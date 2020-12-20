Zenith USSD banking transaction value rises by 30.8% Y-o-Y to hit N497.29 billion

Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc has recorded an impressive 30.8% and 76.4% YoY rise in its USSD banking transaction value and volume respectively, for the year ended 2019.

This is according to the bank’s recent report tagged “Zenith Bank Plc – 2019 Sustainability Report,” made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.

Based on the report, the bank’s USSD transaction value grew from N380.25 billion in 2018 to N497.29 billion, indicating a 30.8% rise.

Also, its USSD transaction volume rose from 29.65 million in 2018 to 52.30 million in 2019, indicating an increase of 76.4% Y-o-Y.

Other financial inclusion highlights

The bank deployed additional 118 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) from 1,817 in 2018 to 1,935 in 2019.

The bank increased its physical branches by 76, from 529 branches in 2018 to 605 branches in 2019.

It also increased its POS terminals by 95% from 16,425 in 2018 to 32,027 in 2019.

The bank increased the number of its branches accessible to physically challenged persons from 30 in 2018 to 35 in 2019.

In 2019, the bank facilitated financial literacy workshops in 35 schools across the country, impacting 13,418 students which comprises of 6,601 boys and 6,817 girls.

Between 2018 and 2019, the bank recorded a positive growth in its retail accounts product by an additional 1,457,581 indicating an increase of 144.4% Y-o-Y.

What this means

The growth in the bank’s USSD transaction value and volume is a positive indicator of a surge in mobile banking and financial inclusion, especially for under-banked and unbanked individuals.

Corroborating this assertion is a part of the report which explicitly stated that the bank recorded a 36.87% increase in the number of unbanked individuals who received financial services from Zenith Bank in 2019. From 538,910 individuals in 2018 to 737, 628 in 2019, indicating a growth of 36.87% Y-o-Y.

What you should know

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) allows users without a smartphone or data/internet connection to use mobile banking at a cost-effective rate.

It is similar to SMS (Short Messaging Service) – but unlike SMS, USSD transactions are effective when a particular code is dialed on the phone and instructions are promptly followed.