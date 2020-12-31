Interview
Telecoms, FSI to hugely boost Nigerian Economy in 2021 – CWG’s Business Director
CWG Plc’s Business Director chats with Nairametrics about the economy, telecoms industry and Financial Service Institutions.
Mr. Abayomi Olumo, the Business Director, Financial Service Institutions at CWG Plc, a Pan-African Information and Communications Technology company, has opined that there is a ray of hope in the horizon for the Nigerian telecommunications industry in 2021.
In this interview with Nairametrics, he projected that despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy in 2020, the industry is expected to grow by at least 5.7%, while the Financial Service Institutions (FSI) is to also experience growth due to increased transaction and a further improvement in the financial inclusion plan.
How would you assess the Nigerian economy in 2020?
The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be over-emphasized, still, the Nigerian economy has shown some resilience and there seems to be a ray of hope in the horizon, judging from certain macroeconomic indicators and recent government policies to help strengthen the Naira.
Taking a critical look into the Nigerian economy this FY2020, the GDP contracted by 6.10% in Q2 and had a mild downturn of 3.62% in Q3 (year-on-year) – this represents an improvement of 2.48% growth rate (comparing Q2 – Q3). It still means that Nigeria recorded two consecutive quarters of negative growth rate in FY2020, the performance of the economy in Q3 2020 reflected residual effects of the restrictions to movement and economic activity implemented across the country in early Q2. After these restrictions were lifted and businesses re-opened, some economic activities returned to positive growth. A total of 18 economic activities recorded growth in Q3 2020, compared to 13 activities in Q2.
The oil sector contributed 8.73 per cent to total real GDP in Q3 2020 – down from 8.93% recorded in the preceding quarter, Q2 2020. The non-oil sector contributed 91.27 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the third quarter of 2020, which is 3.54 per cent higher than in Q2 2020. The non-oil sector was driven mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunications), with other drivers being Agriculture (Crop Production), Construction, Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions), and Public Administration. In my opinion, we need to focus more on the non-oil sector to drive sustainability.
Probing further into some specific economic indicators such as inflation rate, unemployment rate, and interest rates, we will be able to make some certain inferences. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 14.23% in October as against 13.71% in September and 12.13% in January 2020. The unemployment rate stood at 27.1% as at Q2 2020, even though this is beginning to reduce gradually.
The interest rate currently stands at 11.50% as against 13.50% in January 2020. Overall, 2020 has not been a great year for the Nigerian economy but the fact that the non-oil sector is growing, which ultimately compensates for the decline in growth in the oil sector is something to cheer about and hopefully, it can be the real motivation that is needed to diversify the economy. Also, judging by the available data and the current economic outlook, the economy was in recession during Q3 and hopefully, it will be out of it by the end of Q1 2021.
With COVID-19 still around, going forward, what do you think can be done to have an established e-Payment system in Nigeria?
The electronic system of payment has come to stay but the traditional trend of over-reliance on cash transaction by Nigerians happens to be the major challenge to this emerging system. Asides educating the populace on the need to switch to making transactions using e-payment options, the government needs to come up with favourable policies that will encourage people to use the e-Payment options now that physical contact has reduced.
The fundamental issue of trust must also be addressed. The government needs to take the fight against cybercrime more seriously and assure the people that it is safe to transact online. The regulatory body must ensure that the failed transaction rate is reduced to the minimum and peradventure it happens, a reversal should be done almost immediately. This can be achieved when there is a seamless line of communication between our financial institutions.
Lastly, licenses should be issued to more mobile money providers because they will be able to operate in remote areas where banks may not be situated. This will increase the financial inclusion rate by accommodating the illiterates and ignorant in the cashless policy agenda of the government.
How would you describe the CBN’s financial inclusion drive in Nigeria and its impact?
The financial inclusion drive has been identified globally as a vehicle for economic development and since its adoption by the CBN, it has seen the exclusion rate drop from 53% in 2008 to 46.3% in 2010 with a target of 20% by 2020. The channels for delivering financial services have been equally targeted by CBN, with deposit money bank branches targeted to increase from 6.8 units per 100,000 adults in 2010 to 7.6 units per 100,000 adults in 2020, microfinance bank branches to increase from 2.9 units to 5.5 units; ATMs from 11.8 units to 203.6 units, POSs from 13.3 units to 850 units, Mobile agents from 0 to 62 units, all per 100,000 adults between 2010 and 2020.
In line with CBN’s vision, CWG has world-class cutting-edge solutions that will help to bring this vision to reality. CWG has a range of solutions from ATM AAS to POS solutions. Till date, CWG has successfully installed over 4000 ATMs and manages over 2500 ATMs for banks across Nigeria. Our Finedge solution will further help to advance the Microfinance industry in Nigeria; Also, we have started pushing other solutions that cut across the commercial banks, Stockbrokers, mobile money providers, asset management, insurance and PFAs.
What are your predictions for the Nigerian Economy in 2021?
With COVID-19 vaccines now being approved for use by most countries, it means there will be an improvement in the global economy come 2021. The global price of crude oil is expected to increase, and the global manufacturing industry will also record increased production. That said, the Nigerian economy should be out of recession by the end of Q2 2021 with a steady drop-in inflation rate due to the proposed opening of the land borders and also, a global increase in production. The prices of raw materials should also reduce, and this will impact our manufacturing sector positively.
The unemployment rate is expected to contract by at least 1.3% before the end of Q2. With the recent AFCFTA agreement, there will be an increase in the GDP as many MSMEs will benefit from these initiatives. The GDP is expected to increase by at least 2.1% before the end of the year.
The Non-oil sector will continue to experience growth with the telecommunications industry expected to grow by at least 5.7%. The FSI will also experience growth due to increased transaction and a further improvement in the financial inclusion plan. State Governments will also want to increase spending as election year is drawing closer. They would want to embark on projects that will be campaign-worthy and as a result, we might experience a significant rise in government spending come 2021.
Many banks in Nigeria rely on CWG’s expertise to operate. What exactly is CWG offering financial institutions in Nigeria?
CWG offers ATM installation and management service to banks and the company is taking it further through her ATM AAS initiative. We provide cloud services and software solutions to over 60% of all financial institutions in Nigeria and have successfully implemented and supported Finacle, the foremost core banking application for most Nigerian banks. We also play in the Risk management space by helping the financial institutions mitigate against risk such as Employee Fraud, AML, Credit risk etc.
CWG also provides products and services such as Finedge (It enables MFB to effectively reduce operational costs and challenges relating to IT resources), Vericash (a banking software that delivers a robust and unified Pan African mobile solution such as mobile banking and mobile wallets), and POS in the FSI space.
Interview
Cassava Fintech new COO projects an 80% online usage for its company´s payment platform
A Nairametrics conversation with Femi Oshinlaja of Cassava Fintech.
In 2020, payment companies raised the bar with bold innovations and products to help bridge financial inclusion and the bottlenecks in payment across developing countries. This is an indication that there are more potentials and opportunities in the space.
In this interview with Nairametrics, Femi Oshinlaja COO, Cassava Fintech, disclosed that the company is also open to embracing digital currencies as long as there’s a use case that benefits people and businesses across the continent.
Oshinlaja, who is formerly a member of Airtel Africa Group Limited where he oversaw the entire operations of Western Nigeria, also observed that traditional brick and mortar channels of sending money still remain as the dominant or preferred way of remitting money home. Excerpts:
What is Cassava Fintech and the services it provides in the market?
Cassava is a diversified and integrated pan-African Fintech Group that partners mostly with Telcos, Banks and Merchants to enable digital financial services for Africa’s mobile consumers. Our Services include Mobile Money, Mobile Micro Insurance, Digital Banking, Remittances and Payments with a presence in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Burundi, Lesotho and UK and partnerships in other African countries.
We envision a socially and financially inclusive future that leaves no African behind.
With financial inclusion in South Africa, and other countries in southern Africa skewed to high income earners, what role will you be playing in deepening financial inclusion among households in the lower income gap?
Strategically, we have made migrants our primary target market. Most are in the lower group, marginalised and excluded from the mainstream financial services market due to various factors such as documentation, accessibility and affordability. Cassava seeks to provide the migrants with financial use cases such as cross border and domestic remittances; digital wallets and mobile micro insurance services.
How well has Cassava Fintech fared with online money transfers – transaction volume and value?
The traditional brick and mortar channels of sending money still remains as the dominant or preferred way of remitting money home. This is undergirded by the confidence, trust and limited risk the customers associate with walk-in outlets to send money. Customer behaviour and habits take time to change and educating them on the value of the online channels is key.
However, with the growth in smartphone penetration and greater pervasiveness of the internet we see the convergence of the online channels with more consumers opting to use digital channels to send money home as they see the convenience of doing so from the comfort of their homes and not having to queue to make the transaction in addition to the affordability of the online option.
Cassava Fintech is amongst the few cross border money operators which has adopted a hybrid model or approach for sending money home, providing access via the walk-in channels as well as online via the mobile app. Some of our source markets e.g. UK and EU are 100% online and others like South Africa are still predominantly offline but with online growing significantly. We project as a business that in the next three to four years more than 80% of our money transfers will be done through online.
How do you intend to position Cassava Fintech in the Digital Banking industry considering the presence of competitors who are majorly startups and traditional banks?
Cassava is primarily focused on providing solutions that solve customer needs as opposed to finding niche segments of the Fintech value chain to play in. Our integrated value proposition is focused on bringing financial inclusion to all and in the process redefining the concept of banking for all Africans. Our approach and position is one of co-opetition with our competitors and as the African proverb says, “if you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together.” Consistent with our “integrated platform play”, we are bringing all the players together on one platform.
There are other applications like Chippercash that provide similar services with Cassava Fintech, what stands Cassava Fintech out in terms of its unique value proposition to its end users?
While we have seen a plethora of Fintech companies in Africa launching various services in the past 1-2 years, most of these have positioned themselves within specific segments of the market, playing to their key strengths. So from a competition perspective, it is turning out to be a congested space, with most players focusing on their specific area of strength, for example, remittances, online payments, insurance, digital banking solutions, and so forth. While Cassava plays across most of these individual areas, what truly sets us apart is our integrated model, that has allowed us to uniquely combine all these services, and to deliver unified value propositions offering unparalleled customer value.
Share more about this and your long term plans as you drive the financial inclusion agenda?
You will be aware of our recently launched integrated social payments platform, branded Sasai, which is really the pivot of our strategy going forward. Through the Sasai super-app, we are able to offer users the ability to pay, chat and consume a diverse range of online services, all within a seamless digital environment.
What are the plans for Cassava Fintech to expand to other African countries aside Zimbabwe and South Africa?
Firstly, l would like to point out that as we speak, we already have presence in at least 10 African markets. These include our key markets where we have a significant in-country presence, namely Zimbabwe, South Africa, Burundi, Lesotho and the UK, while in the rest we have maintained indirect presence through strategic partners. Going forward, we will maintain this hybrid-model, but placing a lot more emphasis on establishing direct presence in a number of key targeted markets. In this regard, our focus over the past year has been on building the necessary rails that would see us spread our tentacles across Africa. Over time, we plan to have significant presence in most of Africa’s largest and fast-growing markets, but more immediately, our focus is on markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zambia, Botswana, Rwanda and Uganda.
With cassava Fintech indicating strength and presence in vast segments or sectors of the digital economy such as Mobile money, social payments services, Digital Banking, international remittances, mobile micro insurance, social networking and digital media services, where do you see Sasai in five years, and what role do you see the company playing in the global digital economy?
Our view is that Sasai is Africa’s beacon of hope for creating true value designed by Africans for Africa. Our hope is to help facilitate payments and commerce for small to medium sized businesses, provide a platform for African content creators to tell African stories, and be the overall one stop shop for the ambitious African entrepreneur and business person looking to make impactful lasting change in their communities. Being a platform that facilitates financial liberation for all Africans is key to achieving this. However, we have been guided and informed by consumer insights which says that in the course of conducting business people feel the need to combine this with the social aspects of day to day life and this is an important aspect of Sasai.
Sasai has over 100k+ downloads on play store, and it’s number 24 on the rank of the top social networking app on apple store, how do you intend to add value to the Social Payment and the Chat aspects of Sasai leveraging your expertise and the uniqueness of the app which uses a peer to peer network?
Despite the 100k downloads reflected on the app stores, we are cognizant of the fact that there remains an established phenomenon across Africa were, to avoid the cost associated with downloading Apps from the different app stores, users will prefer to use the APK files and these represent a significant number of customers on the App which are not recorded on the stores and therefore the actual app downloads and usage is significantly higher. Today Sasai has been downloaded in more than 180 unique countries, and is being used in more than 25 different languages on the app.
Sasai is more than a social networking app, the social elements were to address the needs of the attention economy and mine data to enable development of RIGHT products and merchants sell RIGHT services informed by big data, this also creates VAS such as customer profiling based on non-traditional financial data sources such as payments history and more flexible credit support.
With the demand for video conference service at all time high, and with the huge prospect for growth projected into the future, how do you intend to grow the user/customer base of Sasai teamtalk, given it was launched this year?
One of the biggest opportunity for Sasai TeamTalk (voice and video calling, including conferencing) in terms of growing the client base is based on building the enabling rails, digital and social inclusion is key, especially in Africa where data costs is average 8% of income (compared to developed countries under 2%), we are building these rails through Sasai Wi-Fi Finder (affordable and accessible) and believe this will make TeamTalk more attractive that competitors such as Zoom.
What other products and services are in the pipeline from Cassava Fintech from 2021 and beyond?
We will continue to leverage our main delivery channel, which is the Sasai social payments platform, to offer innovative, relevant and accessible digital solutions across Africa. To our customers, this means a bigger, better and feature-rich Sasai super-app, and they can look out for enhanced digital payments and financial use cases, e-commerce, remittances, and so forth, as well as integrated value-added services with a special mention of digital media. Furthermore, we are aware of the data requirements associated with digital apps nowadays, made worse by the high cost of mobile data in Africa. For this reason, we will continue to focus on our WiFi offerings (Sasai WiFi Finder), extending it to many new markets as a way of addressing these issues. We call this initiative the “Africa Missing Network”, which is a partnership between Cassava Fintech and Liquid Telecom, one of the largest providers of fixed broadband connectivity in Africa.
What role do you think cryptocurrency will play in transactional exchange in Africa – Is Cassava Fintech looking to adopt digital currencies?
Cassava is absolutely open to embracing digital currencies. As long as there’s a use case that benefits people and businesses across the continent, Cassava will be there. We have some exciting partnerships and we are working on this space and look forward to introducing these into our key markets in due course.
Business Half Hour
Moving big stuffs just got easier – Williams Fatayo, CEO TruQ
In less than a year of launching, the logistics tech company is gradually showing itself to be the Uber for moving loads around.
Moving around can get quite difficult at times, especially when you live in a busy city in Lagos and have something really big or heavy to move. From getting the truck and negotiating the deal, not everyone find it an easy task and TruQ was set up for this purpose.
In less than a year of launching, the logistics tech company is gradually showing itself to be the Uber for moving loads around. One can easily access the platform and locate an available truck to come move loads, just like you do with Uber and Taxify.
So, “even if you can go to the vehicle park to get a sizeable truck to move your things, and negotiate the price, why would you want to do that when you can easily use the TruQ platform, get it done and at a better price without breaking a sweat?” co-founder and CEO TruQ, Williams Fatayo asks during the Nairametrics Business Half Hour show.
How it started
The start of TruQ (pronounced truck) can be traced back to July 2019 when Foluso Ojo and Williams Fatayo (now co-founders) decided to move a wardrobe from Lekki down to Berger on the mainland. Fatayo remembers that they spent four days before getting a vehicle and moving it down.
“After that experience, we felt it could not have been peculiar to us alone, so we did a targeted survey and discovered that so many other businesses had experienced same. About 373 said they had experienced it at least twice a month, while other 127 experienced it once a month or thereabout. That marked the beginning of the TruQ journey,” Fatayo said.
Almost immediately, they started working on the idea of connecting people who needed a vehicle to move anything. Leveraging on social media platforms, they were able to complete about 180 moves ever before getting an active website hosted. All of these moves started in the second half of 2019, but TruQ did not launch until February 2020 when the co-founders came on board full-time, after meeting with the third co-founder, a Zimbabwean, during a trip to the world youth forum start-up labs in Egypt.
Without owning any truck, TruQ has in less than a year been able to get the on-demand logistics platform off the ground, allowing vehicle and truck owners to sign up and interact with people who need their services. The logistics tech company now has about 9 truck companies it partners with, and about 78 individual truck owners. It is now a smarter, faster, easier way to do what you have done over the years.
With the increased number of trips the drivers get, their vehicles hardly sit idle in the garage, so they can afford to reduce their rates to accommodate the volume. TruQ operates a shared profit commission-based model where it earns a commission off every trip.
Jumping the loops
The market TruQ serves is all-encompassing with a driver base of varying level of literacy – from the graduate driver to the almost illiterate driver – and providing a tech solution for such a market can require a lot of input than others. The ever-busy nature of Lagos roads also poses its own challenge to the team.
Since the model operated does not require the company to own any truck, it was easy for the founders to bootstrap at the beginning to get it started while still keeping a job. In February 2020, they went all in and have sustained the momentum after pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic challenge.
After nine months of operation, TruQ won an accelerator programme that gives them access to $100,000 in cash and kind, and this fund will now drive the scaling plans over the next couple of months, even as they work towards a fundraising drive to further expand.
How secure are the goods with TruQ
To guarantee the security of all goods moved with TruQ, the company has an onboarding process with comprehensive KYC on the drivers. The vehicles are verified, the guarantors and the drivers as well.
“For the people, we are making sure you have no issues with them and for the process, we are making sure you are covered and your goods are secured,” Fatayo said.
There is also a smart integration with google maps that helps users and drivers to see in real-time the driver’s location as he moves the goods from pickup to dropoff.
There is an insurance arrangement in place for B2Bs to secure all their goods, and there are plans to integrate another insurance arrangement for B2Cs, which will insure everything from pickup to dropoff. This is all part of keeping the customer happy and satisfied.
As a company that is user obsessed and determined to solve as many logistics-related problems for its clients, TruQ has a couple of other bespoke products in the pipeline, including a “house-move product that fits all of your house move needs into a single package from packing, moving and unboxing, disbanding large properties and helping to assemble them at the new location.”
“We are trying to infuse ourselves around as many pain points around logistics. We want to make sure we are solving users’ problems as much as we can in ways no one else is doing and leave the users to choose what works best for them. The goal for us is to address the users problem and leverage on our technology and core advantages to steal as much market share as possible,” Fatayo added.
Lagos is the market entrance for the company, as there are future plans to scale to other locations within and outside Nigeria.
Exclusives
AfCFTA: We are well-positioned to make payments smooth for our customers – Ecobank Group CEO
Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Inc. discusses AfCFTA, border closure, COVID-19, amongst other salient issues.
The Federal Government of Nigeria assured Nigerians that the country will emerge from recession by the first quarter of 2021. As a result, there are lots of expectations from Nigerians for the coming year.
The Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, in this interview with Nairametrics, warned that nothing should be taken for granted despite the positive outlook.
According to him, the government and the people still need to act in a way that is supportive of those growth expectations. Excepts:
What is your projection for Nigeria’s economy for the rest of the year and 2021?
The Nigerian economy will contract in 2020, which means the nation is in a recession because it has had two quarters of contraction. We think the economy will revamp in 2021 and that is the basis on which we are out planning activities for Nigeria.
Nothing should be taken for granted, the government and the people still need to act in a way that is supportive of those growth expectations. So, we think that Nigeria will go back to growth in 2021.
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will take off in January. What opportunities do you see for banks, and how is your bank being positioned to take advantage of the opportunities therein?
For the AfCFTA, we are one of the key supporters in trying to make sure that it sails through, which is done because it is something that is good for the continent and good for our customers.
So, because of our Pan-African presence, we have been discussing with the governments and our customers to start to take another look at their businesses and understand that the market is bigger than what it used to be before. So, if your job in Aba is to manufacture bags for the Nigerian market, you now start thinking about how you can expand your manufacturing capacity to be able to export across West Africa and also other African countries, not just looking at Nigeria as a market alone.
And as you change your demand forecast, then you need to now improve your capacity to produce and that will mean importing new machinery, which will mean expanding your manufacturing base and being able to develop the market and hire people.
The same for people in Aba manufacturing. It is also applicable to people producing sugar; they can now produce and send to other places. So, there is a whole range of clientele that we are working with that will enable that to happen.
We will then work with the likes of Afreximbank on ways to ensure people can now make payments in West Africa in a very smooth way because we are the platform that connects 33 countries today. It means that if you are in Nigeria and if the regulator allows you, which is what we do in other places by the way, if you want to send money from Ghana to The Gambia today, you can use Ecobank Rapid Transfer and the money goes there.
It is only Nigeria, because of the exchange rate rules, that doesn’t allow that to happen instantly unless you are remitting out of a domiciliary account. So, the whole range of these, both at the institutional level, working with clients, repositioning our portfolio and making funding available to our customers, will enable us to deal with the AfCFTA in a way that creates good opportunity for Africans.
There is no need for Nigeria to import rubber from Malaysia when rubber is being exported by Côte d’Ivoire and the distance is not that long. It is better within the African space. So, there is a whole range of businesses that we are having conversations with – the customers, the governments and the African Union, because of our pan-African presence.
Don’t you think the issue of border closure will frustrate that?
It is our expectation that border closure will be temporary and my understanding is that it was put in place as a security measure. Nigeria has always played a key role in the continent, right from when it was the Organization of African Unity. Nigeria and Togo were the two countries that spearheaded the creation of ECOWAS, and we think that Nigeria understands its key role as an enabler of Africans coming together.
Can you take us through the numbers in your recently released nine months results?
Our 2020 nine months results for the period September ending, printed $91 million year-to-date profit before tax. That profit before tax of $91 million was as a result of specific one-off that we took. The first one was the question of the goodwill that we are holding in the book of the holding company, relating to the acquisition of Oceanic Bank that ETI did in 2011, which is almost nine years.
The second factor that impacted our number is because in Zimbabwe, we incurred a monetary loss of $33 million, due to hyperinflation.
If you all remember, two years ago or so, the Zimbabwe dollar was one-to-one at the beginning of the year, it later went to about 16 to one; right now, it is about 81 to one US dollars. So when you convert those things, they required that we convert the books at the current rate and when you do that, you incur a net monetary loss.
We also, during the period, did take a one-off restructuring charge to reduce people both at the head office, to close some branches in Nigeria and also reduce people elsewhere. All of these one-off issues came to about $205 million. But the one that is most impactful to the number is the $159 million goodwill write-off.
Now, a goodwill write-off does not affect the capital of the firm, because before you arrive at the capital, you always deduct the tangibles from the equity. So, it is a non-cash item, it does not affect the capital of the firm.
What is the impact of the write-off of the goodwill on Ecobank Nigeria?
The write-off of the goodwill has no impact on Ecobank Nigeria because the goodwill is carried in the books of the holding company and not in the books of Ecobank Nigeria. As we continue to manage that asset, we expect Nigeria to recover from its recession and, in the future, for Nigeria to be doing much better than it is doing now.
But, if you look at the 2020 year inflation for Nigeria, it is not single-digit. The belief was that Nigeria would get to seven per cent, nine per cent and 10 per cent growth rate, that has always been factored into the long-term development plan of Nigeria.
With this first nine months results, what are you looking at in terms of projection for the rest of the year?
For the rest of the year, which is one quarter, the performance should be consistent without a goodwill write off. Which means that without a goodwill write-off, our number will be about $80 million for the quarter and therefore you should expect that range of number for the fourth quarter.
How did COVID-19 affect your operations here and out of the shores of Nigeria?
I think if you exclude Nigeria from our numbers, you will see all other countries and then there is the Zimbabwe issue that I have mentioned. But we actually picked up a lot of new businesses for all our countries. Our deposit increased significantly and it is there in the numbers that we published.
From our Francophone West Africa, we actually had more opportunities to respond to some of the needs of our clients, so that is pretty good. In Anglophone West Africa anchored out of Ghana, we were able to respond again to the needs of our clients where we have seen increases in our businesses and our performance. Remember, in all those countries, we are the leading banks. So, when there is run to safety, the deposit comes to us.
When a customer needs specific solutions, we get approached; when the government need solutions, we get approached in those countries. If you look at the central, eastern and southern Africa, and you take out the impact of $33 million net monetary loss, again we were able to do very good in those 18 countries that formed those clusters.
So, across board we are actually able to substitute the losses that we expected as a result of COVID-19, with other income streams that we were able to get and a large build-up of our deposit base. And the impact of our technology, which is the same across board, allows our customers irrespective of where they are domiciled to continue to operate.
Earlier, you talked about closing some branches in Nigeria. What informed that decision?
Yes, we closed 114 branches. We still have about 250 something branches remaining. So, having 250 branches is massive when you consider the branch network that the rest of our competitors have. That is the first thing.
The second is the idea of using agency network as a means of being able to distribute banking services to people. The third thing is the idea that digital platform is now going to continue to be the preferred method of delivering banking services to people as we go forward into the future.
Those are the things that informed our decision and some of these branches were not profitable. Some of them were weak and that was the basis on which we made the decision to close those branches and merge their activities with some other branches that exists in agreement with our regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria.