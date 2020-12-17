Netflix appoints Econet founder, Strive Masiyiwa to its Board of Directors

Netflix, Inc. has confirmed the appointment of Strive Masiyiwa, the Chairman and founder of Econet Group to its Board of Directors.

This disclosure was made in a press release published by the company on its website, which was seen by Nairametrics.

The Management of the company expressed optimism over the addition of Mr Masiyiwa to the Netflix team. They believe his years of experience will help to drive innovation and growth in the content and production of the company.

What they are saying

Netflix co-founder, Chairman and co-CEO, Reed Hastings, commenting on Mr. Masiyiwa appointment to the board said :

“We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board. His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world.”

Mr. Masiyiwa, commenting on his appointment to the board of Netflix said:

“Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth.”

What you should know