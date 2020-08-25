Paid Content
Asclepius Consulting & the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 Pandemic has shown that Nigeria is not ready for pandemics and also existing & emerging health challenges.
The COVID-19 Pandemic has shown that Nigeria is not ready for pandemics and also existing & emerging health challenges.
There has been a failure over the years to prioritize investments in core functions that are fundamental to promoting health and well-being of most Nigerians.
Asclepius Consulting helps to provide tactical solutions to some of these challenges and also helps to achieve better health outcomes at a lower cost. This goal is necessary as populations live longer and lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise while healthcare-related cost increases.
We deliver innovative solutions that address the healthcare needs of our clients and their employees.
We advise companies on how to optimize health benefits, improve patient experience, reduce the health risks of their employees & also negotiate healthcare costs on their behalf.
Asclepius Consulting helps to monitor & evaluate quality and appropriateness of healthcare provided at different health facilities; pursue opportunities to improve healthcare & resolve identified problems in the quality and delivery of healthcare.
We also provide comprehensive health management solutions which include wellness programs, case management and general medical advice.
Contact us today for the best healthcare advice for your company, colleagues and employees; [email protected] & www.asclepius.com.ng
Coronation Merchant Bank launches mobile banking app
…assures customers of its commitment to providing innovative solutions
Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank has once again blazed the trail in merchant banking with the launch of its mobile banking application. The App which is the first of its kind within the merchant banking space provides customers with easy access to their accounts as well as the ability to perform transactions seemlessly without the need for in-person banking.
In spite of the novel coronavirus, Coronation Merchant Bank has been at the vanguard of pioneering innovative solutions to enable its customers achieve their strategic objectives. Earlier this year, the Bank announced its partnership with IFC (a member of the World Bank Group) to provide a $40 million Trade Finance Guarantee facility for its clients. This was the first time in 5 years that IFC would approve such a facility in Nigeria.
Furthermore, the Bank was recently appointed as a designated bank for the collection and remittance of all Revenue Payments (i.e. Import, Excise and other duties) by the Nigeria Customs Service.
Commenting on the launch, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank stated that, “We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking within the merchant banking space. We recognise that these are very difficult times and our customers are looking for a partner that can help them navigate the challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why we are constantly raising the bar and pushing the limits in service delivery by pioneering innovative solutions that make banking easier and faster for our customers”.
He further stated that, “our goal is to consistently create value for our customers and to provide them with solutions that enable them meet their strategic objectives. We remain committed to being there for our customers even in these difficult times”.
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers: Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.
Abdul-Rahman Buhari wins the 2020 7up Harvard Business School scholarship
The company reinstated its continuous commitment to the development of the leadership potential of Nigerian youths.
Seven-Up Bottling Company ltd has once against reaffirmed its commitment to youth and leadership development as they unveiled the 10th recipient of the prestigious 7up Harvard business school scholarship.
At the unveiling of the 2020 awardee, Abdul Rahman Buhari, a 28-year-old Oyo State indigene of Oyo state, MD Seven Up Bottling Company, Ziad Maloouf reinstated the company’s continuous commitment to the development of the leadership potential of the Nigerian youths.
He further buttressed the point that the 7Up HBS scholarship offers on a national scale the opportunity for a proper succession plan as young vibrant Nigerians such as Abdul-rahman are expected to assume leadership positions of commanding heights in the near future. He stated that the country’s economic growth is tied to the quality of the future leaders.
Abdulrahman, in an emotional speech, thanked the management of SBC for seeing through his passion and providing the golden opportunity for him to further his education in the prestigious institution while assuring of his commitment to give back to young Nigerians my impacting their lives through education.
Also, in attendance at the unveiling event was Misan Rewane and Mayowa Kuyoro, who were both beneficiaries of the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship award in 2011 and 2013 respectively. While congratulating the latest recipient of the scholarship, they also shared personal stories on how the scholarship served as the springboard for the impact they are making in the society.
The 7up Harvard business school scholarship was inaugurated in 2011 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of 7up bottling company. The business remains committed to giving back by awarding one young professional who will go on to make their mark in the society at large.
For more info on the 7Up Harvard Business Scholarship, visit www.sevenup.org/hbs and @7up_nigeria on social media.
Ikeja Electric’s Bilateral Power attains first year milestone as customers score service high
The Bilateral Power Agreement provides customers 24/7 payment channels for easy vending amongst many other services.
Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s largest Electricity Distribution Company, is celebrating the first year anniversary of its Willing Buyer, Willing Seller initiative dubbed Bilateral Power by customers. The company’s Bilateral Power service promises customers a minimum of 20 hours power supply and improved service in exchange for cost reflective tariffs.
This initiative, which kicked off in August 2019 was first implemented in Magodo Phase 2 and was subsequently adopted by Diamond Estate, Magodo Brooks, Ogudu GRA, Ikeja GRA, Abule Onigbagbo, G. Cappa, Omole Phase I&II, Maryland Crescent, Shonibare, Hilltop Aboru, River Valley and Adebowale Senbanjo Estates all in the Ikeja Electric network.
According to the Disco, since the commencement of Bilateral Power in Magodo Phase 2, a year ago, it has consistently delivered an average of 22 hours power supply, in addition to dedicated customer service help desk and technical fault clearing crew.
Residents of Magodo Phase 2 also gave their feedback on the performance of the scheme scoring the Disco positively, while assessing the initiative in the last one year. A resident, Tim Akano described the initiative as a great innovative step. “Great beginning. It can only get better deﬁnitely. Gratitude to all who made it happen. We are in a far better position today than we were 365 days ago. We paid more but the generator noise and fumes together with concomitant quarrel it used to bring among neighbours are now history,” he said.
Another resident, Mike Olayinka, also agreed that the service is “a very unique & sustainable achievement indeed. Thanks for the Initiative. God bless MRA and Ikeja Electric.”
Also commenting on the service, Wole Oyedepo said: “Surely, it has been a great improvement on the past, though at a cost to us. But I have enjoyed it and we are not there yet as we have plenty room for improvement. I appreciate the dedication and the response level of the team serving us and I wish Ikeja Electric the best”
Speaking on the first anniversary of Bilateral Power, Folake Soetan, Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, said results achieved so far by Ikeja Electric through the service speak volumes of the sustainability and reliability of this model.
According to her, “the initiative has surpassed expectations, delivered quality service and steady supply that meets the need of our customers, whilst Ikeja Electric remains committed towards constantly improving in service delivery in line with its mantra – customer first, technology now.”
She noted that the DisCo’s motivating factor to come up with Bilateral Power stemmed from its determination to actualize its slogan which is “bringing energy to life,” and driven by passion to harness electricity supply in bolstering socio-economic activities in Nigeria.
“Ikeja Electric as pacesetter in power sector in Nigeria is committed to ensuring that that businesses, residential customers, industries and manufacturing companies within our franchise network enjoy quality supply, and that is what Bilateral Power has been able to deliver. This initiative is no doubt a model worthy of emulation,” Soetan said.
She further explained that the attendant benefits, which include reduction in air and noise-pollution, are evident across the Estates, where Bilateral Power has been implemented. She also debunked insinuation that the service is elitist, stating that the service extends across its network and is not selective of demography.
The DisCo explained that Bilateral Power Agreement requires IE to invest in electricity infrastructure in the cluster locations to provide reliable and quality electricity supply to the residents, while the customers agree to pay a tariff that is cost-reflective, in line with the Willing Buyer Willing Seller initiative.
Ikeja Electric has a strategic alliance with Egbin Power Plc which gives the DisCo exclusive access to 100MW bilateral power from Egbin, which is transmitted through the national grid.
The Bilateral Power Agreement provides customers 24/7 payment channels for easy vending, dedicated team to address customer complaints, prompt notification of power interruption 24 hours ahead of planned maintenance and provision of dedicated Key Accounts Management team to resolve all issues within stipulated timelines per the Service level Agreements (SLAs).
Also under the agreement, all the customers are metered and provided meter maintenance services and immediate meter replacement for faulty meters.
About Ikeja Electric
Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. Ikeja Electric has over 800,000 customers, who the company is committed to serve with a New Spirit, New Drive and New Energy. This resolve continues to elicit a passion for service excellence and new thinking on how to empower lives and businesses across the IE network.