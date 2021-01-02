Cryptocurrency
$350 million worth of Bitcoin moved by a large entity as it nears $30,000
A large entity transferred 12,000 BTC worth $350,442,906 from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Large entities in the Bitcoin market have begun moving a significant amount of the world’s most popular crypto at the start of 2021.
Data retrieved from Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, revealed a large entity transferred 12,000 BTC worth $350,442,906, from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.
- Bitcoin price today is $29,777.00 with a daily trading volume of $40,498,742,724.
- Bitcoin is up 2.07% for the day.
What you should know
At the Bitcoin market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whale.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address), that owns around 1000 coins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million – the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Crypto fans are cheering Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
Also, leading household names in finance that include Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller endorsed it as an alternative asset, adding to the rally. Not forgetting listed U.S brands like MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. that moved their cash reserves into crypto in search of better returns than what near-zero interest rates deliver.
Also, a leading crypto expert, Willy Woo, via his Twitter handle, hinted that Bitcoin’s price could still rally higher on the bias that the
- “Inventory depletion on spot crypto exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macrocycle is likely to complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase, as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises.”
Short term buyers beware! Bitcoin drops $3000 in a few mins
Bitcoin seems to be falling out of gas after gaining $4,000 in just some minutes at the second trading session of 2021.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, seems to be falling out of gas after gaining $4,000 in just some mins at the second trading session of 2021.
The most popular crypto asset had lost over $3,300 in value some hours ago after trading as high as $33,100 yesterday.
However, it’s key to note, it recovered some of the losses stated above, as it bounced back above $34,000 at the time of writing this report.
Regardless of the prevailing drop witnessed at the flagship crypto’s market, Bitcoin is still on track to record its best winning streak in more than a year after, breaching the $30,000 price level over the weekend.
Sequel to the plunge happening at the flagship crypto market, rich buyers of late have been using over-the-counter platforms in buying and selling huge amounts of Bitcoin which has been narrated as a positive signal for BTC. Merely two days after the outflows surged, BTC surged past $30,000, reaching $34,000.
In addition, Jesse Cohen, a senior crypto analyst in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the outlook for Bitcoin in 2021.
- “I expect Bitcoin to remain highly volatile to the downside in the new year, given the potential for more scrutiny and tighter regulation. That should see prices fall back from their record highs, with the prospect of increased regulation being the most important factor affecting Bitcoin in 2021.”
However, as it gained more than 300% in 2020, many crypto experts wonder if BTC can continue such gain in 2021.
Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
Bitcoin comfortably outmatched the world’s most valuable bank, JP Morgan Chase with a market value of $630 billion.
The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency recently surpassed $34,000, reaching a new milestone seen on a leading crypto exchange, Bitstamp, and surpassing the market value of any bank on earth.
What this means: The world’s most valuable bank, America’s JP Morgan chase presently has a market capitalization, valued at $387.3 billion. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched JP Morgan Chase with a market value of $630 billion.
That said, all the other leading global banks in terms of their market value, fall behind Bitcoin’s market capitalization. They include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, United States Bank of America, Wells Fargo, China Construction Bank, HSBC Holdings Plc., Agricultural Bank of China, Citigroup, Bank of China.
The flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in institutional and accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $33,895.10 with a daily trading volume of $75,236,562,536. Bitcoin is up 15.54% in the last 24 hours. . The current market value stands at $630 billion.
- However, while a price correction of the flagship crypto is inevitable, it may not be that deep, on the bias that no one can predict the future, but Bitcoin could easily break over $50,000 or drop below $20,000 momentarily.
Bitcoin is defying all odds, jumps to $34,000
Bitcoin broke near $34,059, according to data retrieved from the Bitstamp exchange.
Bitcoin, the world’s flagship crypto is raging up at a speed not seen in the crypto-verse.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin broke near $34,059 some minutes ago, according to data retrieved from the Bitstamp exchange.
- The new milestone is coming on the heels of record-buying seen from high net worth individuals buying at record highs.
- Crypto investors were left cashing in big time, as the most popular crypto rallied to record highs more than 25 times in a few days.
- Liquidity getting squashed, investors hoarding, accessible BTC becoming scarcer.
More details shortly…
