TechnoServe designs self-regulatory system to ensure improved standards of food processors
An NGO has set up a self-regulatory system to address staple foods low fortification compliance in Nigeria.
TechnoServe disclosed that it has designed a self-regulatory system under its Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme, to ensure that food processors meet government standards on fortifying their products with essential vitamins and minerals.
This move, however, will enable the government to curb the issues of low fortification of products with essential vitamins and minerals, as Nigeria grapples with increasing food insecurity and the highest malnutrition burden in Africa.
The disclosure was made in an exclusive statement issued to Nairametrics by Tobi Durotoye, the Regional Program Manager, Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme, an international non-profit organisation under TechnoServe.
Mr. Durotoye revealed that the new innovation will help to improve the population’s nutrition through increased food fortification and that the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI), a self-regulatory system created by the agency, was designed to ensure that food processors meet up with government standards for fortifying their products with essential vitamins and minerals.
He revealed that the MFI will continue to work to drive increased participation, refining the tool to accommodate smaller processors.
In addition to signing more processors, the MFI will implement an integral strategy to increase consumer awareness about the importance of food fortification and industry compliance, as well as deepen partnerships with government and regulatory bodies.
In 2002, the Nigerian government mandated the fortification of main staples including flour, oil, maize, semolina and sugar. Despite this, figures from the National Demographic Health Survey conducted in 2018 shows that Nigeria is lagging behind compared to its peers with an unacceptable proportion of its population malnourished or undernourished.
- For example, anaemia prevalence was reported at about two-thirds of children under-5 (68%) versus a global average of 41.7%.
- Stunting prevalence among children under-5 is at 37% compared to a global prevalence of 21.3% and 32.7% in sub-Saharan Africa.
- The rate of underweight children in Nigeria is 22% versus a global average of 13%.
Hence, as a response to this, the process to develop the MFI was triggered by an industry request made during the inaugural Nigerian Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum in June 2018 to conceptualize a cost-effective strategy that provides commercial incentives for processors to comply with established national standards.
Why this matters
- Participating in the MFI contributes to efforts aimed at establishing a level playing field for compliant and non-compliant processors.
- The index’s ultimate objective is to provide a quality mark for an increasingly discerning consumer base, as the index will play a key role in helping to continue key advancements, which are critical in light of Nigeria’s nutrition challenges.
- With the MFI, companies will be scored against a set of criteria with a focus on personnel, production, public engagement, procurement and partnership, as well as governance.
- The MFI will also source feedback from stakeholders including consumers and sector experts to validate scores, while coordinating independent testing of brands to validate results.
- This exercise culminates in the final output of a ranked list of participating companies.
What they are saying
At the recently concluded Third Annual Food Processing and Nutritional Leadership Forum, convened virtually by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Bill Gates, keynote speaker, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said:
- “The Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI) is an interesting innovation that will motivate industries to self-regulate in meeting government standards for food fortification. The use of this tool should be adopted by all companies involved in fortification and I believe it should be made available to stakeholders and shareholders alike. We should be able to hold them accountable as they strive to meet industry benchmarks, including compliance with Nigerian Fortification Standards. Government regulatory agencies will definitely find the tool useful in support of industry regulation efforts and consumer expectations.”
What you should know
- The MFI is an industry-led and owned self-assessment tool that allows companies to evaluate existing procedures and practices against national and global fortification standards.
- The development of this new tool is playing a role in recent improvements TechnoServe has reported in Nigerian food fortification rates.
- In the three years since the SAPFF program began, the country’s supply of fortified wheat flour and sugar has increased by 68% and 200% respectively, enabling over 90% of Nigeria’s population to access this more nutritious food.
- So far, twelve processors, including Flour Mills of Nigeria plc, PZ Wilmar Limited, Olam (which now encompasses Dangote Flour Mills) and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, have signed up to the index, with keen interest from other participants to join the process in 2021 when the index will scale up to capture all players operating in the wheat flour, sugar, salt, and edible oil sectors.
Breaking: FG extends deadline for Telcos to block SIMs without NIN to February 2021
The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the deadline for registration of SIMs with National Identification Number.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the extension of the period of the registration of SIMs with National Identification Number (NIN), as well as the cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees.
This announcement was made in a press statement issued and signed by Engr. Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), after the meeting held by the National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration.
It is important to note that the information conveyed in the press statement include resolutions made at the meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.
At the meeting, after reviewing the recent developments at hand and the mounting issues, which unravelled today owing to logistics and infrastructural hiccups experienced at the NIMC offices today,
- The National Task Force made a resolution that three (3) weeks extension should be granted for subscribers with NIN, from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021.
- The National Task Force also granted six (6) weeks extension to subscribers without NIN, starting from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.
What you should know
Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the National Task Force disclosed that:
- NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens to attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.
- The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their identities; while he thanked all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.
- Mr. President also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.
- USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.
Why this matters
This development, however, is a welcome improvement as it will provide adequate time for Nigerians to plan on when to register and enrol for the NIN.
This will help to reduce pressure on NIMC officials as well as other operators at the NIN enrolment centres, and make way for a seamless NIN registration and enrolment exercise.
AfCFTA to stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth in 2021 – Bismarck Rewane
Mr. Bismarck Rewane has stated that AfCFTA will stimulate the economic growth of Nigeria in 2021.
The African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, would create the desired impetus to stimulate the economic growth of Nigeria in 2021.
This disclosure was made by Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, in his presentation at the Lagos Business School recently, entitled “2020: A year to remember or forget”
According to him…
- “The year 2021 may hold brighter economic omens for Nigeria than the outgoing one.
- “Among the specific engines expected to stimulate growth in the incoming year is the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA. A vehicle designed to help boost continental trade integration through a policy that promotes the relatively unhindered flow of goods and services across the 55-members of the African Union, the scheme provides for a tariff-free regime that would cover 90 percent of all traded goods and services, and would expectedly become practically operational from January 1 2021.
- “The year will start off difficult and challenged and the first vaccines to help mitigate the lingering COVID-19 challenge will likely be delivered to Nigeria in Q2.”
Why this matters
- The implementation of AfCFTA in January 2021 is a big hope for Nigeria, as Africa achieves a massive 55-country trade bloc.
- The AfCFTA has the potential to be a game-changer for Nigeria and other member countries in Africa, as it will unite over 1.3 billion people, create about $3.4 trillion economic bloc and boost trade within the continent itself.
Most consumers will likely not buy costly items in the next 12 months – CBN report
CBN Report shows that most consumers do not intend to buy any big-ticket items in the next 12 months.
Majority of consumers believe that the next 12 months would not be an ideal time to buy any big-ticket items such as motor vehicles, houses, amongst others.
This is contained in the Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) report for December 2020, recently released by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to the report, the overall buying intention index in the next twelve months stood at 29.9 index points, indicating that most consumers do not intend to buy big-ticket items in the next 12 months.
Also, the buying intention indices for consumer durables, motor vehicles and houses, etc were below 50 points, which shows that respondents have no plans to make these purchases in the next twelve months.
Other Key highlights
- The consumers’ overall confidence outlook was pessimistic in Q4 2020 standing at -14.8 index points. Consumers attributed this unfavourable outlook to declining economic conditions, family financial situation and declining family income.
- Most consumers expect that prices of goods and services would rise in the next 12 months, with an index of 43.1 points – largely driven by savings, food & other household needs, Education, Purchase of Appliances/durables, Purchase of Cars/Motor Vehicles, and purchase of houses.
- Consumers generally expect the unemployment rate to rise in the next one year, with unemployment index for the next 12 months remaining positive at 36.9 points in Q4 2020.
- Consumers are expecting the borrowing rate to rise and anticipate the naira to appreciate in the next 12 months, with indices of 12.2 and 3.9 points respectively.
What you should know
- The Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) was conducted during the period of November 16 -25, 2020.
- A random sample size of 2,070 households was chosen, drawn from 207 Enumeration Areas (EAs) across the country, with a response rate of 99.8%.
What this means
Consumers are quite optimistic in their outlook that next quarter and next 12 months look good with opportunities to save some money, rather than spending them to buy big-ticket items, from the expected increase in net household income – an anticipated improvement in Nigeria’s economic conditions.