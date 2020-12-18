Breaking: Presidency apologizes for misleading information on Kankara abduction

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, has apologized to the country for incorrect communication on the abduction of 333 schoolboys at Kankara katsina State.

The apology from the presidential media aide follows his initial statement that only 10 students were kidnapped at Government Science School Kankara.

This disclosure was contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, through a series of tweet posts from his official Twitter handle on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Shehu said that the communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know, however, they were in conflict with what was available at that time.

Garba Shehu, in his statement, said, ‘’I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara. This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.’’

‘’Please understand that this communication was in no way down to downplay the seriousness of the situation. Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great nation forward. Thank you.’’

Details later…