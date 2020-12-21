Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Nadia Mohammed join the Board of Cadbury Plc

The Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The company’s Directors also announced the addition of Ms. Nadia Mohammed as Non-Executive Director.

This announcement was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Fola Akande, in compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

These appointments will be effective 1st January 2021, subject to ratification at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021.

