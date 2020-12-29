Energy
NNPC: Gross revenues surge by 37.3% to N222.3 billion in November
The NNPC recorded gross revenue of N222.3 billion from Crude oil and gas sales in October, remitted in November 2020.
This represents a 37.3% increase relative to N161.9 billion recorded in October 2020, from the sales in September.
This is contained in the document presented to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for December 2020, which details the company’s activities for the month of October 2020.
Checks indicate that in terms of the summary of receipts and remittances due for November 2020, gross revenue for JV crude oil was N197.3 billion, JV gas was N11.2 billion, miscellaneous was N13.7 billion; totalling N222.3 billion gross revenue for November.
Despite the surge in revenues, Nigeria lost about 1.882 million barrels of crude oil in October as a result of down-time in some of the facilities – including Bonny, Ugo Ocha, Antan, Okwori and Ima.
While some facilities were shut for routine maintenance (for example Okono), others were shut as a result of unforeseen circumstances (for example Batan and Yoho flow stations).
Key Highlights from the report
- The Overall NNPC Crude Oil lifting of 12.2 Mbbls (Export & Domestic Crude) in October 2020 recorded 38% increase compared with the 8.79 Mbbls lifted in September 2020.
- Revenue received from Crude Oil export in November amounted to $73.27 million (N27.78 billion), representing a 500% increase compared with the revenue recorded in October 2020.
- Revenue received from Domestic Gas in the month was N3.28 billion.
- Feedstock valued $33.75 million was sold to NLNG during the period. $29.7 million was received during the month — the difference accounts for MCA obligations, Gas reconciliations and Credit Notes.
- Other miscellaneous receipts constituting Gas and Ullage fees and interest income received in November amounts to $22.8 million.
- Further checks indicate JV contribution to the Federation Account includes royalty of N27.8 billion, tax of N38.2 billion and profit of N9 billion with total JV contribution standing at N75.1 billion, plus PSC/miscellaneous of N13.7 billion, amounting to about N88.9 billion total contribution to the Federation Account for November.
- In November, pipelines and management costs amounted N3.67 billion – constituting N2.1 billion for pipelines and other facilities’ repairs; N951.4 million for marine distribution and N551.7 million for strategic holding.
- In terms of deductions, JV cost recovery stood at N103 billion; crude oil and product losses was N1.28 billion, with total deductions set at N108 billion and total available for payment and remittance standing at N114.3 billion or $52.4 million.
What you should know
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.
Energy
NBET owes GenCos N144 billion in Q3 2020
NBET failed to pay GenCos for the electricity produced and fed into the national grid in the third quarter of this year.
The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) is reportedly owing Generation Companies (GenCos) a total of N143.82 billion in the third quarter of 2020, for the electricity produced and fed into the national grid.
Of the total invoice of N193.26 billion NBET received from GenCos in the three-month period, it only paid N49.44 billion, representing 25.58% of the invoice.
- The N193.26 billion invoice comprises of a total invoice of N64.13 billion in July, N67.83 billion in August and N61.30 billion in September.
- The N49.44 billion payment made to the GenCos by the bulk trader in July was N12.22 billion, representing 19.05%; N13.49 billion in August, representing 19.90%; and N23.73 billion in September, representing 38.72%.
Further checks indicate that remittances by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) partly contributed to NBET’s debt.
In this context, DisCos remitted only N50.68 billion to NBET in the third quarter of 2020, out of a total invoice of N189.05 billion received from NBET.
- The DisCos received a total invoice of N66.33 billion in July; N63.62 billion in August; and N59.10 billion in September.
- But the DisCos only paid NBET N12.91 billion in July; N14.89 billion in August, and N22.88 billion in September.
What to expect
It is clear from the above that NBET partly relies on payments by DisCos to settle GenCos. Thus, all things being equal, NBET may continue to owe GenCos in the future, considering that DisCos are not really efficient in collecting electricity tariffs due from customers.
In this regard, Nairametrics reported on 8th December that DisCos recorded loss of N58billion in unpaid electricity dues in Q2 2020 – indicating a collection efficiency of only 64.4%.
Nairametrics also reported in January that NBET owed GenCos in the country about N1 trillion. This appear to further uphold claims that the current arrangement between GenCos, NBET and DisCos is not really sustainable; and may require revision.
What you should know
- Data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator revealed that the total power generation stood at 4,631.60 megawatts as of 6am on Thursday.
- The nation generates most of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30 per cent of the total generation.
- The amount of available generation capability left unused on Thursday stood at 1,591.1MW as a result of gas constraints, according to the system operator.
- The system operator put the nation’s installed generation capacity at 12,954.40MW, available capacity at 7,652.60MW, transmission wheeling capacity at 7,300MW and the peak generation ever attained at 5520.4MW.
Energy
Rivers State seizes oil production site owned by Shell over oil spills
An Oil site operated by Royal Dutch Shell has been seized by Rivers State Government over an incident of oil spills.
Rivers State Government has seized an oil field, OML 30, owned by Royal Dutch Shell, and sealed off an oil base, Kidney Island, also owned by Shell, over an oil spill incident at the Ejama-Ebubu community during the Nigerian Civil war.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Rivers State Government, reported by Bloomberg on Thursday.
The paper reported that Shell owned 30% of the Oil Mining Lease 11, which Rivers State said it “lawfully purchased through public auction ordered by the court.”
A Federal High Court in 2010 ordered Shell to pay the Community N17 billion for damages caused by the oil spill, but though Shell says the area has been cleaned up, it still denies causing such spillage.
Rivers State also says it has acquired Shell’s stake in the OML11, citing a court approval sanctioning the sale of the assets.
The oil-rich state offered to acquire the oil production site and Kidney island for $150 million. Meanwhile, Shell says that details of the acquisition still remain challenged at a court in Rivers, saying the announcement by Rivers state was “prejudicial,” stating that a transfer of ownership rests with the power of the Minister of State for Petroleum, which is yet to be granted.
Shell says that a court hearing scheduled for January 2021 placed a restraining order on Rivers State before acquiring any of the assets.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics also reported that officials of Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary were accused in a report of allegedly masterminding the damage to oil pipelines so as to benefit from the money spent on repairs and clean-up operations.
- The report, citing research by Dutch environmental group Milleudefensie, revealed that employees of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) recruited local youths to destroy the pipelines and then hired them back as workers to clean up the oil spill.
Energy
ExxonMobil issues force majeure on Qua Iboe Terminal
Following the fire accident that led to the death of a worker, ExxonMobil has declared a force majeure on Qua Iboe terminal.
ExxonMobil has announced a force majeure on Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude oil production, due to a fire incident that reportedly killed a worker and injured others.
This was disclosed in a statement by a spokesman of the company, reported by Reuters.
Exxon did not reveal how much was lost to the fire incident at the Qua Iboe Terminal, and also did not indicate when exactly production will resume. However, the oil firm said that it never anticipated an impact on its operations at Qua Iboe.
An insider revealed to Reuters that the company expects operations to resume at the terminal in January 2021.
What they are saying
The company disclosed last week that,
- “On Dec. 13, Mobil Producing Nigeria experienced a fire at the process area of the Qua Iboe Terminal. Two employees were injured, one has passed in the course of receiving medical treatment… We are saddened by this unfortunate incident, and are providing support to the family.”
What you should know
- The Qua Iboe crude oil is produced from numerous offshore fields in the Bight of Biafra. The crude from fields 20 to 40 miles offshore from Nigeria’s South Eastern region, are brought to shore via a sea bed pipeline system to the Qua Iboe terminal.
- The Qua Iboe Terminal is located on the eastern side of the Qua Iboe river estuary and contains nine crude oil storage tanks with a total capacity of 4.5 million bbls.
