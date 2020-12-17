Coronavirus
Nigerian Governors who have tested positive for Coronavirus
Seven Nigerian governors have contracted the novel coronavirus, but some have recovered.
As the fear over the second wave of coronavirus pandemic thickens, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17,2020.
This was disclosed by the Director of Press and Publicity to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, in a statement on Thursday.
According to Macham, the governor took the test along with members of his family while his result came out positive but that of others were negative.
On December 12, 2020, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tested positive for Coronavirus after he went into isolation a day before.
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi disclosed that he tested positive to Coronavirus but recovered on August 01, 2020, after he spent 11 days in isolation centre.
Also, on August 09, 2020, in a tweet on his verified handle @kfayemi, he announced that his second COVID-19 test had returned negative, and that means he is totally free from the virus.
On Saturday, July 4, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. This makes him the 6th Governor to have tested positive for the virus that has infected over 11 million and killed no less than 532,000 people globally.
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai was the first governor confirmed to have been infected and recovered in April.
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was also infected in March and was reported to have recovered on the 9th of April.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced that he tested positive on 30th, March, 2020 and his recovery was reported on the 5th of April.
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive last week on June 30th and Delta’s Ifeanyi Okowa announced that he and his wife had tested positive on July 1.
The governors who have tested positive for COVID-19 are:
1. Nasir el-Rufai
2. Bala Mohammed
3. Seyi Makinde
4. Rotimi Akeredolu
5. Ifeanyi Okowa
6. David Umahi
7. Kayode Fayemi
Earlier this weekend, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom announced that his wife, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, their son, and some of the wife’s aides had tested positive for COVID-19.
With Nigeria and the rest of the world still battling to contain the dreaded virus, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 28,167 from 148,188 tests carried out as at Saturday, July 4, 2020. In addition, while 11,462 have recovered, 634 persons have died.
Plateau’s Governor Lalong tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has tested positive for COVID-19.
While Lalong is said to be asymptomatic, he has gone into isolation while the samples of his close aides have also been collected for testing.
He said, “As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment. All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the deputy governor.
“The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent. He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.”
French President, Emmanuel Macron, tests positive for Covid-19
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
French President, Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and is currently self-isolating.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the French Presidency on Thursday, December 17, 2020, although it was not clear at this stage where he had contracted the virus.
The statement noted that the 42-year-old French President had taken the Covid-19 test as soon as the first symptoms appeared.
The statement from his office partly reads, “The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today. This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”
The statement from the presidency also pointed out that Macron would isolate for the next 7 days but plans to continue running the country remotely and through virtual engagements.
A presidential spokeswoman said that all the President’s trips had been cancelled, including an upcoming visit to Lebanon on December 22 and was trying to assess where he could have contracted the virus.
Frantic contact tracing is now ongoing as the president has been heavily involved in Brexit negotiations and was at a European Council heads of state meeting on December 10-11.
The head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, said the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, will also self-isolate after coming into contact with Macron over the last few days.
What you should know
The French President is one of the several world leaders which includes the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and US President, Donald Trump, that have been infected by the dreaded Covid-19 disease.
Although the infection rates are still high, France earlier in the week, eased restrictions imposed due to the second wave of the coronavirus disease. France, which reported over 17,000 new cases on Wednesday alone, has recorded over 59,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccine storage and packaging market to be worth $43.3 billion in 7 years
The global vaccine storage and packaging market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Grand View Research, a US-based market research and consulting company, has revealed that global vaccine storage and packaging market size is expected to reach $43.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.
This is according to a new report by the company, which noted that increasing government focus on immunization programs, increasing R&D expenditure in biotechnological industries for medical research, and the rising number of Pharma retailers are expected to boost the growth of the market.
Also, technological advancement in the storage and packaging for medicines, rising government support for research activities and clinical trials, and the growing prevalence of infectious disease are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.
For example, there are only about 40.0% of wards in Nigeria that are equipped with active cold chain equipment. The government of Nigeria is installing at least one functional cold chain equipment in each ward in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO, and CHAI.
Key highlights of the report:
- By function, the storage segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the high cost involved in maintaining the potency of vaccines.
- The storage services segment held the largest market share of over 90.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for vaccine storage services in the industry.
- The packaging segment by the material is sub-segmented into vaccine bags, vials, and ampoules, corrugated boxes, and others. The vaccine bags, vials, and ampoules segment held the largest segment in 2019.
- The packaging segment by packaging level is sub-segmented into the primary, secondary, and tertiary segments. The primary segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the higher cost of the primary packaging in the industry.
- Europe is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by government and non-government organisations for vaccine development and the high prevalence of infectious diseases within the region.
The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to increase the demand for efficient storage and packaging equipment in the healthcare industry. In addition, most of the biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare institutions are increasingly investing in the development of vaccines. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Furthermore, rising awareness about early disease diagnosis and prevention and increasing incidence of infectious diseases has stimulated demand for protective medicines, thereby further driving the market.
What you should know
