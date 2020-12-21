Funds Management
PenCom extends pre-retirement verification of FG treasury-funded MDA employees to Q1 2021
PenCom has extended the pre-retirement verification and enrolment for the employees of FG treasury funded MDAs.
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has extended the pre-retirement verification and enrolment for the employees of FG treasury funded MDAs due for retirement between January and December 2021 to the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021).
This is according to a notice tagged “National Pension Commission Notice on the Pre-retirement verification and enrolment of employees of the federal government treasury funded ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), due for retirement between January and December 2021,’’ uploaded by Pension Nigeria, and seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notice, the exercise which ought to have been completed in 2020 was moved to the first quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In a bid to ensure smooth implementation next year, Nairametrics gathered that the PenCom had finalized plans to put an automated process in place that would ensure seamless conduct of the annual verification/enrolment exercise. This new process has two options for the prospective retirees – Self-assisted or the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) assisted option.
The Self-assisted option requires the prospective retiree to scan and upload all relevant documents himself, and subsequently visit his/her PFA for the verification and validation of documents. On the other hand, the PFA assisted option requires the prospective retiree to visit his/her PFA to complete the process on his/her behalf.
What they are saying
Excerpts of the notice uploaded by Pension Nigeria reads:
- “This is to inform employees of Treasury Funded MDAs of the Federal Government that are due to retire from service between January and December 2021, that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) is unable to conduct the annual physical/verification/enrolment exercise this year due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The commission assures prospective retirees and public of its commitment to excellent service delivery.”
What you should know
- Based on antecedents, Nairametrics understands that the pre-retirement verification and enrolment exercise for a new year usually holds between June to August in the preceding year, as proven in the last two exercises.
- Details of the 2020 rescheduled exercise will be published on national dailies and on PenCom’s website on or before 31 March, 2021.
Exclusives
Best performing Mutual Funds in November 2020
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in the month of November, judging by their performance.
Investors will be looking to cash in on some of their investments across several portfolios, as the year gradually comes to an end. Mutual funds are one of the few available investment funds with positive yields in Nigeria.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), 62.2% of the 112 registered funds recorded positive growth in the month of November, 34.4% maintained their initial unit prices, while only 6 funds recorded negative growth.
As of 27th November 2020, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered a total of 112 mutual funds with over N1.55 trillion net asset value cutting across several fund types. Below is a breakdown of the fund types available to investors.
To determine the best performing Funds, we surveyed the Fund Prices as of 27th November and compared these to the Fund Prices as of the last trading day of October 2020 (30th October).
These are the top 5 mutual funds in November. We also highlighted their performance in terms of changes in net asset value and included profiles of the Funds as described on their websites.
Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 Fund – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 was launched in January 2015. The fund invests 100% of its portfolio on equities. It is an aggressive risk profile Fund that aims to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the NSE 30 Index in terms of its price performance as well as income from the underlying securities of the index.
October 30th
Fund Price – N80.30
November 27th
Fund Price – N105.00
Return – 30.76%
Ranking – First
Commentary: The Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 Fund is the best performing fund in the month of November, with the price growing by 30.76%. The net asset value also increased by 10.76% to stand at N509.94 million as of 27th November 2020. The performance of the fund can be attributed to the positive performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the month of November.
Coral Growth Fund – FSDH Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
The Coral Growth Fund “CGF” launched in February 2001 is an open-ended equity-based unit trust scheme that invests a maximum of 65% of its assets in equity securities quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and a minimum of 35% in investment-grade fixed-income investments.
October 30th
Fund Price – N3,478.91
November 27th
Fund Price – N4,450.01
Return – 27.91%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: This is a Mixed Funds by FSDH Asset Management Limited. The Price grew by 27.91% in the month of November. The net asset value also increased by 29.1% to stand at N2.49 billion as of 27th November 2020.
ARM Aggressive Growth Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
ARM Aggressive Growth Fund established in April 2004 is an Equity-Based Fund that invests primarily in equities and as such seeks to provide superior long-term protection against inflation to investors with a high-risk appetite. The high risk of equities is lowered by also investing in fixed income securities, which provides a fairly predictable income stream and easy access to Investors’ money.
October 30th
Fund Price – N14.90
November 27th
Fund Price – N18.71
Return – 25.54%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: The Fund price grew by 25.54% in the month of November, an impressive performance largely attributed to the bullish run of performance by the equities market. The net asset value also grew by 23.77% to stand at N2.69 billion as of 27th November 2020.
VI ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
The Vetiva Industrial ETF “VETIND ETF” is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETIND ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Industrial Index and replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Industrial Index comprises the top 10 companies in the Industrial sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
October 30th
Fund Price – N12.87
November 27th
Fund Price – N15.80
Return – 22.77%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: VI ETF is the second Exchange Traded Fund on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in the month of November. The price grew by 22.77% while the net asset value also grew by 28.75% to stand at N174.42 million as of 27th November 2020.
ARM Discovery Balanced Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Mixed Funds)
The ARM Balanced Fund is an open-ended fund formerly known as the Equity Growth Fund (EGF), before being changed to ARM Discovery Fund in 2002. ARM Discovery Balanced Fund invests in; Equities (40% – 65%), Fixed income securities (15%-30%), Real estate (15%-30%), and Cash (1%-10%).
October 30th
Fund Price – N351.92
November 27th
Fund Price – N413.64
Return – 17.54%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: The ARM Discovery Balanced Fund is the second Mixed Funds on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in the month of November and the second by Asset & Resources Management Company Limited. The price grew by 17.54%. The net asset value also increased by 17.07% to stand at N4.08 billion as of 27th November 2020.
Bubbling under…
The following Funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list in descending order;
PACAM Equity Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 16.77%
Vantage Equity Income Fund – Investment One Funds Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 16.16%
VG 30 ETF– Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
Return – 12.81%
Lead Balanced Fund – Lead Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 12.68%
Women Investment Fund – Chapel Hill Denham Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 12.35%
Funds Management
RSA Fund II: TrustFund, Radix, 3 others make top five list of PFAs with the highest ROI
The top 5 Pension Fund Administrators with the highest Return on Investment (ROI) for Fund II in November 2020.
TrustFund Pensions Plc, Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited, and 3 other Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) have emerged in the elite list (top five) of the most profitable PFAs for RSA fund II in the month of November 2020.
According to Pension Nigeria, the top 5 Pension Fund Administrators with the highest Return on Investment (ROI) for Fund II in November 2020 are:
- Trustfund Pensions Plc with ROI of 6.82% M-o-M
- Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited with ROI 2.90% M-o-M
- APT Pension Fund Managers Limited with ROI of 2.42% M-o-M.
- Sigma Pensions Limited with ROI of 2.03% M-o-M.
- AXA Mansard Pension Limited with ROI of 1.88% M-o-M.
Completing the top 10 are; Investment One Pension Managers Limited (1.56%), ARM Pension Managers Limited (1.56%), Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited (1.54%), First Guarantee Pension Limited (1.54%), CrusaderSterling Pensions Limited (1.46%).
Recall that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) had introduced a multi-fund structure which took effect on July 1, 2018, exposing Fund II to variable income instruments of a maximum of 55%.
Nairametrics gathered that the 22 PFAs averaged 1.61% for the RSA Fund II, with the highest PFA being TrustFund Pensions Plc (6.82%) and the lowest being NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited with 0.07%.
The chart below summarises the ROI for the PFAs on RSA fund II
Source: Computations from data of Pension Nigeria by Nairemtrics
What you should know
- Fund II is the default fund under the Multifund structure for RSA holders who are below 50 years old.
- Any RSA holder below 50 years old who has not requested specifically to be moved to Fund I, will be in Fund II.
Funds Management
58,800 contributors registered under micro pension plan – PENCOM Report
PenCom has registered 58,800 contributors under Micro Pension plan (MPP), since inception.
A total of 58,800 informal sector workers have been registered as contributors under the Micro Pension Plan (MPP), since its inception in March 2019.
This information is contained in the Q3 2020 report recently released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
- The sum of N64.7million had been contributed – N46.7m was contributed in year 2020 (Q1 – Q3), while N18.0m was contributed in 2019, i.e. from March to December 2019.
- In the same vein, 19,114 new contributors were registered in 2020 and 39,686 registered in 2019.
- In Q1 2020, 9,449 registered under the plan and contributed N16.8m but dropped in Q2 2020 to 2,839 contributors with the sum of N7.4m, which could be attributed to business challenges encountered during the pandemic lockdown period between March and June.
- In Q3 2020, the figure, in terms of number of new enrolees and contribution, improved significantly to 6,826 and contributions of N22.5m.
What you should know
- The Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 expanded the scope of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to include persons working in informal sectors, based on PenCom’s strategic objective of deepening the market and covering at least 30% of the working population in Nigeria by the end of the year 2024.
- Micro Pension Plan (MPP) presents a great business opportunity for the Pension operators as Nigeria has about 59.6 million workers in the informal sector that are not involved in any pension scheme.
- Towards achieving a desirable critical mass, it is important that the operators create reasonable visibility/awareness about the scheme. The scheme is quite new in Nigeria but it is quite promising if the operators can adequately harness the abundant opportunities that exist therein.