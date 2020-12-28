Minister of Women Affairs tests positive for COVID-19

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for Coronavirus after isolating herself over the past few days.

This was disclosed by Tallen via her Twitter handle on Sunday.

She tweeted, “Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after personally undergoing a test as well as members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation for the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

“I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourselves and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in July when the nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Onyeama also announced the news via his official Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama on a Sunday afternoon.

According to the tweet, Onyeama took his fourth COVID-19 test on Saturday, after feeling some signs of throat irritation.

He stated that the result returned positive, and he was heading for isolation in a health facility, where he would receive treatment.