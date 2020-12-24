Business
President Buhari bars religious leaders from Christmas homage
President Buhari bars usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders.
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Aso Villa will not be opened for the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders. The President’s decision was taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
According to NTA, the development is in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.
It stated,
- “President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory. The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.”
President Buhari, according to the source, urged Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels during the holiday season.
What you should know
On Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country including advising on the shutting down bars, event centres over the next 5 weeks, according to Nairametrics.
This new development follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country. Night clubs, bars, and event centres recorded increased turnout in recent weeks as more Nigerians returned from abroad for the holiday. This also coincided with an increased rate of Covid-19 infections across the country.
According to a series of tweet posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aide to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the new instruction is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, following the President’s authorization at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Lagos warn against unlawful ownership transfer of state housing units
The Lagos State Government has warned against the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.
The Lagos State Government has warned members of the public against the activities of allottees of State Housing Estates, who engage in the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.
This warning was given by the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, while reviewing the activities of the Ministry early this week in Alausa, Ikeja.
Akinderu-Fatai pointed out that the State is aware that some allottees engage in the transfer of ownership of housing units without proper documentation.
What the Housing Commissioner is saying
- “Many of these original allottees do not remit funds to the State Government after obtaining payments from unsuspecting members of the public. This often leads to loss of revenue to the State, as well as incomplete data of homeowners under the State Housing Scheme. In some cases, members of the public have fallen victim of swindlers, who make people pay even above government rates for fake allocations.”
The Commissioner, therefore, advised members of the public to always verify the status of any State Housing Estates with the Ministry of Housing at the State Secretariat before finalizing any transaction, declaring that:
- “Anyone who has the intention of procuring or buying a home from an allottee should endeavour to visit the Ministry of Housing in Ikeja for enquiry and clarification.”
He also used the opportunity to outline the procedures for applying for change of ownership, imploring intending applicants to forward an application letter requesting for change of ownership with Letter of Authorization from the original allottee.
Furthermore, he advised allottees or homeowners in the State Housing Estates to apply for Deed of Sub-Lease of their homes to enable them to use the homes as supporting assets for other financial transactions.
Akinderu-Fatai confirmed the readiness of State government to deliver on its mandate in the provision of high-quality shelter and increasing housing stock for the people of the State.
The Honourable Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai has urged members of the public to be wary of allottees of State Housing Estates who engage in the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.
December 23, 2020
Osinbajo reveals that 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from FG’s Survival Fund
Osinbajo has disclosed that over 300,000 Nigerians have benefited from different extentions of the Survival Fund.
Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that over 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from the Payroll Support Program for MSMEs and Artisan Grant variants of the Survival Fund.
He made this disclosure in his statement while speaking at the Survival Fund Steering Committee meeting, organized to track and also review the progress being made under the program since the Federal Government commenced payments.
More than 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from the Payroll Support and Artisan Grant components of the Fund.
December 24, 2020
He revealed that this is necessary as the Survival Fund was established to support and protect small businesses from potential vulnerabilities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osinbajo revealed that Payments for the Federal Government’s Survival funds are ongoing, and assured that verified applicants of the program who have not been paid would surely be paid in due time.
Why this matters
The survival fund program is expected to put the income of vulnerable artisans, micro and small enterprises and their employees on a path of growth and resilience in a bid to ward off the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Payroll support programme will also help to cushion the loss of jobs and sustain means of livelihoods of individuals and employees, as the programme seeks to cover the inability of MSMEs to pay workers salary, owing to the massive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
- On December 8th 2020, the Federal Government of Nigeria revealed that it paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
- In a subsequent report on December 11th 2020, Nairametrics revealed that 238,868 individual beneficiaries, employed by 41,726 MSMEs across the country have so far benefited from the Payroll Support Program of the Federal Government.
ASUU: Non-Academic university unions threaten to continue strike
Non-Academic unions of tertiary institutions have threatened to continue their strike over the sharing formula of the N40billion EAA.
Non-Academic unions of tertiary institutions are threatening to continue with their strike over the sharing formula of the N40billion Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) recently approved by the Federal Government.
This was disclosed in a report by The Nation on Thursday morning. The Unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).
READ: FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
The Unions expressed reservations that out of the N4billion Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), only 25% is allocated to them, with 75% allocated to ASUU.
Ibeji Nwokomma, National President of NAAT, said the allocation given to non-ASUU unions is “inadequate”, citing the 2009 agreements as basis for the Earned Allowances.
READ: Facebook fined $5 billion after a 16-month-long probe
- “My union is rejecting the sharing formula of the Earned Allowances as it is being done by the government. Government has allocated 75 per cent to ASUU and 25 per cent to all other non-teaching unions in the universities. This is grossly inadequate. That is robbing Peter to pay Paul and using divide and rule in the university system. No union, not even ASUU, has the monopoly of opening or closing of schools through strike. Other unions also have that capacity to ensure that the system does not work.
- “Secondly, my union, ASUU and other unions negotiated with the government; So, if payment of Earned Allowances will be based on unions, it should be on the basis of the 2009 Agreement, which is where the Earned Allowances is derived from. Lumping my union with other non-teaching staff is neither here nor there and totally unacceptable to us.
- “My union is asking that our own Earned Allowances should be specified, whatever it is should be specified just like they did to ASUU. If nothing is done, we will close down the system until we are fairly treated.”
READ: UK and EU to finally strike Brexit trade deal after nine months
Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, National President of SSANU said his union will not take the sharing formula, describing it as ‘lopsided’,
- “We have stated before now that the least we can take is 50-50, they are not more in numbers. And even if they want to do something like that maybe this is my own personal opinion, I may not insist on 50-50 but at least something reasonable. We have so many numbers. If they give for example 60-40, do you think the noise will be there? Government does not want peace if it is giving 75 per cent to only one union and giving 25 per cent to three unions, does it make sense? Certainly, my members are more than willing to down tools if this becomes a reality.”
READ: Aviation Unions threaten to shut airspace on Monday, as NLC insists on strike
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FG said it processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40billion for Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances and N30billion for revitalization of the universities.
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, announced this week that it has reached an agreement with the Federal Government over major issues that will lead to the end of its strike.
