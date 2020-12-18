Cryptocurrency
Number of people owning Bitcoin at an all-time high
Bitcoin’s number of non-zero addresses just reached an all-time high of 33,158,407.
The number of individuals with at least a stake in the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin (BTC), has broken into new all-time highs.
Data obtained by popular crypto data aggregator, Glassnode, revealed that Bitcoin’s number of non-zero addresses just reached an all-time high of 33,158,407.
- A previous ATH of 33,147,842 was observed earlier today.
- Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding a positive (non-zero) amount of coins.
What you should know
- The smallest unit of Bitcoin is referred to as Satoshi, which is 0.00000001 Bitcoins. But as this number is so little, you can’t actually buy 1 Satoshi on any crypto exchange.
- The number of BTC wallets holding at least a satoshi or greater has been increasing since the plunge of the 2017 bull run, after reaching its peak.
- At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $22,858.44 with a daily trading volume of $67.3Billion. Bitcoin is up 4.25% in the last 24 hours. It now has a market value of $424.6Billion.
- Bitcoin remained confidently above $22,500 amid prevailing market conditions pointing to the bullish trend in play; though external market forces such as institutional investors have impacted heavily on the flagship crypto market, on the bias that a significant amount of leading financial brands now refer to Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
Cryptos that will likely earn you money in 2021
Circle is offering high yield digital dollar corporate accounts with 8.5% to 10.75% annual percentage yields using both Yearn and Aave.
The cryptoverse, in the latter part of 2020, has been experiencing a buying spree at unprecedented levels.
Still, many experts anticipate that some cryptos would probably perform even better in the coming year.
A popularly known crypto trader, Austin Arnold, predicts that several altcoins are primed to record impressive gains in 2021.
He has been a long term Bitcoin bull, and tracks some altcoins amid the wealth boom happening in the crypto-verse. One of such picks is decentralized financial (DeFi) protocols Yearn.finance (YFI) and Aave.
The expert further gave valid reasons he picked Yearn.finance (YFI) and Aave, taking into consideration that Circle is offering high yield digital dollar corporate accounts with 8.5% to 10.75% annual percentage yields, using both Yearn and Aave.
Austin Arnold also recommended the oracle platform Band Protocol (BAND), on the bias that it has become the first blockchain project to join the OpenAPI Initiative alongside top leading tech brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Google.
- Uniswap got into the list because its dominance in the DEX space is incredibly impressive; it reportedly passed $50billion in all-time volume recently.
- Cardano (ADA) and Nervos Network (CKB), got the revered trader’s nod on the account that both blockchains have partnered to work on improving smart contract security.
1,070 investors own at least $6,500,000 worth of Ethereum
Ethereum Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just reached a 9-month high of 1,070.
Crypto investors are significantly buying the world’s widely known utility crypto, Ethereum, at record levels.
Its rise has not been surprising to many in the crypto-verse, as the number of investors owning at least 10,000 Ethers reached a 9-month high.
Data retrieved from a crypto analytic firm, Glassnode showed Ethereum ETH Number of Addresses Holding 10k+ coins just reached a 9-month high of 1,070.
The previous 9-month high of 1,067 was observed earlier today.
- Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 10k coins. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are counted, contracts are excluded.
- At the writing of this publication, Ethereum traded at $644.99 with a daily trading volume of $24.2 billion. Ethereum is up 1.01% in the last 24 hours.
- The world’s widely used utility crypto has a market value of $73.45 billion.
What this means: The strong move with this crypto asset has to do with Ethereum 2.0 upgrade which aimed to address the network’s scalability and security coupled with the bias that it is widely used for many processes.
What you must know:
- Ethereum is utility crypto created for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
- It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
- Gas is the token that energizes Ethereum’s blockchain. It is the standard used to calculate the number of charges an individual needs to pay in order to make transactions on Ethereum’s blockchain.
World’s most valuable Crypto exchange, Coinbase files for IPO
Coinbase, today issued a statement on filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO.
Coinbase the world’s most valuable and largest American cryptocurrency exchange, on Thursday, has issued a statement regarding the filing of its initial public offer (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the first by any major crypto company in going public.
In a press release issued by the company, it gave insights to the draft filed to the American regulators by saying;
- Coinbase Global, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
- This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).
- This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
Coinbase remains by far the most valuable crypto exchange in the world which was most recently valued at around $8 billion. It is the largest American-based cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and leading crypto brand respected by many institutional investors.
Coinbase’s IPO filing comes at a time Bitcoin, the world’s flagship crypto gained past $20,000 on Wednesday night, crossing the $21,000 and $22,000 hurdles in the hours afterward, and reaching the historic $23,000 mark on Thursday