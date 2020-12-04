Funds Management
FG inaugurates 16 members to PENCOM board
16 members have been recently inaugurated to the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) board.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who represented the FG, launched the board at the inauguration on Thursday in Abuja and said their duties would be to implement innovative and feasible solutions to challenges in Nigeria’s pension sector.
He disclosed that there were challenges in the pension sector, in spite of the constitutional and statutory provisions that guaranteed pension payment.
He stated that it was the challenges faced in the sector that had prompted the pension reform of 2004, which introduced a mandatory Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for employees of both public and private sectors, with few exceptions in the public service.
However, he said the sector could not meet all the challenges faced, which was a catalyst for re-establishing the PENCOM board.
“As a government, we are always conscious of our responsibilities with regards to the payment of pensions to eligible retirees in the Federal Public Service.
“We are committed to discharging these responsibilities in spite of the perennial challenges, especially as caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic manifesting in dwindling revenue accruing to the nation,” he said.
The SGF urged that the board should develop new ideas towards general policy guidelines, which would be directed towards the Commission.
The board, chaired by Dr. Oyindasola Oni, includes Aisha Dahir-Umar, Clement Akintola, Mr. Anyim Nyerere, Mr. Charles Sylvester, Mr. Festus Dauda, Mrs. Anita Shitu, Comrade Ayuba Waba, Dr. Bobboi Kaigama, Dr. Abel Afolayan, and Dr. Timothy Olawale as members.
Others are Mr. Edward Adamu, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, Mr. Oscar Onyema, Mr. Olorundare Sunday, and Dr. Umaru Farouk Aminu, Executive Commissioner (Administration) representing the northwest geopolitical zone.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that contributors had injected N2.8 trillion into pension funds, although withdrawals stood at N1.64 trillion.
- For the first 8 months of 2020, the pension asset value increased by 11.06% from the N10.218 trillion that the industry ended 2019 with to the N11.347 trillion it reported in August 2020.
- PENCOM disclosed in September that it recovered N17.51 billion from employers that refused to remit deducted monthly pensions from their workers’ salaries to their Retirement Savings Accounts, with the respective Pension Fund Administrators.
National Pension Commission (PENCOM) on Monday, November 16, 2020, launched the Retirement Savings Account transfer system.
“Accordingly, RSA holders may transfer their accounts from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another once in a year, in line with section 13 of the Pension Reform Act 2014. The launch date for the RSA Transfer System is scheduled for Monday 16 November, 2020. This will signify the official opening of the RSA Transfer Window,” PENCOM said.
Funds Management
Over 2,100 RSA holders applied for transfer – PENCOM
PenCom says over 2,100 applications for PFA transfer were submitted and received by the commission between November 16 and 30.
The Retirement Savings Account holders have started reacting to the transfer window recently launched by PENCOM.
Over 2,100 applications have so far been received, between November 16 and November 30, 2020, seeking to transfer from one current Pension Fund Administrator to another.
According to NAN, this development was disclosed by Mr Polycarp Anyanwu, Head, Information Communication Technology unit of PENCOM, at the virtual 2020 Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria media seminar.
According to Mr. Anyanwu, “Over 2,100 applications were submitted and received by the commission between November 16 and 30. The transfer window known as the Retirement Savings Account Transfer System (RTS) is in accordance with Section 13 of the Pension Reform Act, 2014. It permits contributors to move their RSA’s through a transfer window from PFA to another, provided that it is not more than once in a year.’’
What you should know
- The Transfer window was launched on November 16, 2020 to allow pension contributors switch from their current PFA to a new PFA of their choice.
- According to Mr. Anyanwu, most of the pension contributors seeking to switch to a new PFA were those not satisfied with the service delivery of their current pension fund handlers.
- RSA Transfer System window has four quarters in a year – March 31, June 30, September 31, and December 31, in which contributors can change their PFAs once within the year.
- The over 2,100 applications received so far would be processed for the December 31, 2020 window.
Funds Management
Before You Transfer: Best Pension Fund managers in Nigeria (2)
Pension fund managers based on the availability of information on the website, responsiveness to inquiries, and ease of navigation of the websites, among other factors.
In my last article on this, I did promise to continue the evaluation of pension fund managers with a view to providing RSA holders and investors with relevant information and data.
Here is the second part of that article.
APT Pension Fund Administrators
This fund administrator has pricing information for the last 10 business days, meaning that if you are not a constant visitor to the site, you may miss some pricing information. Unfortunately, there is no historical price information available on the site. Pricing information for funds 1 and 3 are just getting published. Though the site publishes portfolio structure data showing what the funds invest in, there is no data on rates of return. The 2019 audited financial statement is available for download for all funds.
Trust Pension Fund Administrators
This administrator seems to be the most prompt in publishing daily prices on their website, however, only the last 10 business days information is usually available. Again, this calls for frequent visitation to the site if you intend to capture the historical prices. The good part though is that the fund manager has the prices for the last day of each month on the website. Portfolio information detailing what the funds invest in is available as well as quarterly rate of returns. In addition to notifying RSA holders of the N100 flat admin fee charge, Trust Pensions has a fee chat that details management fees being charged for each fund. That is transparency in fees.
NLPC Fund Administrators
NLPC reports the prices for all 5 funds for the last 7 business days. Again, this calls for frequent visits, at least weekly. Also available are the portfolio structure telling you what the funds invest in, approved rates of return, audited financial statements as well as chart of fees. The manager’s report is also available detailing each month’s performance for each fund.
Fidelity Pension Fund Administrators
Fidelity Pension Fund Administrators is one of the best in reporting pricing information for all 5 funds, as it has the historical data in an analysis friendly format. However, there does not seem to be information on portfolio structure, no fee information, although past audited financial statements could be found on the site.
Premium Pension Fund Administrators
Premium Pension Fund Administrators is another fund manager that publishes pricing information in a way that is amenable to analysis. The fund manager has information about the rate of return for the funds, but without dates, it is difficult to know what period the rate of return refers to. The only fee information available is the admin fee charge. There is also portfolio structure information detailing the asset allocation for each fund on a daily basis. Also available are past audited financial statements.
AXA Pension Fund Administrators
Following my earlier report on transparency in reporting, AXA pension fund now reports the pricing information of its pension funds in a beautifully laid out format that allows you to define a date range for the periods you need. Besides that, not much else is available on the sight as clicks on the return’s icon, and download icon came back empty or unresponsive.
VG Pension Fund Administrators
VG Pension Fund reports on all 5 funds (including micro pension fund) on their website. Also, on display is the rate of returns from 2017 as well as information on administrative fee charge. You can also see the portfolio structure information on what each fund invests in and in what percentage. Each fund’s current and past audited financial statements are also available for download from the site. Though there no return information, per se, the newsletters on the site show the year-to-date (YTD) return of each fund.
Conclusion
I will be releasing a final part of this piece as it is not possible to evaluate all the PFAs in one or two articles. So, be on the lookout.
Funds Management
President Buhari nominates Dr. Farouk Aminu as PenCom commissioner
Dr. Umaru Farouk Aminu has been nominated by President Buhari as a commissioner-elect in the National Pension Commission.
President Muhammad Buhari has nominated Dr. Umaru Farouk Aminu as a commissioner-elect representing the North-West zone of the country in the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
This is according to a press release on the website of Pension Nigeria, as seen by Nairametrics.
According to the disclosure, the appointment of Dr. Farouk was discussed at the Senate plenary session and subsequently forwarded to Committee on the establishment and public service matters for further legislative actions, which is to be reported back in two weeks.
What you should know
- Senator Yahaya Abdullahi moved the motion for the confirmation of the nomination of Dr. Farouk for appointment as full-time commissioner.
- Senator Abdullahi affirmed that the nomination is in tandem with the provisions of Section 19(3) of the Pension Reforms Act, 2014.
- In lieu of this, the request of the president C-in-C was referred to an ad-hoc committee for further hearing and considerations, with the mandate to report back in two weeks.
