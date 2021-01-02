Business
AfCFTA: ACCI to launch Monitoring Review Roundtable to assess development
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said that Nigeria has fervently prepared for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which commenced on 1 January 2021.
ACCI added that they would launch a Monthly Monitoring Review Roundtable to access the development of the agreement in the continent and in Nigeria, citing the trade deal is a new beginning in Africa’s drive towards economic prosperity.
This was disclosed on Friday by Alhaji Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, President, ACCI, who said the ACCI would offer advice for the proper implementation in Nigeria.
The ACCI President said that AfCFTA is a continuation of the Pan African unity starting with the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, citing the economic unity that would be ushered in with the signing of the agreement across the continent.
- “As a leading Chamber in Nigeria, ACCI is elated to be part of this historic occasion, a process in which we actively participated from the beginning to fruition. We want to note that Nigeria has been fervently preparing for this day, especially through the mobilization and strategic activities of the National Action Committee on readiness for the AfCFTA.’’
The ACCI boss said the agreement gives Nigeria the ability to increase its economic dominance on the continent through the services and manufacturing sector.
The ACCI also disclosed that a Monthly AfCFTA Monitoring Review Roundtable would be launched to monitor the development of the agreement in the areas of free trade and also covering issues related to the implementation.
What you should know
- Nigeria was the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to open up Nigerian businesses to a market of over 1.2 billion people and a GDP of $2.5 trillion.
Francis Anatogu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Sector tasked all state governments to embrace the economic opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers.
- “We want them to take advantage of AfCFTA because as a Nation, we need to produce what we sell, we need to invest and attract investors. To attract investors, we need good policies, infrastructure and good conditions for ease of doing business. The AfCFTA is like a marathon – it’s a 10-year programme, which will take such a long time to achieve full liberalization of tariff plan. So, a number of practical steps need to be taken, including the tariff rules and the tariff rates that need to be worked out.”
Third Mainland Bridge to be opened in February
The Commissioner noted that the extension of the completion date for the rehabilitation of the bridge was due to the effect of the #EndSARS protests.
The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge would be fully opened to vehicular traffic in February 2021.
This follows the shutdown of the bridge on July 24, 2020, by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for maintenance work.
According to a report from Punch, while making the disclosure on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, noted that the completion date for the rehabilitation of the bridge had to be moved forward from January 2021 to February due to the effect of the #EndSARS protests.
What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying
Oladeinde said, “It was supposed to be January but it is now February 2021. It has been moved by a month. The first phase is finished, the second phase has started.”
While speaking on the outlook of transportation for Lagos State, the commissioner said the state was trying to integrate all transport modes into a card that can be utilized by residents.
He said, “The government is going ahead with the rail. We are still constructing the blue line and we have reached an advanced stage with the red line which would soon commence. “
“We are ramping up water transport, we are connecting it with the Bus Reform, making sure that all our transport modes are integrated. We are extending the common ticketing system which we currently use on the Bus Rapid Transit System to the waterways and when the rail comes on board, we will extend it to the rail as well.
“Basically, people will have a card that can be used over various modes of transport,’’ he added.
Going further, Oladeinde sought private sector investment to boost water transport, adding that on the part of the Lagos state government, plans had been concluded to expand the Lagos Ferry Services Company fleet.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had announced that the closure of the Third Mainland bridge for a period of 6 months for maintenance works. Construction was scheduled to be done in two phases, three months on each carriageway.
- The 11.8km bridge which had gone through a series of rehabilitation works was last closed for repairs in August 2018 for 3 days of investigative maintenance check.
FG approves new modalities for SIM replacement
Subscribers who want to replace their SIM cards are now expected to present their NIN.
The Federal Government of Nigeria through a technical committee that comprises of relevant regulatory bodies, have approved new modalities for SIM replacement in the country.
According to a verified tweet by the National Identity Management Commission, seen by Nairametrics, subscribers must present their National Identification Numbers (NIN) for their SIM cards to be replaced.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the suspension of new sales and replacement of SIM cards by NCC to allow for an audit of the SIM database. Subsequently, the Federal Government of Nigeria partially lifted this order, halting its earlier pronouncement on replacement of SIM cards, although the ban on sales and activation of new SIM cards still remained.
In lieu with the recent lifting of orders on replacement of lost, stolen or damaged SIM card, the Federal Government announced that subscribers who would love to replace their SIM will have to present the National Identification Numbers among other conditions as stipulated below;
- The subscriber will be required to present a National Identification Number.
- An effective verification of the National Identification Number will be subsequently carried out by NIMC
- Lastly, the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement will be fully adhered to.
This policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to ease the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise. It is aimed at enabling telecommunications service users who need to replace their damaged, stolen or misplaced SIMs to re-establish access to telecom services.
What you should know:
- The recent policy is based on the recommendations of a Technical committee under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.
- The representatives of the Technical Committee are; Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).
- The Technical Committee is charged with the operationalization of the process to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with NIN.
- Nairametrics gathered that prior to this new policy, subscribers who want to replace their SIM were among other things expected to provide valid photo identification, SIM Pack or other evidence of direct ownership of SIM/Affidavit, etc. But following the recent directive by the FG, the NIN is now incorporated as part of the statutory requirements, among others.
FCMB set to investigate allegations involving MD, Adam Nuru
FCMB has informed stakeholders that it is currently reviewing allegations against its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.
The Management of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) has announced that it is currently investigating the allegation involving its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.
This is according to an exclusive press release made available to Nairametrics and signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, FCMB Group, Diran Olojo.
Recall that the social media and internet space has been buzzing following an allegation of extra-marital affairs involving the Managing Director of the Bank, Adam Nuru, and a former employee known as Moyo Thomas, part of which allegedly led to the death of the latter’s husband, Tunde Thomas.
In response to the allegations, FCMB Group informed stakeholders and the general public that it is currently conducting a review of what transpired, to ascertain if there are violations of code of ethics or mere allegations.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Diran Olojo, said:
- ‘’We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee, Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.
- ‘’While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct requires the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.
- ‘’We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.’’
