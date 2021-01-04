Columnists
BIG READ: Rejigging Nigeria’s economic growth engine: The courage to act
The sojourn through Nigeria’s economic history reveals few insights as to what is required to move growth up several gears.
Four years on from the first annual contraction in economic activity in over three decades, the odds are high, that Nigeria’s economy will experience another full-year decline after going into a technical recession in Q3 2020.
Across the 2016 recession and ongoing 2020 episode, Nigeria’s economy faced exogenous shocks, a sharp drop in oil prices (which induced recessionary conditions across all major oil exporters) in the former, and the COVID-19 outbreak which has pushed the world economy into a recession. Following the discovery of proven vaccine therapies, expert commentary, and analyst prognosis, hinged on the assumption that a successful roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination programs across countries, is for a V-shaped economic recovery.
READ: Avoiding 2016: What Nigeria should do to fight the coming economic storm
For Nigeria, this rebound will be towards an economic growth number between 2-3 percent which implies little change in individual fortunes as real GDP growth roughly matches population growth. Though the recent #ENDSARS protests could be naively presented as frustration over excessive police brutality, those protests were essentially about anger over the inability of political leadership and governance to deliver seismic improvements in the socio-economic welfare of the average Nigerian.
READ: Ratification of AfCFTA will shape Nigeria’s international trade dynamics in 2021 – SB Morgen Report
Alongside growing concerns over the spate of insecurity, the time for the Muhammadu Buhari administration to act decisively is now. Restoring optimism over Nigeria’s economic prospects requires pushing growth back towards either the mid-to-high single-digit levels observed in the era between 2000 and 2010 or uncharted waters of double-digit expansions. This article looks to set out broad ideas on how to revamp Nigeria’s economic growth engine.
READ: Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI
A trip down memory lane
Looking back at history, following the return to democratic rule in 1999, Nigeria’s economy expanded at the fastest pace of growth since 1980, with an average growth of 8.4% during the Obasanjo administration (1999-2007) which decelerated to 6% under the Yaradua/Jonathan era (2007-2015) before a drop-off to 2-3% under the Buhari administration (2016-date). Growth over the democratic era (average: +6%) is a significant uplift from the lost decade during the 1990s and the volatile 1980s period under military rule when Nigeria tried to reform in response to the collapse in oil prices.
READ: Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s GDP by 2025 – Goggle/IFC
Figure 1: Economic Growth 1981-2020e
Source: NBS, Authors calculation
So what factors account for the marked improvement between the post-1999 era and the prior two decades? Looking at sector data for a start, economic growth in post-1999 period revolved around the traction in the non-oil sector which effectively boiled down to rapid expansion across three sub-components: services, trade, and agriculture. The key pillar of uplift in Services GDP was telecommunications GDP which went from 0.1% of the economy in 2000 to 10.9% in 2019. To situate this properly, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is now larger than the oil sector from effectively ground zero in 2000 and the gains here entirely reflect the outcome of the decision in 2001 to liberalize the sector by giving ground to private capital.
The move raised the number of active lines in Nigeria from a little over 100k lines in 2000 to 208million lines at the end of October 2020. The lesson here is that Nigeria’s government in 2001 stopped trying to waste meagre resources in a feeble attempt at investing in telecommunications, under an inefficient monopoly (NITEL), and allowed private capital (foreign and local) to sort out the sector.
For trade GDP, the underlying drivers of the expansion were more fortuitous and less deliberate as thanks to a strong run in oil prices, starting in 2003, Nigeria’s external accounts underwent a sizable transformation with the re-emergence of a large current accounts surplus which visibly boosted FX reserves.
Alongside, a relatively weaker exchange rate in REER terms, the improvement in FX reserves allowed for a more liberal approach to trade policy, with the relaxation of many hitherto restrictions on imports. Accordingly, trade GDP expanded from 11-12% of GDP in the 1990s to 15-16%. On the agriculture pillar of the growth uplift, where an expansion was observed in the area under cultivation, my thesis is that better farm input sourcing and demand from a resurgent manufacturing sector helped drive improvements.
Noteworthy is that contribution from the oil sector was minimal (bar 2000 and 2002) reflecting static oil production despite much higher oil prices, including an unmatched era of USD100/bbl. between 2010 and 2014. The lack of progress on expanding oil production is a testament to the lack of political will towards reforming oil policy to drive higher private investment. In summary, reforms which boosted private investment in telecommunications, less restrictive trade policies occasioned by improvement in FX receipts, and possibly better farm input sourcing underpinned the strong growth in the Obasanjo years and well into the Yar’adua/Jonathan era.
Figure 2: Decomposition by Sector
Source: NBS
However, despite the strong growth over the Obasanjo era, many Nigerians struggled to connect with this reality, and debates over growing income inequality and poverty rates dominate public discourse. Looking at more structural data on growth drivers uncover some clues as to why. In elementary economics, there are four factors of production: labour, land, capital, and entrepreneurship. To simplify things, economists often distill these factors into two: labour and capital. Looking at the data, Nigeria’s economy is dominated by capital intensive sectors which account for over two-thirds of output which implies that more of the national income is captured by owners of capital despite our high population.
As consumption expenditure dominates aggregate spending, the mismatch between GDP by income and GDP by expenditure naturally cascades into high unemployment rates, stark income inequality (as owners of capital get more share of income), naturally low aggregative savings, and low tax collection. In short, our GDP comes from sectors with a great need of our least abundant resource (capital) but with less use of our most abundant resource (labour). Growth can never be inclusive under these settings.
Figure 3: Decomposition of GDP by Income
Source: NBS
So what changed for the Buhari government?
For a start after over ten years of running at double-digit growth, Nigeria’s voice-driven telecom revolution appears to have its peak and maturation has set in with teledensity above 100%. Most people who need a phone already have one! This means that the marginal contribution of telecommunications GDP to overall growth would be minimal. Secondly, the collapse in oil prices over the 2014-16 era has resulted in a return to trade-restrictive policies (aka import demand management) that characterized the 1980s and 1990s and which worked to limit growth in trade GDP (20% of the economy) pushing the sector into recession.
Lastly, while agriculture GDP remains in growth, a myriad of factors: insecurity, input supply chain issues, and the perennial issues of weak irrigation, logistic, and storage infrastructure bottlenecks continue to repress growth. Throw in the odd shocks to oil production from militant attacks in 2016 and OPEC induced shutdowns in 2020 and a perfect storm of forces have imposed a deceleration in growth. The journey to sub-par growth began with the deliberate or otherwise lukewarm appetite by succeeding governments since 2007 to embrace greater liberalization of the Nigerian economy. As such growth has naturally become less resilient.
In response to the initial oil price shock, the Buhari government announced moves to stimulate aggregate demand via increased government spending. However, this approach while theoretically appealing evades the points uncovered by the long history of reform: each crisis is an opportunity to grow the private sector not expand the public one. In any case, the Nigerian government is simply too small to move much as, despite successive records in nominal budgets, government spending in real terms is lower than at the start of the last decade.
Figure 4: Government Spending (% of Real GDP)
Source: NBS
Attempts to spend our way out of the crisis naturally implies more borrowings given the limited ability of the Nigerian state to mobilise tax revenues, which will only constrain the fiscal space for future governments. Our low tax revenues are a function of the structure of the economy, which as we saw earlier places a clear emphasis on capital-intensive sectors vs. labor-intensive sectors which ensures high labour unemployment and limited income taxes. The bulwark of tax revenues in most countries is personal income taxes vs. corporation taxes. Given this backdrop any tax mobilization drives will merely entail marginal improvements, seismic growth will remain elusive.
The sojourn through Nigeria’s economic history reveals few insights as to what is required to move growth up several gears.
Firstly, growth is unlocked when capital (private or public) and management expertise is deployed towards expanding the capacity of a sector to deliver more goods and services to either Nigerians or the rest of the world. Given the perennial limited resource constraints facing Nigeria’s government due to a low tax base, a function of underlying economic structure (little to do about tax evasion or avoidance), the big growth outcomes (read telecoms) occurred when government gave up its strategy of investing puny amounts in a sector and allowed private capital (foreign and/or local) and their focus for making money to do the heavy lifting. With adequate regulation as in the telecoms case, the gains can astronomical and focal sectors quickly become net positive for tax and employment as the telecommunications sector is now a large contributor to tax receipts and employer of labour.
Secondly, Nigeria’s most abundant resource is low-skilled labour which as was the case with China (and unlike India which had a higher share of educated citizens) is more suited for industrialization vs. a services dominated economy. However, Nigeria’s present economic structure is dominated by capital intensive sectors with limited requirements for low-skilled labour.
A progression to a services-led economy will lead to the exclusion of a large segment of society which has long-term implications for social unrest. Accordingly, the policy can and should look to re-focus economic activities towards the absorption of the large mass of low-skilled labour to place economic growth on a more sustainable footing. This path obviously runs through agriculture and manufacturing. This does not mean taking the eye off services, as a friend would say, you can run and chew gum at the same time. It just means we know where the strategic imperative lies.
Thirdly, Nigeria’s external sector is highly vulnerable to oil price shocks which propagate themselves across the economy in reduced consumption and trading activity and inflation. Solving this problem entails ensuring food independence across selected tubers and grains, to a large extent, and given Nigeria’s oil resources, energy independence to a lesser extent.
To use the language of differential calculus, these two are necessary conditions, a sufficient condition for sustainably sorting external sector vulnerabilities requires not just food and energy independence but significant ramp-up in non-oil manufacturing exports to which potential exists. While scope exists for increased service exports given Nigeria’s financial and growing technology sector, boosting non-manufacturing exports requires over the near term a focused industrial policy targeting competitive key agro-allied and low-valued manufacturing products.
Given the last item, a key goal of economic policy should be towards raising the competitiveness of Nigeria’s non-oil exports which will require significant investment in infrastructure (power and transport) to lower production costs, improved security within Nigeria’s borders, lower capital costs, and let’s say an ‘appropriately aligned’ real exchange rate that seeks to exploit the geographic realities of being surrounded by CFA franc currencies
Four Big Economic Reform Ideas: Go big or go home
- Privatization & Liberalization of Nigeria’s logistics sector (rail, road, ports, airports & post): if the 2000s are to be characterized by reforms of telecommunications and the 2010s as the era of power sector reforms, then the natural progression is to decisively address big bang reforms to Nigeria’s logistics and transportation sector. Policy focus must be daring and ambitious with a drive to ensure to the extent the permissible frictionless movement of goods and services between the various parts of Nigeria using the most efficient means possible.
- Private financed Infrastructure delivery and management but public ownership: The FGN is clearly at the limits of fiscal abilities and realistically, increasing fiscal support for infrastructure delivery will translate to unsustainable public debt levels. Rather than pushing leverage to unsustainable levels for projects where there is a weak political will to impose cost-reflective tolls, the FGN should simply package these projects into dedicated private infrastructure funds which retain public ownership but provide long-term concession arrangements. Target the big Nigerian infrastructure projects: rail, ports, key arterial roads, and bridges.
- A food-centric industrial and trade policy: As noted earlier, fixing Nigeria’s external account vulnerabilities entails ensuring food independence. Addressing this entails a more targeted attempt at raising aggregate output and yields on key food crops (grain, tuber), animal products (milk, meat, poultry, fish) interspersed with selected cash crops (such as cashew for example) to provide the right blend. Alongside, work on infrastructure, the policy should focus on driving large scale commercial investing alongside well-designed community out-grower programs for target commodities. Gains from here are crucial towards driving down food prices.
Given the downward outlook for oil prices (due to the secular shift called climate change), the outlook for Nigeria’s oil sector is bleak. As such Nigeria will need to find a credible solution to the external account imbalance problem that dogged growth between the 1980s – 1990s and since 2016. Given our population size and high youth population, Nigeria needs a new plan for growth. As in the early 2000s, this requires another big push towards cultivating private capital into underserved sectors to move the wheel of growth onto a new plane.
The subtext for this piece is drawn from a book of a similar title by Ben Bernanke which chronicles the logic behind his decision at the peak of the global financial crisis to act ignoring the armchair idealists. Seizing the urgency of the times requires the adoption of bold reforms that will attract and inject private capital with the promise of efficient management into dormant sectors of the economy with government taking the backseat of regulation.
The era of the dogma of waiting for the government to find money to sort out the economy is over. While a shift towards decentralization is politically appealing, the perceived economic gains are likely to be illusionary. To move the economic needle, emphasis must be on greater private sector involvement in the management of large parts of the economy (most sectors outside of basic education, primary healthcare, and defence). The big policy reforms required are a mix of privatization, liberalization, and commercialization of large sectors of the economy.
“There is a time in every man’s education when he arrives at the conviction that envy is ignorance; that imitation is suicide; that he must take himself for better, for worse, as his portion; that though the wide universe is full of good, no kernel of nourishing corn can come to him but through his toil bestowed on that plot of ground which is given to him to till. The power which resides in him is new in nature, and none but he knows what that is which he can do, nor does he know until he has tried.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson (Self Reliance)
Written by Wale Okunrinboye
Columnists
AfCFTA: The state of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria and its ability to capitalize on open borders
Nigeria’s involvement in the AfCFTA should encourage flexible intra-African transactions while producing adequate output for generating income.
The African Continental Free Trade Area was founded in 2018 across 54 African Union (AU) nations, which aimed to form a single marketplace for trades within Africa.
The agreement was brokered and signed on the 21st of March, 2018, in Kigali, Rwanda. With 1.2 billion people participating and a combined $3 trillion GDP, the African continental free trade area is the largest in the world concerning the number of contributing members.
READ: AfCFTA: Nigeria submits Instruments of Ratification, becoming the 34th State Party
Some of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives were to strengthen Africa’s economic integration through a unified marketplace, facilitate investments and transportation, and promote competitiveness amongst member nations. The body also promotes gender equality, industrial development, and establishing a liberalized market through multiple negotiations.
The agreement required member nations to remove tariffs from about 90% of goods to encourage easy access to commodities across Africa. As said by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, by 2022, this agreement will increase intra-African trades by over 52%. The World Bank also sees this progress generating about $76 billion income for the world market.
READ: GDP: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector on tight ropes
However, even with the deliberate efforts to increase intra-African trade rates, the statistical values remain low. In 2017, intra-African exports recorded only 16.6% in total, which is relatively low compared to 59% in Asia and 68% in Europe.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) faces multiple limitations like inadequate information about processes, inadequate infrastructure, gender inequality, post-pandemic economic stress, etc. Some also fear that the significant financial gains from the diverse economies will be distributed unequally amongst member nations.
READ: AfCFTA: ACCI to launch Monitoring Review Roundtable to assess development
Regardless of these many limitations, there are still hopes and efforts actively made to continue pushing.
The trade bloc’s secretariat, Wamkele Mene, told the Financial times, “We plan to transform Africa into an economy that no longer exports only primary commodities to be processed elsewhere.” He added their intention to stop using tariffs as an opportunity to generate revenues. Instead, these tariffs should be used for general economic and
industrial development.”
The state of the Nigerian manufacturing sector The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, shows that a few major industries, including the food industry, dominate Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. Beverages, tobacco, cooking oil,
bread, and sugar have been some of the most manufactured products in the past few years.
READ: AfCFTA: Implementation will fulfill dreams of a united and prosperous Africa – Buhari
This sector is responsible for about 10% of the nation’s GDP
Recently, the Nigerian manufacturing sector has shown significant growth owing to flexible policies that encourage local production. The government has been making efforts to reduce the costs of local consumer goods to promote more output of these products and other sectors.
In recent times, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, also took steps to allow loans with single-digit interest rates for companies in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The Nigerian government has also adopted several useful initiatives and port reforms to improve the manufacturing of goods within the country. Following these improvements, Nigeria has successfully ranked herself from 169th place in 2016 to 145th place in 2017
regarding the ease of doing business.
READ: FG tasks state governments to embrace AfCFTA’s economic opportunities
Some of the benefits of the manufacturing sector in the Nigerian economy include job creation, increased GDP, provision of local consumer products, improved living standards, etc.
However, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria is currently underutilizing the natural resources available for processing. About 56% of the products consumed by the large Nigerian market are imported, whereas they can be manufactured locally. Common commodities like tomato purees, health products, vehicles, and even electronic devices are from foreign countries. It is a concern because most of the raw materials used to make these products are abundant and exported from Nigeria. Hence, the Nigerian manufacturing sector should expand on processing available raw materials instead of exporting them for processing in foreign countries.
The impact of the Nigerian manufacturing sector on the open borders
Nigeria has a significant impact on the African and world market, with almost 60% of its commodities imported from different parts of the world. However, The Nigerian open borders witness more imports than exports, which discourages local manufacturing and limits the revenue generated from the borders.
One of the primary sources of income of open borders in Nigeria is through tariffs collected from international trades. But, the African Continental Free Trade area’s policies encourage member nations to eliminate taxes on almost 90% of intra-African trades. Consequently, the value of tariffs generated for open borders will reduce by nearly 59%.
Fortunately, Nigeria is blessed abundantly with natural resources for manufacturing and exportation. With the government’s further investments in the manufacturing sector, the nation will produce goods locally and trade actively internationally.
In conclusion, the Nigerian manufacturing sector can contribute to the economy’s GDP by up to 23% and increase revenues generated from open borders via trades. Nigeria’s involvement in the AfCFTA should also encourage flexible intra-African transactions while producing adequate output for generating income. The initial contribution of the manufacturing sector summed up to about 24 billion naira. Expanding the sector, however, was supposed to increase its contribute to up to 32.5 billion naira.
About author
Andrew Omosebi is an experienced and versatile writer, familiar with a diverse range of writing styles and formats. Andrew further bolsters his resume, with his impressive knowledge, that encompasses a wide variety of topics, niches, and genres. He incorporates this knowledge in his work remarkably, as he is able to create informative and captivating content under any niche. Besides his proficiency at content creation, Andrew is a business-savvy entrepreneur and a sports and arts enthusiast, with a few articles on both under his belt.
Columnists
Trading 101: How to avoid considerable losses using winning market strategies
There is a market for almost any commodity or security you can think of, from Stocks to Currency to Oranges and Carbon.
Let me show you how to trade and avoid considerable losses. I am going to use the methods and practices of the market to create a winning strategy for you.
A few steps
1. Determine what assets class.
2. Determine your budget for trading.
3. Determine your minimum lot size and trading frequency.
4. Agree on Entry and Exit criteria.
5. Select investment.
6. Trade
READ: How to invest in small-cap stocks
Determine what assets class you want to trade in
There is a market for almost any commodity or security you can think of, from Stocks to Currency to Oranges and Carbon. Determine what assets you want to trade.
It is a good idea to trade in what you know or are willing to know. Do not trade Contracts for Difference if you do not understand global economics and politics.
READ: Afreximbank expands Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative, lists 8 Nigerian banks
Determine what your budget for trading is
How much can you lose and still pay your house rent, serious question? If you are earning a fixed income with no space for discretion, then trading is not for you. If you must borrow to trade, be careful, allocate an amount you can lose and still meet Non-Discretionary Expenses.
READ: Nigerian stocks ranked world’s best-performing stock market
Determine your minimum lot size and trading frequency
Agree on what will be your set minimum in currency terms of asset terms. Set your minimum via the commodity itself as many commodities have a market set minimum e.g. for Currency, its Micro/Mini/Standard lots or 1,000/10,000/100,000 units per trade respectfully.
How often will you trade? Day trader? Opening and closing positions daily?
READ: AfCFTA: Factoring is a viable alternative funding for SMEs – Kanayo Awani, AfreximBank
Establish Entry and Exit Criteria
When a trade is executed, it is only profitable if the exit trade is higher than the initial cost paid per share. So, timing is critical. A good way to time the market is to look at price movements, lowest, highest, Moving Day averages, etc, you want to strike at a low price.
What about Exit? This takes discipline if you are trading currency at what PIP do you exit? Pips being the lowest possible movement. For instance, you entered USDEUR at 1.1000, which means your bought USD by EUR for 1.100. let us assume USD now rises and EURUSD is about 1.1050, at what price do you sell? 1%? 5%?
Open Account, select investment
Open a trading account. You can do a traditional brokerage account or open with a FinTech that allows trading.
There are lots of them, I use Robinhood (https://join.robinhood.com/kalua1) and Trove (CDXFHH)
Next pick your target; remember, you are interested in NOT what you think is profitable but what you believe OTHER investors believe is profitable. In essence, you are trying to find a wave of demand, ride it, and exit when supply starts to kick in. A metric I use is price movements of 15% band from 52-week price high This we refer to is momentum trading driven by daily prices, fundamentals? Not so much (see why it is risky)
Entry
Let us assume you select Bitcoin – price is $22,000, you buy with a Stop Loss order to sell your position if the buy falls 2% to $21,560. This is your insurance. If the buy falls you can only lose 2%. You can make this 5% if you are aggressive or 1% if conservative
Exit investment
Once you hit your target, sell. Do not be greedy, do not argue with your strategy. If your target is 25%, sell, if you bought Bitcoin at $19,000 and the price rises to $23,750, you sell. Again, you can set exit at 5% if conservative or 25% if aggressive.
Rinse and repeat
Pick a target, set a watch on it, if it falls in price, you enter with your agreed lot size if prices fall your stop loss takes you out, if prices go you hold and sell. Considerably basic, I have ignored leverage and cross-asset hedging for now.
I have also stayed on just trading volumes as an indicator, there are many other indicators The last point I will make is open a demo account and practice, read up, watch, and read financial news. Be informed.
Finally, disclosures, trading is very risky, you can lose everything, including your capital. All assets listed above with prices are illustrative for educational purposes only.
Follow me @finplankaluaja1
Columnists
Understanding the Dangote Cement share buyback
Dangote Cement made headlines recently with news of its share buyback, but how well do you understand the concept?
Dangote Cement Plc (DCP), Nigeria’s most capitalized stock, announced it will buy back up to 10% of her issued 10.04billion ordinary shares on December 30.
Dangote says these shares bought back will be held as Treasury Shares and subsequently canceled.
READ: Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, net worth drops to $15.9 billion
Ok, what’s Dangote up to?
It is called a Share Buy-Back (SBB). The process of an SBB involves the company buying back her issued shares from shareholders at market prices, in effect the company is investing in itself.
The company accomplishes this by utilizing her assets to exchange for shares from investors. Assets could be cash in the company’s bank account or even fixed assets that can be sold to fund the purchase.
READ: Dangote Cement shares gain N605 billion in a week amid share buyback plans
Is this legal?
Yes, Section 161 of the Corporate and Allied Matters Act lays out the process for a company to execute an SBB, also Rule 398 (3)(xiv) of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Rules and Regulations with Rule 13.18 of the Rulebook of The Nigerian Stock Exchange gives Regulatory backing to this action
READ: Dangote Refinery debunks online story about death in the refinery
Why a Share Buyback
A share buyback improves the financial statements of the company by boosting Shareholder Equity and Return on Assets. The SBB does this by decreasing the number of shares on the stock markets, which then boost reported earnings per share.
When a company buys shares, those shares cannot be traded on anymore, essentially those shares are extinguished which then increases the price per existing share.
Look at it this way, a company that has five company cars bought with a loan must buy gas every month, budget is N50,000 or N10,000 per car. What happens if the company decided to use the cash in their bank account, pay off the one car loan 100%
READ: Dangote Cement market capitalization increased by 28% to cross N3 trillion mark in November
Two things will happen
- There will only be four cars, which means the N50,000 will be divided by 4 not 5, meaning each car gets 12,500 not 10,000.
- The company’s cash position will reduce because it took cash from her bank account to pay off the loan
If you think of those cars as shareholders and the budget for fuel as dividends, you can see that when the company takes its assets and reduces the number of shareholders, then the shareholders left will get a large share of dividends.
Also, instead of the company buying new tires for 5 cars, it will only buy tires for 4 cars, this cost reduction improves Earnings per Share and the Price Earnings Ratio.
READ: ABC Transport to raise N1.4 billion through rights issue
That is why SBB tends to make the market share price go up because investors can project a bump in share prices, again note, even if revenues stay the same.
However, shares shall only be purchased out of profits of the company, which would otherwise be available for a dividend.
So, share buybacks are a form of dividend payment to existing shareholders because going forward they get a larger share, even if profits stay the same.
There are three reasons a company buys back its shares
The company believes her share price is too cheap. To measure cheap, I will relate DCP market price to earnings or the PE Ratio, DCP is trading at PE of 16, its competition WAPCO is trading at 17, the overall Nigeran Stock market is trading at 14.66.
A company can also wish to improve its financial ratios. Dangote EPS (TTM) is about 14.94 and easily beats WAPCO her nearest competitor that posts an EPS of 1.28 (TTM). Again Dangote does well.
Another key reason for a company to do a share buyback is if it has sufficient reserves or cash and can see no other viable options. In this instance, Dangote does carry far more debt on her books than WAPCO.
DCP Debt to Equity Is 0.56 compared to 0.15 for WAPCO, Dangote Debt is about N271.33b. The argument can be made as to why DCP cannot utilize the cash for the buyback to pay off debt.
However, in closing, keep in mind the tax treatment of Share Buy Backs to the Company, there is no effect; but to the holders of Dangote stock, they are taxed differently (lower) on dividends received because these dividends have already been taxed as part of company profits.