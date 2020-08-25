Connect with us
Gold prices up as U.S dollar value drops

Gold bulls reversed the downward trend as the greenback value lost some ground recently.

Published

1 min ago

on

Gold Up as U.S. hits Record Number of COVID-19 Cases, Gold stands firm above $1,800 over increasing virus fears and weaker dollar

Gold prices edged higher at Asia’s trading session on Tuesday. This gain was triggered by the U.S. dollar dropping some of its value.

U.S. gold futures gained about 0.17% to trade at $1,942.55, as at the time this report was drafted.

In the past week, the dollar index held firm near a more than one-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. However, gold bulls reversed the downward trend, even as the greenback’s value lost some ground recently

In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, explained the present volatility in the precious metal market, and the price levels at which gold prices will stick to, in terms of the prevailing macros. He said:

“The gold rally has stuttered on a combination of less dovish messaging from last week’s FOMC minutes and risk positive virus treatment news flows.

“Demand between $1875 and -$1925 should remain relatively sticky with the expectation that the Fed funds rate will be low for a very long time. The Fed has made it exceedingly clear that it will continue its current easy policy well into the recovery.

“The Fed is not leaving the party anytime soon as the markets further bifurcate the economy into haves and have nots and should be enough to float gold.”

It should be noted that a lot went wrong for the yellow metal at the start of the trading week. With high hopes for a COVID-19 treatment, President Trump’s Republican convention starting with pro-business policies, and stimulus trade deal remaining intact due to the damage to the labor market of the world’s largest economy, it might be difficult for gold prices to breach its recent record high.

Quick fact: Humans mainly use gold for making jewelry, physical coins, and recently, for industrial purposes such as in the production of electronics. However, it is rare enough that many people don’t have it, or have it in minute quantities. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. Hence, it provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold to hedge against inflation.

Olumide Adesina

Commodities

Brent crude prices stay around $45 over ongoing concerns about global energy demand

Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Brent crude drops to $25, oil demand drops by about 10% of world's consumption, Brent Crude Oil hits $26, as Nigeria's Sweet Crude demand falls

Bent crude stayed above the $45 price level at London’s trading session on Monday.

The black hydrocarbon however pulled back some of its gains over ongoing concerns about global energy demand as the number of global COVID-19 caseloads keeps rising.

However, Brent crude losses were capped after OPEC+ vowed recently to keep oil production at the determined level of 7.7 million barrels per day.

Brent oil futures gained 0.60% to trade at $45.24 at the time this report was drafted.

Quick fact: Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils.

The international benchmark is used to set the price of crude oil for about two-thirds of the world’s traded crude oil, including Nigeria’s crude (Bonny Light, Brass River, Qua Iboe, etc.).

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave insights on the prevailing macros at the oil market and what headlines crude oil traders are focused on. He said:

“WTI has opened up higher following the general risk mood after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat sick patients. There is some thought this could improve the therapeutics regime and help with survival rates.

“Oil prices struggled Friday on weaker than expected PMIs in Australia while Japan and Eurozone had tempered risk appetite, which looked set to finish the week on the front foot after Pfizer confirmed that its COVID-19 vaccine remains on track for a regulatory review in October.

“Not only has the uptick in COVID-19 case counts globally causing oil traders to look over their shoulder but it has the same effect on purchasing managers around the globe.”

Finally, Crude oil traders have been reducing extended long position risks, waiting for more precise signals on the OPEC catch up adjustment effects.

The energy market hasn’t turned bearish, yet it is just not as bullish.

Commodities

Nigeria’s export earnings dropped to $13.39 billion in April due to COVID-19 – CBN

Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in Q1 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9%.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

The total export earnings recorded by Nigeria dropped by 14.9% from $15.22 billion as at end of March 2020 to $13.39 billion in April. This is attributed to the decline in crude oil prices.

The total export earnings recorded by Nigeria dropped by 14.9% from $15.22 billion as at end of March 2020 to $13.39 billion in April. This is attributed to the decline in crude oil prices.

This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in its monthly economic report for the month of April.

The report stated, “Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in first quarter (Q1) 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9% and 12% to $13.39billion, compared with $15.74billion and $15.22billion in Q4 2019 and 2019 Q1 respectively.”

READ: Nigeria’s public debt is officially N28.63 trillion

The report also stated that the export of crude oil fell by 20% and 14% to $9.48billion, from $11.84billion and $11.02billion in 2019 Q4 and 2019 Q1 respectively.

This was attributed to the fall in the average price of Nigeria’s reference crude, the bonny light, to $52.48 per barrel in 2020 Q1, from $65.87 and $64.90 per barrel in 2019 Q1 and 2019 Q4 respectively.

“Dampened global demand and supply-chain disruptions due to the lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were factors that contributed to the fall in crude oil price,” it added.

READ: NNPC spends N535.9 billion on subsidy, FAAC in Q1 2020

Non-oil export

However, the non-oil export witnessed a marginal increase of 0.9% from $2.14 billion in Q4 2019 to $2.16billion. But it was lower than the $2.36billion recorded in Q1 2019.

The share of crude oil and gas export was 70.8% and 13.1% respectively, while non-oil export accounted for the balance of 16.1%.

Drivers of non-oil exports

The main drivers of non-oil exports are cashew nuts, cocoa beans, sesame seeds. The major destinations of the commodities are Netherlands, Cote d’Ivoire, Brazil and the USA.

READ: Nigeria’s cocoa exports to fall by $100m as prices rise in futures market.

Non-oil export receipts through banks

Due to the lull in economic activities, occasioned by the partial lockdown of the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks declined in April 2020.

The aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks closed at $0.05 billion, compared with $0.24 billion and $1.83 billion in March 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.

READ: FG expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion for 2021 budget

Contributions of sectors

The industrial sector’s 70.8% decrease in receipts contributed to the development. The sector stood at $30.07 million in April 2020.

Receipts from agricultural, manufactured products and Minerals sectors, also declined by 87.9%, 79.7% and 18.0% to $11.02 million, $7.71 million, and $1.29 million, respectively, from their levels in the preceding month.

However, receipts from food products increased by 3.9% to $3.62 million, from its level in the preceding month. The growth was due to increased export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

app

Commodities

Crude oil prices close lower due to growing concerns about global economy

Crude oil markets are still trading unusually been less volatile this week

Published

3 days ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

global oil market, Bonny Light and Brent crude oil

Crude oil prices closed the last trading day of the week on a bearish note. The prices dropped by more than 1% on Friday as the global economy continues to falter due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions in some vital economic hubs around the world.

Brent crude futures settled at $44.35 a barrel, down 55 cents or 1.2%. Also, America’s West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.34 a barrel, falling by 1.1%.

Brent fell about 1% for the week, while WTI saw a weekly rise of nearly 1%.

America’s most recent economic data showed that the country’s initial jobless claims rose higher than earlier projected. The implication is that the path to economic recovery is not as quick as earlier anticipated.
Meanwhile, crude oil markets were relatively calm this week, despite strong macros like Thursday’s FOMC minutes, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released.

It seems like the current market observation concerning the steep decline in volatility in the crude oil price continues to hold. The oil Vix measure of volatility is now back to mid-February levels.

READ: Why Warren Buffett’s company is buying shares of a gold mining company

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave insights on OPEC+ strategy in stabilizing crude oil prices. He said:

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) continued to focus on reigning in laggards, which should be supportive for prices. And although Iraq has made progress but remains above quota, Nigeria is still significantly over-producing. It has been given until August 28th to deliver detailed plans for coming into compliance and over-compensating for their failure to cut production so far.

Download the Nairametrics News App

“Industry reports estimate that 1.2mb/d of additional cuts through August and September are needed to offset oversupply to date, implying OPEC+ cuts fall to 8.9mb/d in the current phase instead of the 7.7mb/d target.

“But with enforcement tactics reduced to merely public smearing of laggards or a very unlikely disbanding of the agreement, the proof will need to be in the pudding as it remains critical that non-compliant members toe the line to bring the markets closer to equilibrium.

