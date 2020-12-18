Katsina abduction: Rescue is a huge relief to the entire country & international community – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara is a huge relief to Nigeria and the international community.

The President disclosed this in a social media statement after the boys were released.

“I welcome the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the Intelligence Agencies, the Military and the Police Force,” he said.

The President also urged Nigerians to be patient as the Federal Government deals with the challenges of insecurity, corruption and the economy.

“Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. I ask Nigerians to be patient and fair to us as we deal with the challenges of security, the economy, and corruption. We will not relent,” he said.

What you should know: Nairametrics reported on 17th December that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State had been released.