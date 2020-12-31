President Buhari directs NASENI to deploy refurbished tractors to farmers

President Muhammadu Buhari recently ordered the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to deploy renovated tractors to farmers nationwide to boost food production.

This was disclosed by the Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, in a briefing with newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Mr. Haruna said that the meeting with President Buhari was to update him on the progress made in the agric sector and the challenges facing the agency. He cited Buhari saying the tractors were needed to reap large harvests.

“My briefing of Mr President today is a routine. Mr President is the Chairman, Governing Board of NASENI.

“So, we are here to update him on the activities of the agency – what we have achieved so far within this period and what we need his intervention on,” Haruna said.

He stated that NASENI had refurbished tractors in its Minna Insititute through partnership arrangements, citing Machine & Equipment Consortium Africa (MECA), the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), and NASENI’s main collaborators in the scheme.

President Buhari expressed his satisfaction with the operations of the agency in its bid to refurbish machinery for food production purposes.

“All what we need is support by every Nigerian and government so we can continue to fulfil our mandate to the nation,” he added.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari announced that in a bid for Nigeria to achieve food security and reduce food inflation by 2021, Nigerians must eat what they produced, as he had directed CBN not to offer FX to food importers.

The Federal Government announced that it would soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.

