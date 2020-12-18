Lagos Govt says efforts to revamp state transportation will facilitate development

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed that the Strategic Transport Master Plan of the state will improve the flow of movement in the metropolis and also facilitate growth and development.

According to the information contained in the press release issued via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, the Commissioner made this disclosure in his keynote address at the 2nd Edition of the Lagos Transport Fest 2020.

While speaking at the ceremony, he revealed that in an effort to bolster economic growth and development in line with the smart city goal of the present administration, the Lagos State Government has revamped its Strategic Transport Master Plan.

According to him, the Master Plan will be anchored on the implementation of major reforms, which will include developing comprehensive mass transit systems that will connect all the 28 activity centres in Lagos and the development of a water-based network with land-based Mass Transit systems.

In line with this comprehensive outlook and the key focus of the Master Plan, the strategic reforms captured in the plan includes the construction of six rail lines, one monorail line, 14 BRT routes, over 20 water transport routes and the development of cycle lane network with pedestrian ways to improve the flow of movement in the metropolis.

He stated that revamping the plan was required to address the current transportation challenges by identifying facilities and services necessary to manage the dynamics of Lagos as a Smart City.

Why this matters