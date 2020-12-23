Stock Market
U.S. approves New York Stock Exchange listing plan to cut off investment banks
Global businesses can now raise funds on the biggest and most liquid stock exchange in the world, through direct listings
Global businesses can now raise funds on the biggest and most liquid stock exchange in the world, the New York Stock Exchange, through direct listings, without going through investment banks, known for often charging hefty fees.
In a statement released on its website yesterday, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission approved the NYSE’s “direct” listing plan. Such a move is seen in many quarters as a major change in overhauling the U.S. initial public offering market, by allowing aspiring public firms to sell shares directly to intended investors.
Investment banks have for decades organized Initial Public Offers, marketed them to institutions, and supported the company’s stock via their trading desks.
The report further said:
- U.S SEC recognizes that a primary direct listing may not feature all of the services we have come to associate with traditional underwriting. This is certainly a change.
- However, we must keep in mind that these are still registered offerings, the anti-manipulation provisions of the federal securities laws will still apply, and there will be a variety of participants involved in the initial offering who will all be performing important gatekeeper functions, including an issuer’s financial adviser, which in the direct listings to date have been the same investment banking firms that are also involved in traditional initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
- In addition, as a company that chooses to utilize a primary direct listing would sell its shares directly on the exchange in an auction, investors would be able to participate in a single on-exchange transaction that would match buyers and sellers in a transparent manner.
- While this represents a different price discovery method compared to traditional IPOs, the proposed auction mechanism is designed to provide fair and efficient pricing for participating investors. Utilizing such an auction may have the additional benefit of increasing opportunities for investors.
The recent update in such rules followed by months of lobbying will help curb what investment experts call outrageous underwriter fees, a major barrier to a business looking to go public. Investor groups, however, warned that it could curb their protections, as investment banks perform due diligence on businesses going public.
UBA, Zenith Bank, Dangote up, Year-to-date return 40.7%
The equities market breadth was inverse of the broad index with 22 decliners against 15 advancers.
Nigerian stock market closed higher as reflected by the All-Share Index benchmark which advanced by 1.20% to 37,893.61 points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at N19.80 trillion and 40.7%, respectively.
- A total volume of 442.2 million units of shares, valued at N10.2billion exchanged hands in 4,948 deals. The most traded stocks by volume were ZENITHBANK (90.1 million units), MANSARD (39.3 million units), and GUARANTY (38.2 million units), while ZENITHBANK (N1.44 billion) and GUARANTY (1.26 billion) topped the value chart.
- The equities market breadth was inverse of the broad index with 22 decliners against 15 advancers. REDSTAREX (-9.62%) led the laggards today, while ETERNA (+10.00%) closed as the top gainer.
- Performance across our courage sectors was mixed with 2 advancers to 3 decliners. Leading the gainers are the NSE Industrial good with (+3.35%), while the lenders trailed distantly by (+0.06%).
- On the flip side, the Insurance, Oil & Gas and Consumer goods indices fell marginally by (-0.45%), (-0.33%) and (-0.24%) respectively.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up 10.00% to close at N4.51
- DANGCEM up 6.34% to close at N245
- CADBURY up 4.05% to close at N9
- UBA up 2.44% to close at N8.4
- ZENITHBANK up 0.82% to close at N24.5
Top losers
- REDSTAREX down 9.62% to close at N3.1
- CAP down 4.75% to close at N19.05
- VITAFOAM down 3.45% to close at N7
- WAPCO down 2.22% to close at N22
- GUARANTY down 1.49% to close at N33
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks were fired up on all cylinders as the bulls increased their buying pressure across the market spectrum.
- Stock bulls were not short of good macros, as crude oil prices remained above $50 amid recent macros revealing a new strain of COVID-19 virus.
- Dangote Cement’s stock price lifted Nigerian Stocks significantly up, amid significant buying pressure seen lately from institutional funds. Also, other NSE30 stocks pulled off notable gains.
- Nairametrics recommends you seek the advice of a registered stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as recent price patterns show cyclic returns often prevail.
Market Views
Dangote, WAPCO, PZ surge, investors gain N334 billion
DANGCEM (+9.98%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while ETERNA (-9.89%) finished top loser.
Nigerian Stocks witnesses a positive run as equities market capitalization value appreciated by N333.80 billion to commence trading for the week.
The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.74% to close at 37,443.40 points.
Similarly, the overall market capitalization size gained N333.80 billion to close at N19.57 trillion.
- Today’s market upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes; DANGCEM, WAPCO, and FLOURMILL.
- Also, the total volume traded increased to 427.05 million shares, worth N3.30billion, traded in 5,258 deals.
- Transactions in the shares of MANSARD topped the activity chart with 90.1 million shares valued at N91.08 million. JAPAULGOLD followed with 45.4 million shares worth N16.8 million.
- With 23 gainers to 23 losers, sectoral indices closed mixed. DANGCEM (+9.98%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while ETERNA (-9.89%) finished top loser.
- The NSE Industrial Index led the gainers with 5.46%. The NSE Insurance and Energy Indexes trailed appreciating by 5.16 and 0.76% respectively. Conversely, the NSE Banking & Consumer Goods Indexes declined by -1.05 and -0.14% .
Top gainers
- BOCGAS up 10.00% to close at N7.92
- DANGCEM up 9.98% to close at N230.4
- PZ up 7.00% to close at N5.35
- FLOURMILL up 2.50% to close at N26.65
- WAPCO up 2.27% to close at N22.5
Top Losers
- ETERNA down 9.89% to close at N4.1
- ARDOVA down 5.24% to close at N13.55
- UNILEVER down 2.79% to close at N13.95
- ZENITHBANK down 2.02% to close at N24.3
- GUARANTY down 0.74% to close at N33.5
Nigerian Stocks recorded an impressive trading session at the first trading session of the week amid falling oil prices prevailing at U.S trading session
- Buying pressure was significantly seen across leading NSE 30 Stocks that include Dangote, WAPCO and Flour mill, maintained bullish market sentiments at Africa’s best-performing stock index.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria’s key international markets, which includes Western Europe and the United States amid the new strain of COVID-19 spreading like wild-fire.
Share buyback: Dangote shares gain 10% in early trading as investors launch full bids
Dangote Cement shares have already crossed at a price of N230.4 per share with 1.8 million units crossing hands.
Shares of Dangote Cement Plc has gained 10% in the first one hour of trading largely on the back of news of the company’s share buyback plans.
Dangote Cement Plc announced the commencement of its share buy-back programme, under the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of DCP, held on 21 January 2020. This announcement was made in a notification issued this morning, the 21 December, before the opening of the stock market.
Checks by Nairametrics as of 11.30 am today confirm about bids for 5.5 million shares have been tabled without a single offer on the table. Just like it is with demand and supply of any product, whenever a stock has more bids compared to offers (net bid) the share price is more than likely to be higher. See snapshot below
According to the data above, Dangote Cement shares have already crossed at a price of N230.4 per share with 1.8 million units crossing hands. Before today, Dangote Cement’s highest share price was N209.5 per share and was among the top ten stocks last week after gaining 14.48%.
The stock is likely to close today at 10% even though we do not expect a significant volume of trades today.
