Katsina abduction: Rescue is a huge relief to the entire country & international community – Buhari
The President has welcomed the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara is a huge relief to Nigeria and the international community.
The President disclosed this in a social media statement after the boys were released.
“I welcome the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the Intelligence Agencies, the Military and the Police Force,” he said.
The President also urged Nigerians to be patient as the Federal Government deals with the challenges of insecurity, corruption and the economy.
“Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. I ask Nigerians to be patient and fair to us as we deal with the challenges of security, the economy, and corruption. We will not relent,” he said.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 17, 2020
What you should know: Nairametrics reported on 17th December that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State had been released.
Katsina Abduction: U.S Government tells Buhari to hold those responsible accountable
The US Government has advised President Buhari to hold accountable those who abducted schoolboys from a Katsina school.
The United States government has condemned the violent kidnapping of over 300 students from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State and urged that the people responsible for the attack be held accountable.
The US Mission in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.
“The United States condemns the violent kidnapping of over 300 boys from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11.
“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack. School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive.
“The boys must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law,” it said.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported yesterday that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State had been released.
Abducted Katsina Schoolboys finally regain freedom from Boko Haram
Hundreds of kidnapped students of a Katsina school have been released by their abductors.
The kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State have been released.
This was confirmed by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, in a tweet post.
Ahmad tweeted, “The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara has been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news. Alhamdulillah!”
The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara has been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news. Alhamdulillah!
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 17, 2020
The news is coming on the heels of the terrorist group, Boko Haram claiming to be responsible for the abduction of the boys and releasing video footage showing them to back-up their claim.
What you should know
- The schoolboys were abducted by men who arrived on motorbikes and attacked the school last Friday, December 11.
- Over 300 students were reportedly abducted and taken into captivity with only a few able to escape the hold of the kidnappers the following day.
- During the week, the Presidency and the Katsina State government said that they had made contact with the kidnappers and were negotiating the release of the schoolboys
- Nairametrics also reported that the Presidency had initially denied reports that over 300 students were abducted in the attack. The President’s aide, Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors, contradicting reports that the total number of students was up to 333.
FG, ASUU hold emergency meeting over strike
FG, ASUU are in an emergency indoor meeting over the lingering strike.
The Federal Government and the officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are in an emergency indoor meeting over the lingering strike on Thursday.
This was disclosed by ASUU via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
It tweeted, “ASUU and FG are Currently Having An Emergency Indoor Meeting to Put an End to the Lingering Strike.”
#BREAKING: ASUU and FG are Currently Having An Emergency Indoor Meeting to Put an End to the Lingering Strike.
More Details to Follow pic.twitter.com/pYTBkgbnvG
— Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) December 17, 2020
What you need to know
- Last week, Nairametrics reported when the duo could not meet as scheduled, as the meeting was postponed indefinitely.
- This was disclosed by the President of the Union, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi via the Twitter handle of the pressure group on Wednesday.
- Ogunyemi explained that the meeting was postponed because the time frame given to the union to consult its members is too short.