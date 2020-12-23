Cryptocurrency
XRP suffers largest one-day percentage loss since March 12
XRP was trading at $0.40482 down 30.01% on the day, turning out to be the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.
Ripple’s XRP is sure in a bearish grip, amid legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
At the time of writing this report, XRP was trading at $0.40482 down 30.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.
Ripple and its top executives were accused by the U.S. Securities regulators of deceiving crypto investors about the status of XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, in selling over $1 billion of the crypto assets without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the SEC’s complaint, Christian Larsen, the company’s co-founder, Executive Chairman of its board, and former CEO; and Bradley Garlinghouse, the company’s current CEO, raised capital to finance the company’s business.
- The complaint alleges that Ripple raised funds, beginning in 2013, through the sale of digital assets known as XRP in unregistered security offering to investors in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Ripple also allegedly distributed billions of XRP in exchange for non-cash consideration, such as labor and market-making services.
- According to the complaint, in addition to structuring and promoting the XRP sales used to finance the company’s business, Larsen and Garlinghouse also affected personal unregistered sales of XRP totaling approximately $600 million.
- The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to register their offers and sales of XRP or satisfy an exemption from registration, in violation of the registration provisions of the federal securities laws.
The U.S. Securities regulators had some time ago warned that crypto companies raising funds through the sale of crypto assets must adhere to federal securities laws.
Cryptocurrency
Computers might steal Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin fortune
The movement of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin Fortune wouldn’t lead to the downfall of the flagship cryptocurrency, says a crypto expert.
A highly revered crypto strategist, Andreas Antonopoulos, recently disclosed via a Youtube interview that Satoshi Nakamoto’s massive Bitcoin trove would be an easy target for advanced computers (quantum computers).
The crypto expert warned crypto investors about the importance of tracking Nakamoto’s BTC fortune, on the bias that if the dormant bitcoins start moving, it is likely not the doing of the anonymous Bitcoin creator.
“Therefore, a quantum computer, its first target, its juiciest target, it’s easiest to attack target is the Satoshi stash. How do we know if a quantum computer exists that can break ECDSA (elliptic curve digital algorithm). Simple, Satoshi’s coins start moving, and in fact at some point after a decade or so it might actually be the more likely explanation.
“So you see the coins moving and you’re like ‘Did Satoshi come back from the dead?’ or ‘Did a quantum computer emerge that can break [ECDSA keys]?’ As the years go by, I start leaning more towards, ‘Okay, it appears a quantum computer has emerged that can do this,’ but I think we’re still a decade away from that,” Antonopoulos said.
Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?
BTCs were created in 2008 by an unidentified individual or group using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The source code was released as an open-source code, and the digital coin (BTC) is created as a reward for a process known as mining.
However, the movement of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin Fortune wouldn’t lead to the downfall of the flagship cryptocurrency, says Antonopoulos.
“It would cause a massive amount of volatility in the space by injecting an enormous amount of liquidity on the supply side of Bitcoin, but it would also once and for all resolve the question… This is characteristic of markets which are, ‘Sell the rumor, buy the fact…’
“If something starts happening that is unexpected, the market reacts badly, but as soon as that becomes expected, you get the opposite reaction. The markets go, ‘Oh well, I guess Satoshi’s coins moved. Bitcoin didn’t die completely, its price dipped.’ Well, now Bitcoin at whatever price it’s priced in now is a Bitcoin in which Satoshi’s coins have moved and are therefore part of the supply and priced in. Therefore, its future is now certain. That is no longer hanging over it…”
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $23,737.83 with a daily trading volume of $44.9 billion. Bitcoin is up 4.35% in the last 24 hours.
Cryptocurrency
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Crypto gains over 50% in a day
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token traded at $25.18 with a daily trading volume of $225,495,474.
Investors in Paris Saint-Germain Fan Crypto-asset are now smiling to the bank amid recent sell-offs seen in the crypto market.
For the day, the fast-rising crypto has returned over 50% to its investors and in 30 days over 150%.
READ: Ripple’s XRP drops 14% over lawsuit from U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
What you must know
At the time of writing this report, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token traded at $25.18 with a daily trading volume of $225,495,474. PSG price is up 56.9% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 PSG coins and a max supply of 20 Million.
- Binance is the current most active market trading it, in order to explore addresses and transactions.
- Football clubs are now using blockchain to facilitate better experiences for their fans.
- Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.
READ: This is why Dangote may drop plans to buy Arsenal FC
READ: Paris Club: Debt payments suspended for Chad, Ethiopia, Pakistan and DRC in $1.1 billion waiver
What to expect
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage on this wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
READ: 50% of top 500 companies will hold Bitcoin by 2021
What you should know
- Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
- Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
READ: Bitcoin halving: Here is what experts think comes next
Cryptocurrency
A $9 billion hedge fund seeks approval to launch Bitcoin Fund
SkyBridge Capital with assets of over $9 billion has filed a formal application to commence a new Bitcoin (BTC) fund.
An American hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital, with assets of over $9 billion, has filed a formal application with the U.S securities regulator as regards starting a new Bitcoin (BTC) fund.
- The Form D for an exempt offering was seen on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website yesterday. The proposal detailed “SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund L.P.” as the issuer and “SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund GP LLC” as a related person.
- According to the filing, the proposed fund is classified as a “hedge fund.” SkyBridge however didn’t reveal the size of targeted investment, but the minimum from any individual investor will be $50,000.
READ: Billionaires that can triple the value of Bitcoin
What you should know about SkyBridge
SkyBridge Capital was founded in 2005 by Anthony Scaramucci. The company acquired the hedge fund solutions group from Citigroup Alternative Investments (CAI). It eventually grew to have over $9 billion in assets under management.
The application was filed about a month and a half after the hedge fund initially notified the U.S securities regulator of its intent to launch a Bitcoin-related hedge fund.
READ: $66.5 billion worth of Bitcoin lost forever
On November 13, SkyBridge submitted a prospectus to the SEC, which states:
“Investment Funds may hold long and short positions in digital assets […] The Company and Investment Funds may also invest in securities of companies related, in whole or in part, to digital assets or digital asset technologies (including digital asset miners, payment technologies, digital security, or crypto trading exchanges), or that otherwise have direct or indirect exposure to emerging technologies.”
READ: List of Cryptos rich individuals are investing in
The report also included individuals qualified to take part in the crypto investment fund:
An individual who has an individual net worth or joint net worth with his or her spouse, in excess of $1,000,000.
“Net worth” for these purposes means the value of total assets at fair market value (not including the value of an individual’s primary residence or debt secured by the primary residence so long as:
(i) the estimated fair market value of the residence is greater than the amount of debt secured by it and
(ii) the amount of debt secured by the residence has not increased in the 60 days preceding the sale of securities to the investor (other than in connection with the acquisition of the primary residence)), less total liabilities;
READ: Ripple’s XRP drops 14% over lawsuit from U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
An individual who had an individual income exceeding $200,000 in each of the two most recently completed calendar years (or a joint income with Subscriber’s spouse in excess of $300,000 in each of those years) and who has a reasonable expectation of reaching the same income level in the current calendar year.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $22,841.01 with a daily trading volume of $51,322,992,221. Bitcoin is down 3.53% for the day.