Business News
Finance apps in Nigeria to watch out for in 2021
In no particular order, here’s a list of top finance apps to watch out for in 2021.
Finance apps have become a thing in the fintech sector with the acceptance of technology. Technology has warmed its way into the heart of man’s every activity, making life easier. From ordering your favourite pizza to getting your choicest shoe from your dream store, from booking your travel ticket for vacation or baecation to hailing a taxi to chill with the geng, all you need is your smartphone. Boom! At the snap of the finger, it’s done.
In the same manner, technology has also crept into our finance sector giving us a buffet of services to financial freedom with diverse finance apps accessible on our smartphones and other gadgets. These finance apps allow for payment of bills and access to loan facilities, banking services, investment thereby saving us the stress and sweat of the traditional method.
Some of these finance apps have performed tremendously in Nigeria in 2020. And we really think they would perform even better in the coming year. Just in case your new year resolution is to gain financial freedom, here's a list to help tend to your new pact; ease your finances and help in achieving your set out financial goals.
Top Finance Apps in Nigeria To Watch Out For In 2021
Piggyvest
One of the steps to gaining financial freedom is cultivating the saving habit. Many people plan to save but have no idea on how to go about it or how to save effectively; hence the creation of Piggyvest.
Piggyvest, formerly known as Piggybank, is an online savings platform that allows users to save judiciously and be disciplined with their savings. The finance app which started as a savings platform that allows users to save as low as a dollar and restrict withdrawals to promote discipline now doubles as an investment app. The new additions to the app not only allow customers to save but it also helps them make more money.
The Piggyvest app offers several savings and investment products on the app which includes
- Piggybank: For strict short term savings with options of automated and manual deposits. It offers up to 8% p.a interest.
- Flex naira: Flexible short term savings for emergencies with free transfers and withdrawals. Allows users to earn up to 8% p.a interest.
- Safelock: This works like the regular fixed deposit account. It requires stashing away funds without having any access to it for a fixed period you set to avoid temptations. Offers up 13% upfront interest.
- Target: This helps users to save with discipline towards a specific unique individual or group target or goal.
- Investify: Allows users to invest in primary and secondary opportunities with up to 25% interest. These opportunities have been vetted and certified to be low and medium risk. Investments under PiggyVest are insured
- Flex Dollar: This product allows users to save and invest in dollars with an interest rate of 7% per annum. It also allows for instant purchase of Dollars with Naira
With over 100,000 downloads and good ratings, Piggyvest is one reliable finance app you can trust on your financial journey in 2021.
Quidax
One of the best things that have happened to the finance sector in 2020 is the increasing adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Whilst Nigerians are looking to hop on this new digital currency train, they need a reliable channel to fulfil their crypto desires.
Quidax has proven itself to be one of the best crypto exchanges in Nigeria with exceptional services and a mobile app that caters for users’ crypto cravings on the go.
Quidax is an African based crypto exchange established that aims to make remittances across and within Africa easier. As well as to enable users across Africa to access cryptocurrency via its mobile app (iOS and Android) and website.
The mobile app which is user-friendly makes it for users to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency with its instant buy/sell feature. The order book exchange feature permits trading with other people by matching orders.
In 2020 Quidax listed Dash and Tron (TRX) as part of its supported cryptocurrencies in a bid to serve their customers better. Quidax is rated highly for its relatively low charges, detailed FAQs and easy withdrawal/deposit methods.
You can currently buy, sell and store Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX) and Dash.
If you are looking forward to buying, selling or storing cryptocurrency, you should consider using Quidax.
FarmCrowdy
Farmcrowdy is the first digital agricultural platform in Nigeria. It allows users to be part of the agricultural process without actually getting their hands dirty. It was created to increase food production and security in Africa by empowering farmers.
Farmcrowdy platform is one of the best investment opportunities in Nigeria. It makes access and investment in agricultural production easier from the comfort of your home with just a mobile phone.
Users get to make profits from sponsoring a farmer through the ‘farm shop’ feature and can also monitor the farm through periodic images, text and video updates.
The Farmcrowdy platform makes agriculture a win-win situation for both farmers and sponsors who earn good return for their investments. The farmer profits by selling his farm proceeds at a profitable price.
The vision is to empower over 50,000 farmers by 2022. As it stands now, the platform has recorded over 4,000 farm sponsors and over 80,000 farm sponsorships. Investments are also insured which makes it really safe.
Trove
Think investments? Think Trove. Trove is an investment platform that allows you to invest in local and international stocks and bonds with as low as ₦1,000. Heard about little drops that make an ocean?
Trove promotes the investment culture and gives opportunity to even low earners to invest in stocks like Google, Apple and Tesla. Trove has made investing locally and internationally very simple for Nigerians. You don’t need to have billions of Naira to leverage the opportunities in the global economy. You can invest in foreign and local stocks, Government bonds and ETFs through its mobile app with a little sum of money.
Digitalization is taking over and Trove has been able to harness this advantage for its millennial customers. Are you looking to invest with your smartphone? Are you interested in foreign stocks? Then Trove is your go-to app.
RapidPay
Who no like better thing? A platform that allows you to receive or send money to any Nigerian bank account from any part of the world at no cost instantly using Bitcoin definitely is a good thing.
It is also the perfect idea for sending money to family and friends who are in Nigeria or receiving money from clients who stay overseas as a freelancer, especially now when working remotely is on the high side.
The app generates a special Bitcoin wallet address for any Nigerian bank account automatically. All the sender needs to do is enter the recipient’s bank details and the amount to be sent in Dollars or Bitcoin. The app automatically converts and sends the equivalent of the amount in Naira. Whether or not the recipient has an idea of Bitcoin is not necessary.
The app allows customers to sell their Bitcoin at the best market rate they can get. While making free transfers on the app, users can also trade.
Carbon
Carbon is an easy-to-use and entirely online lending platform that provides short-term loans to individuals and small businesses in Nigeria who need urgent cash or to help cover unexpected expenses.
With Paylater, you can access a loan of up to ₦500,000 with no collateral. Once your application is approved, funds are typically received within 1 – 3 business days.
Repaying your loan on time can help grant you access to higher credit limits for your next loan.
Coronavirus
AstraZeneca to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly from mid-January
Around two million people per week will now be vaccinated in the UK following the approval of a second vaccine.
Two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the UK.
This is according to an unnamed member of the Oxford-AstraZeneca team.
This comes less than a week after UK officials approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday in hopes that a rapid, widespread rollout will contain the virus that continues to sweep across the country.
The team member submitted that,
- “The plan is to build it up fairly rapidly – by the third week of January we should get to two million a week.”
What you should know
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered 100 million doses for the country as part of an agreement with the company.
- The company said it aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter, adding that first vaccinations are slated to begin this year.
- Britain, which has recorded more than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the last four days, is dealing with a rapid spread of a much more infectious variant of the coronavirus.
- As of Friday, the UK has recorded 53,285 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths.
According to Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker:
- The total number of cases in Nigeria as of 2nd January 2021 is 89.2 thousand.
- The total number of deaths is 1.3 thousand.
- 576 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded on the 2nd of January 2021.
Around the World
President Donald Trump extends green card and visa ban due to pandemic
President Trump has extended the ban on issuing new green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants to March 31.
The United States on Thursday extended its ban on issuing new green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants to March 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to continued weakness in the US labour market.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the US President, Donald Trump, signed a proclamation that extends the immigration restrictions that took effect in April 2020 and subsequently renewed in the month of June 2020.
What the United States President is saying
Donald Trump said,
- “The effects of COVID-19 on the United States labour market and on the health of American communities is a matter of ongoing national concern, and the considerations present in the previous proclamations have not been eliminated.’’
What this means
This extension is consistent with Trump’s hard-line stance on immigration and passes on the decision over when and whether to lift bans to the President-elect, Joe Biden, who takes over office on January 20. The restrictions include a freeze on new H-1B and H-4 visas used by technology workers.
The extension to the month of March means the restrictions or ban, will be in place when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, 2021.
Technology companies and the US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s biggest business lobbying organization, have been very critical of the bans, pointing out that it is damaging to the nation’s economy. The chamber and other trade groups have sued to block the restrictions.
The US unemployment rate in November was 6.7%, down from 14.7% in April at the peak of lockdown and shutdown of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but more than double the 3.5% rate in February. The jobless rate for December is expected to be released on January 8.
What you should know
- In April 2020, President Donald Trump imposed a ban on green cards issued abroad that largely targets family members of people already in the United States. After a surprisingly chilly reception from immigration hawks, the administration went much further in June by adding H-1B visas, which are widely used by American and Indian technology company workers and their families; H-2B visas for non-agricultural seasonal workers; J-1 visas for cultural exchanges; and L-1 visas for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations.
- Trump, while announcing the ban, said the measures would protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy, while business groups said they would hamper a recovery.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG publishes list of suspended passports for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test
The FG has published the list of 100 passports of passengers who refused Covid-19 post-arrival test.
The Federal Government has published the list of 100 passports of passengers who refused Covid-19 post-arrival test.
This was published in a statement by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Saturday.
- “The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.”
The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/MV6V1rxYRP
— Covid-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) | Nigeria (@DigiCommsNG) January 2, 2021
The PTF added that the owners of the passports were informed about the plans to suspend their passports, and stop them from travelling out of the country for six months.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government announced the suspension of 100 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers, who refused to undergo second Covid-19 tests immediately after arriving Nigeria.