COVID-19: 2 Corps members in Kano NYSC orientation camp test positive

Two National Youth Service Corps members out of the 826 new members posted to Kano state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Confirming the latest development is the NYSC state coordinator in Kano, Hajiya Aisha Tata, who disclosed this today while briefing newsmen, after the swearing-in of the 2020 batch ‘B’ Stream IA corps members.

She affirmed that the 826 corps members posted to the state were tested immediately upon arrival at the orientation camp and that they were taken to relevant facilities for further medical investigation.

Out of the 826 corps members deployed in Kano State, 387 are females, while 439 are males.

What they are saying

Hajiya Aisha said, “As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them.

“We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members,’’ she said.

In a similar vein, the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the NYSC members to remain calm and participate in all activities with open minds.

He said: “My fellow compatriots, the orientation course was purposely designed to provide you with the requisite training for a better understanding and knowledge about the scheme, about your new environment, and about the people you are going to be staying with after the orientation course.

“I implore you to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline that saw you through your various academic programmes.

“You are enjoined to shun all acts that may jeopardize harmonious relationships existing between the corps members and their host communities,’’ he said.

(READ MORE:

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that NYSC orientation camps were set to open from November 10, 2020, subject to satisfying laid down protocols and standards.