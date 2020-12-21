Hospitality & Travel
East and West Africa regions have most visa-open countries – AfDB Report
Africa Visa Openness Index Report 2020 states that the most visa-open countries are found in East and West Africa.
The countries in both East and West Africa regions have been found to be the most visa-open countries, as contained in the Africa Visa Openness Index Report 2020, recently published by African Development Bank (AfDB).
Africa Visa Openness Index measures which countries in Africa are facilitating travel for citizens of other countries and how.
According to the report,
- “Overall, the most visa-open countries are found in East and West Africa – these two regions accounted for 80 percent of the top 20 most visa-open African countries in 2020. Three countries – The Gambia, Seychelles, and Benin, now offer visa-free access to all African visitors.”
Key Highlights of the Report
- In 2020, Africans did not need a visa to travel to 26% of other African countries and could obtain a visa on arrival in 28% of African countries.
- Similarly, in 2020, Africans needed visas to travel to 46% of other African countries.
- Only 24 countries offer eVisas, reflecting 44% of the continent. This is quite low considering that eVisa can be quite a useful method for streamlining travel processes and facilitating visitor access. Importantly, eVisas can also speed up and secure entry for travellers as most countries respond to the changing travel climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A lot of African countries need to be more open by, for example, offering visas on arrival for African visitors – only 28% of African countries do. Increased openness and integration are quite vital in developing regional tourism, though this disposition suffered a severe shock due to the pandemic, as most countries closed their borders and tightened their immigration protocols.
Bottom line
The AfCFTA would largely address the critical concerns as well as give the desired impetus for increased open borders and cross-country mobility for economic recovery, allowing Africans to travel, invest, and do business within the continent.
Hospitality & Travel
Transport Fare: Motorcycle “Okada” commuters paid more in November
Data from the NBS reveals the average fare paid by commuters for a journey by motorcycle (Okada) spiked by 4.13% in November.
The latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals the average price paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased to N276.38 in November 2020 from N265.41 in October 2020.
This represents a 4.13% increase in the transport fare paid, month-on-month basis and 120.15% Year-on-Year, from N125.54 in the corresponding period in November 2019.
READ: Transport fare for motorcycle “Okada” more than doubled in 2020
Motorcycle (Okada) commuters in Niger (N1,520.46) paid more, followed by Kogi (N390.15) and Taraba (N360.40), while commuters in Adamawa (N75.99), Katsina (N110.40) and Kebbi (N140.28) paid the least.
READ: Bus fare paid by Nigerian commuters increased by 68.8% in October 2020
Transport fare by Bus
- The average fare paid by Nigerian commuters for bus journeys within the city spiked by 73.84% year-on-year from N192.05 recorded in November 2019 to N333.86 in November 2020 and month-on-month increase of 3.61% from N322.22 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Zamfara (N595.22) paid more, followed by Bauchi (N510.65) and Nasarawa (N438.45), while commuters in Abia (N195.24), Borno (N213.21) and Kebbi (N220.30) paid the least.
- The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.39% month-on-month and by 36.38% year-on-year to N2,240.66 in November 2020 from N2,209.84 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Abuja FCT (N4,380.40) paid the highest, followed by Lagos (N3,100.00) and Sokoto (N3,100.00), while Bayelsa (N1,500.10), Enugu (N1,597.10) and Bauchi (N1,642.12) paid the least.
READ: Nigeria imported over 55% of cooking gas consumed in October 2020
Transport fare by Air
- As regards to air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.13% month-on-month and by 18.47% year-on-year to N36,301.74 in November 2020 from N36,256.08 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Anambra/ Cross River (N38,500.00) paid more, followed by Lagos (N38,400.00), Jigawa (N38,260.00), while passengers in Akwa Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Gombe (N34,550.00) paid the least.
READ: Hope rises for employment in December 2020 and January 2021 – CBN survey Report
Transport fare by Water Way
- The average fare paid by passengers for waterway transport increased by 0.86% month-on-month and by 35.39% year-on-year to N756.84 in November 2020 from N750.42 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Delta (N2,294.23) paid the highest, followed by Bayelsa (N2,215.65) and Rivers (N2,185.10), while passengers in Borno (N229.10), Gombe (N280.10) and Kebbi (N300.00) paid the least.
READ: FAAC disburses N639.9 billion in October 2020, allocation drops by 6.2%
Why this matters
Transportation cost accounts for the second-largest budget item for lower middle-class Nigerians, and takes a reasonable part of their total take-home pay, most times not less than 20%.
The increase in transport fare is due to higher fuel prices, depreciation of the naira and general increase in prices of goods and services
READ: Dangote Cement, MTN hit N3 trillion market cap, as GT Bank crosses N1 trillion
Hospitality & Travel
NCAA meets airlines over N22 billion debt, to implement payment plan
The NCAA has met with airlines in the country over debt owed the agency and worked out a payment plan.
The management of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has met with airlines in the country over the N22 billion debt owed the agency and decided on a payment plan.
This was disclosed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, according to a source in the agency that prefers anonymity.
READ: N5billion bailout fund underway for the Aviation sector – Minister
He said, “We had a meeting with the operators on the issue of the debt collection and agreed to notify each airline on the level of debt that they have.
“We will sit down with them and do the reconciliation. We will then implement a payment plan. We do not expect everyone to pay all their money at a go because of the difficulties in the industry and economic downturn.”
According to him, the agreement would be a win-win for all parties by the time it was sorted.
READ: FIRS rakes in N4.178 trillion revenue, achieves 98.6% of revenue target
Highlights of the debt
- Domestic carriers owe the agencies $6.9 million and N19.6 billion respectively.
- This includes 5% charge from the NCAA, passenger service charge, landing and parking fees to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and overflight charges to the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).
READ: Growing concern for Nigeria’s ballooning debt profile
The NCAA boss assured that the regulator understands the difficulty brought by the pandemic and will institute a payment plan that will be favourable to both the agency and operators.
What you should know
Last November, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated that the debts of Nigerian airlines over the last 10 years to aviation agencies is worth over N22 billion.
READ: FG states there may not be airfare increase as NCAA submits aviation restart plan
Hospitality & Travel
Governor Oyetola seeks Aviation Minister’s support for State’s airport
The Osun State Government is currently implementing a project to build an International airport at Ido.
Osun State government has solicited the support of the Minister of Aviation for its International Airport at Ido Osun.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Aviation, via its Twitter handle on Thursday when Governor Gboyega Oyetola visited the Minister seeking his support for the on-going project.
READ: FG to deliver 1 million vehicle conversion to autogas by end of 2021
It tweeted, “Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has visited Aviation Minister, Sen. @hadisirika in his office to solicit support for the State’s #AirportProject. The State is currently implementing a project to build an Int’l. airport at Ido Osun, Ede North/ Egbedore LGA.”
READ: FG says vehicle owners to pay N250,000 to convert from petrol to autogas
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has visited Aviation Minister, Sen. @hadisirika in his office to solicit support for the State’s #AirportProject. The State is currently implementing a project to build an Int'l. airport at Ido Osun, Ede North/ Egbedore LGA#AviationNG pic.twitter.com/1vHbSAY0O9
— Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) December 10, 2020
READ: Nigeria to begin gold production in 2021 with the Segilola Gold Project
Details soon …