Breaking: Bitcoin drop $1,400 in value, U.S dollar surge breaks Crypto market

Bitcoin was trading around the $22,500 price level dropping below its $23, 900 daily high seen around 10 am GMT.

30 mins ago

The flagship crypto dropped over $1,400 in value within an hour, amid a strong rebound in the safe-haven currency.

  • At the time of writing this report, the most popular crypto was trading around the $22,500 price level, dropping below its $23,900 daily high seen around 10 am GMT, as Crypto bears took hold of the best performing financial asset in recent times.

The move comes as the U.S dollar surged rebounded strongly, as major economies including the United Kingdom lurched towards a total lockdown, amid a stern warning that it had discovered a new variant of the Covid-19 virus, whose transmission was out of control

  • At the time of writing the U.S dollar index the tracks, the dollar strength against major currencies gained 0.65% to 90.485.
  • In addition, Ethereum the second most valuable crypto by market value was down over 5% to trade at $608, and XRP dropped as much as 9%, trading around $0.52, not forgetting Litecoin was also down more than 9%.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Featured Financial Market Analysis for a Fortune Global 500 Company. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Cryptocurrency

$510 million worth of Bitcoin moved by an unknown identity

An unknown BTC whale transferred 21,200 BTC ($510M) in block 662,249 some hours ago.

3 hours ago

December 21, 2020

Crypto millionaire carts away with $224 million worth of Bitcoin, Whales transfer Bitcoins at an alarming rate, BTC whale moves 10,250 BTC valued at $95,000,000

A growing number of powerful investors in recent times have been increasing their transactional volume in Bitcoin’s market, triggering the flagship crypto to trade below the $23,500 price level.

READ: U.S Department of Justice sets strategy targeted at crypto criminals

What you must know: Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an unknown BTC whale transferred 21,200 BTC ($510M) in block 662,249 some hours ago

READ: Bitcoin whale transfers 92,857 BTC worth $1.1 billion

Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits. Though it’s often challenging in anticipating market movements in the ever-changing crypto market. Bitcoin whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

READ: Ethereum flying high, up 10%

At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto, traded at $23,312.26 with a daily trading volume of $36,257,814,200. BTC price is down -0.6% for the day.

What this means: Prevailing market conditions at the flagship crypto market reveal, large crypto investors and traders are moving large stacks of Bitcoins which are typically known as Bitcoin whales.

READ: XRP drops 10%, biggest fall since December 4

  • This means that a BTC whale is an entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
  • As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
  • This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.

READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $105 million worth of crypto, BTC trading at $15,800

Should you still buy: Nairametrics, however, advises against investing a large pool of capital into a volatile financial market like Bitcoin, instead an investor or trader can allocate smaller amounts periodically over time.

Cryptocurrency

Tesla’s Elon Musk seeks counsel over Bitcoin

In a Twitter exchange with Michael Saylor, Elon Musk made inquiries about converting part of his company’s balance sheet into Bitcoin

8 hours ago

December 21, 2020

Tesla Inc: Elon Musk nears $346 million paycheck

The founder of Tesla, Elon Musk recently made inquiries about converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin from Michael Saylor, a prominent supporter of the digital currency.

What you must know: In a series of tweets seen by Nairametrics, Micheal Saylor, chief executive officer of Microstrategy Inc., advised the tech entrepreneur to reallocate his company’s treasury assets to Bitcoin and “do Tesla’s shareholders a huge favor.

READ: Ripple’s XRP on a grand slam win, gains 20%

The tweet said:

If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to Bitcoin.  Other firms on the S&P 500 would follow your lead & in time it would grow to become a $1 trillion favor.

  • The tech billionaire worth $167 billion at the time of writing this report further inquired if the Bitcoin market could handle huge transactions.
  • At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $23,891.71 with a daily trading volume of $39.4 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.94% for the day, with a market value of about $444 billion. It has a circulating supply of 18,576,862 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC.

READ: Bitcoin drops $900 after hitting a lifetime high

Michael Saylor had a month ago, disclosed how billionaires, could turn the price of Bitcoin up at least three folds. His bias was based on the aurora these billionaires bring notably in the global financial world.

In the Youtube interview, he started his narrative by explaining deeply the effect such billionaires would have on the flagship crypto market

READ: 5 habits of Nigeria’s business billionaires you should emulate

“It’s important that 100 million people embrace Bitcoin but there are 10 people that can triple the price of Bitcoin. This is not like Facebook, nobody ever brought a billion friends to Facebook. This is like when a person with $10 billion decides that they want to adopt this network and they put $2 or $3 billion on the network, that’s going to be more monetary energy that flowed into the network than the first 10 million people put into the network. It’s ten million to one gain,” Saylor said.

READ: Forbes 2020 world’s richest rankings: Only 4 Nigerians make exclusive billionaires list

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s transaction fees Jump by 344%

Bitcoin’s average transaction cost has risen to $12, per the highest price level since November 5.

1 day ago

December 20, 2020

Investors flock to US dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, as Global Stocks record heavy sell-offs, Twitter Poll: Bitcoin price expected to reach $100,000 by 2021, cybercriminals, What it will take Bitcoin to hit $100,000?

The average cost of completing a transaction had the world’s flagship crypto(Bitcoin) market skyrocket again.

Data retrieved from BitInfoCharts revealed Bitcoin’s average transaction cost has risen to $12, per the highest price level since November 5, when Bitcoin had just started its bull run.

READ: Ripple drops over 10% amid profit-taking

  • At last week’s trading session the average cost of sending a Bitcoin transaction was just $2.7. That marks an increase of 344% in less than a week.
  • The surge in transaction fees is coming at the incredible bullish gains prevailing effect, in which Bitcoin’s price reached a new all-time high of $24,084 and rose by 30% in the past seven days.

READ88.0% of all Bitcoins mined, as 2.5 million BTCs left to be mine

What this means: Bitcoin fees usually go high whenever there is a huge activity on the blockchain, taking into consideration there is a specific supply of Bitcoin miners willing to process transactions, and they charge more whenever demand for processing transactions outweighs supply.

  • That means that only those who are in dire need to transact the flagship crypto-asset shall pay the high prices required to send the Bitcoins between wallets.

READEconet founder Strive Masiyiwa secures $100m investment in Nigeria data center

What you should know

Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.

  • BTC miners, who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
  • This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.

