case by March 2021
READ: United Kingdom opens window of job opportunities for international students
What this means: “A new variant of the coronavirus in Britain and tighter travel restrictions in Europe sparked fears over slower economic recovery, prompting investors to unwind long positions … the oil market has been on a bull trend in the past month or so, ignoring negative factors, amid an optimism that a widening vaccine rollout would revive global growth, but investors’ rosy expectations for 2021 have suddenly vanished,” Fujitomi Co. chief analyst, Kazuhiko Saito told Reuters.
READ: European countries ban flights from UK as new Covid-19 strain spreads
What to expect; Oil traders anticipate a small washout at today’s trading session as all those bullish synergies around reflation and a weaker US dollar are reversing a touch with the latest chaos in the UK on the back of the mutant strain of the virus.