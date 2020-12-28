Stock Market
BUA Cement shares have gained N618 billion since October 2nd, 2020
BUA Cement Plc has gained N618 billion since the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the Fourth Quarter of 2020.
The shares of BUA Cement Plc have gained N618 billion since the opening of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange for Q4 2020, as investors position for the shares owing to its relative valuation and impressive growth prospects.
This was uncovered by Nairametrics after tracking the performance of the shares of BUA Cement Plc on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, since October 2nd, 2020 when the market opened for trade for Q4 2020.
The checks revealed that the company has gained N618,024,461,595.00 largely on the back of the increased liquidity from local investors, who found the shares of BUA Cement impressive and chose to invest in the market amidst depressed yields in the fixed income space.
It is important to note that the change in investors’ sentiment driven by the depressed yields in the fixed income space which led to the massive buy pressures on the local bourse, has seen the market capitalization increase from N1.41 trillion to N2.03 trillion.
This means that the market value of the 33,864,354,060 issued ordinary shares of BUA Cement has increased by 43.83% between October 2, 2020 and December 24, 2020.
However, in monetary terms, the shares have increased from N41.75 to N60.00 during the period under review. This translates to a gain of N18.25 per share.
Source: Tradingview
What you should know
- According to data tracked and analysed by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, BUA Cement remains the fourth most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of N2.03 trillion.
- The Cement manufacturer stands ahead of Nestle with a market capitalization of N1.2 trillion, and behind Airtel, a telecommunication behemoth that maintains a market capitalization of N3.2 trillion.
- For valuation and profitability, the company stays ahead of Lafarge Africa Plc, another important player in the cement sector, and behind Dangote Cement Plc, the industry leader.
- In terms of operational rigour and built-up production infrastructure, Lafarge Africa Plc is the second-largest cement manufacturer in Nigeria, with a total installed capacity of 10.5 million mtpa, while Dangote Cement leads the park with the total national installed capacity of 29.25 million mtpa.
- Nairametrics reported last week that the Management of BUA Cement Plc had signed a contract for the construction of additional three production plants, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each.
- These additional production plants are expected to add to the robust infrastructure of the cement manufacturer. Nairametrics noted that when completed in 2022, in addition with its 3rd cement line of 3millon mtpa in Sokoto, booked for commissioning in mid-2021, the total installed cement production capacity of the company will increase from 8 million mtpa to 20 million mtpa.
- Thus, putting the company ahead of Lafarge as the second-largest cement manufacturer in Nigeria.
Spotlight Stories
Dangote Cement shares gain N605 billion in a week amid share buyback plans
Dangote Cement Plc shares gained N605 billion in just a week amid positive sentiment on the floor of the NSE.
Dangote Cement Plc shares gained N605 billion in just a week amid positive sentiment on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, following the news of the company’s share buyback plans.
This was uncovered by Nairametrics, after tracking the performance of the shares of Dangote Cement Plc on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, from last Friday, 18th December 2020 and Thursday, 24th December 2020.
The checks revealed that the 17,040,507,405 ordinary shares of the company have gained N604.94billion largely on the back of news of the company’s share buyback plans.
This means that the shares of the largest cement manufacturer, with a total installed production capacity of 48.6 million tonnes per annum, has increased by 16.945%, from N204.59 at the close of trade on Friday 18th December 2020 to N245 at the close of trade on Thursday 24th of December 2020.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on Monday that Dangote Cement Plc announced the commencement of its share buy-back programme, under the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of DCP, held on 21 January 2020.
- According to the information contained in the announcement issued by the company on Monday morning before trading hours, the approved brokers of the company under the Share Buy-Back Programme would purchase up to 85,202,537 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, representing 0.5% of the entire current issued shares of 17,040,507,404 ordinary shares.
- In a follow up news report, Nairametrics reported on Monday that shares of Dangote Cement Plc gained 10% in the first one hour of trading, largely on the back of news of the company’s share buyback plans.
- According to the report, checks by Nairametrics as of 11.30 am on Monday, 21 December 2020, revealed that bids of about 5.5 million shares were tabled without a single offer on the table.
Stock Market
Top 5 stocks on Christmas day
The Nigerian stock market has returned a whopping 43% year to date making it one of the best performing stock markets in the world this year.
This year’s performance contrasts sharply with 2019 when stocks closed negatively at 14.9% and it is on track to beat 2017 returns of 42.3%. The stock market turnaround began right during the lockdown but took off in late August as new monies from matured treasury bills and Omo auctions flowed into the economy.
READ: STANBIC IBTC posts Profit After Tax of N45.2 billion in H1 2020
READ: Why Access Bank has a SELL recommendation
According to information from Nairalytics research, about 57 stocks posted year-to-date gains at Christmas, a figure that is likely to touch 60 stocks by the end of the year. About 65 stocks currently post year to date losses.
Considering how beautiful the year has been for most stocks, Nairalytics data also reveal about 21 stocks have gained above 50% this year. See snapshot
READ: Sterling Bank upgraded to a HOLD
Further breakdown
- Above 20% – 40 stocks
- Above 30% – 34 stocks
- Above 50% – 21 stocks
- Above 100% – 6 stocks
- Above 200% – 3 stocks
- Above 300% – 2 stocks
- Above 400% – 1 stocks.
READ: Nestle Nigeria: Rising cost slash profits
Top 5 stocks in ascending order
Livestock Feeds – The Agro-allied company has had an amazing 2020 aided by the government’s support for the Agriculture sector and the border closure. Nigerian farmers may not be happy with the price of feeds but company’s like Livestock have reaped the benefit of higher prices and scarcity.
Current share price: N1.3
Opening 2020: N0.50
Year high: N1.52
Year low: N0.46
YTD return: 160%
Current earnings per share: N0.749
Airtel Africa – The telecoms giant has had a stupendous 2020 riding on the thirst for data amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. Its revenue rose 16.4% to $1.8 billion while EBITDA also rose 19.3% in the first half of the year respectively. The stock has also attracted the attention of foreign investors who have taken advantage of its duel listing to take dollars out of the country.
Current share price: N851.8
Opening 2020: N298.9
Year high: N851.8
Year low: N298.90
YTD return: 185%
Current earnings per share: $3.0
BUA Cement – The cement conglomerate has had a very busy 2020 where the fruit of its 2019 merger was expected to be fully operational. Some may attribute its share price increase to several factors including the usual Forbes effect. However, N59.3 billion posted in the first 9- month of this year as pre-tax profits is higher than the N50 billion posted in the whole of 2019.
READ: Investors gain big on Airbnb, now worth over $100 billion
Current share price: N60
Opening 2020: N18.1
Year high: N60
Year low: N27.6
YTD return: 231%
Current earnings per share: $3.0
READ: Dangote Cement, MTN hit N3 trillion market cap, as GT Bank crosses N1 trillion
FTN Cocoa – Another Agro-allied company but with more opaque than transparent operations in the year under review. There are no fundamental reasons (from our point of view) why the stocks should be attracting this much value so we are left to assume the shareholders are bracing up for a potential capital raise. The company also posted a loss in its latest period to date result.
Over half of its current returns were made in the last 25 days.
READ: GTBank, Nestle, Zenith Bank soar high, investors gain N140 billion
Current share price: N0.89
Opening 2020: N0.2
Year high: N0.89
Year low: N0.2
YTD return: 345%
Current earnings per share: -N15.9
Sunu Assurance – Yet another one of the less glamorous stocks on the exchange that have attracted a significant increase in its valuation this year. In fact, this is officially the best performing Nigerian stock on Christmas day.
Sunu has a francophone owned insurance company and borne out of the merger between Equity Indemnity Insurance and First Assurance. Just like, FTN Cocoa there is no apparent fundamental reason for its share price appreciation so we are left to assume this is due to the recapitalization effort being carried out in the Insurance sector. It is likely that the recent rally is tied to a potential fundraising in the company.
Current share price: N1.00
Opening 2020: N0.2
Year high: N0.22
Year low: N0.2
YTD return: 400%
Current earnings per share: N1.3
Stock Market
FCMB founder, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun splashes N15.35 million on additional 5million stocks
The FCMB founder paid a cumulative sum of N15.35 million for a total of 5.1 million additional stocks.
The Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, has doled out a total sum of N15.35 million to purchase additional 5.1 million stocks of the firm.
This is according to a recent disclosure, signed by the firm’s Secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the transactions occurred in five tranches, with an average price of N2.9925 and an aggregate volume of 5,123,275 units. The dates for the transactions are; 18th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th of December 2020 respectively.
Transaction breakdown
- In the first tranche, a total of 1,299,198 units of the firm’s stock were purchased at N3.0154, implying that a total sum of N3,917,601.65 was spent at this stage.
- In the second tranche, a total of 524,077 units of the firm’s stock were purchased at N2.9674, totalling N1,555,146.09.
- The third tranche recorded the purchase of 1,100,000 units of the firm’s stock at N2.9779, grossing N3,275,690.
- The fourth tranche recorded the purchase of 200,000 units of the firm’s stock at N2.9997, grossing N599,940.
- The last tranche recorded the purchase of 2,000,000 units of the firm’s stock at N3.0019, totalling N6,003,800.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that FCMB Group posted a revenue of N48.3 billion for the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), recording an impressive result across key financial metrics.
- It is also pertinent to note that this type of stock is casually referred to as “Founders stock” and differs from common stock in the sense that, they can only be issued at face value and it comes with a vesting schedule