Appointments
Netflix appoints Econet founder, Strive Masiyiwa to its Board of Directors
Netflix, Inc. has confirmed the appointment of Strive Masiyiwa, the Chairman and founder of Econet Group to its Board of Directors.
This disclosure was made in a press release published by the company on its website, which was seen by Nairametrics.
The Management of the company expressed optimism over the addition of Mr Masiyiwa to the Netflix team. They believe his years of experience will help to drive innovation and growth in the content and production of the company.
What they are saying
Netflix co-founder, Chairman and co-CEO, Reed Hastings, commenting on Mr. Masiyiwa appointment to the board said :
- “We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board. His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world.”
Mr. Masiyiwa, commenting on his appointment to the board of Netflix said:
- “Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth.”
What you should know
- Strive is the Chairman and founder of Econet Group, a telecommunications and technology group with operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe.
- He serves on several international boards including Unilever Plc, National Geographic Society, Asia Society, and the Global Advisory boards of Bank of America, the Council on Foreign Relations (in the US), Stanford University, and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa, and is a longstanding board member of the United States Holocaust Museum’s Committee on Conscience.
- The London-based Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and philanthropist was a board member of the Rockefeller Foundation for 15 years. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and African Union Special Envoy to the continent’s COVID response.
Appointments
PZ Cussons announces the appointment of Gbenga Oyebode as new Chairman
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Gbenga Oyebode as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective from 11th December 2020.
The Board also announced the retirement of Alhaji Lawal Tukur Batagarawa as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, effective 11th December 2020.
These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.
What you should know
- Mr. Oyebode is the Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors), one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria. Gbenga was conferred with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “MFR” and Belgium’s Royal Honour of ‘Knight of the Order of Leopold in 2001 and 2007 respectively.
- Gbenga is the Chairman of Teach for Nigeria, Director Teach for All, New York, Member of the Global Advisory Council of the Africa Leadership Academy, Johannesburg, Director Jazz at the Lincoln Centre, New York and Director African Philanthropy Forum. Member Board of Trustees Carnegie Hall, New York. Member, Board of Trustees Ford Foundation, New York.
- He received INSEAD’s inaugural International Directors Network (IDN) Recognition Award in 2020. He was Chairman, Access Bank Plc (2005-2015), Director MTN Nigeria Plc (2001-2019), Chairman of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and serves on the Boards of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc (all listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Socfinaf S.A (listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange) and he is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc.
Appointments
Lafarge announces the appointment of Virginie Darbo as Non-Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Virginie Darbo as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company.
The Board also announced the resignation of Mr. Olivier Guitton as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc, with effect from the 10th of December 2020.
These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Adewunmi Alode, today, the 14th of December, 2020, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.
According to the notification, Mrs. Virginie Darbo will replace Mr. Olivier Guitton, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company, effective from the 11th of December, 2020.
Mr. Olivier Guitto, however, was appointed to the Board of the Company on the 8th of April 2020 as a Non-Executive Director, until his resignation from the Board.
What you should know about the incoming Non-Executive Director
- Mrs. Virginie Darbo is currently the Head of Finance, Middle East & Africa at the LafargeHolcim Group. She is a high calibre CFO, with 24 years of international experience, dealing with complex environments in various finance positions.
- Virginie has worked with the LafargeHolcim Group for a period of 17 years, during which she led five strategic assignments across France, China, Russia, and Algeria. She had occupied various positions as Chief Financial Officer, Algeria; Chief Financial Officer, Russia; Project Controller, Russia; Internal Control Director, China and Asia among others.
- She has extended experience in crisis management and a change agent, greatly contributing to digital and commercial transformation.
Appointments
Continental Reinsurance Plc appoints Ogadi Onwuaduegbo as Regional Director
Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Ogadi Onwuaduegbo as its new Regional Director for English speaking (Anglophone) countries in West Africa, effective from January 2021.
The disclosure is contained in a notification signed by the aforementioned firm and seen by Nairametrics .
In lieu of this recent appointment, Mr Ogadi takes over the helm of affairs from Mr Shola Ajibade, whose 5-year employment contract will elapse by the end of December 2020.
Mr Ogadi is an insurance expert with more than ten years’ experience in Nigeria and the UK. He is also a Chartered Insurer, Insurance Institute of London. He has worked for reputable organizations including Marsh Limited, London and Afro-Asian Insurance Services, London where until most recently he held the role of Senior Broker and Business Producer for Nigeria.
In the same vein, Nairametrics gathered that Mr Nkwenti Njah has recently joined the Lagos team as Head of Life and Health Operations for Anglophone countries in West Africa. He replaced Mr Olaolu Omifare who retired after 24 years of active service to the company.
What they are saying
Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Ogadi, the Group Managing Director of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Dr. Femi Oyetunji said: “We have selected Ogadi to accelerate our ongoing strategy for Anglophone, West Africa, the region of our corporate genesis. We still see significant growth opportunities that require an emphasis on advisory skills in underwriting and claims handling, risk assessment, and relationship management – all of which were factors that led to Ogadi’s selection.”
Accepting his appointment, Mr. Ogadi stated that: “I join Continental Re at an opportune moment in its journey. I am happy to pick up the pace in executing the current strategy in line with the Company’s value proposition for claims settlement excellence.’’
What you should know
- Continental Reinsurance Plc was established on the 24th of July, 1985 as a private reinsurance company.
- It changed to its present status of being a composite reinsurer in 1990.
- In line with its goal of becoming a recognized leading insurance company in Africa, it converted to a public limited liability company in 2000, and recapitalised to N10 billion in 2007.
- It subsequently got listed on the Nigerian stock Exchange in the same year (2007).
- In 2019, the firm restructured and its 100% stake was acquired by the parent company, CRe African Investment Limited, leading to its delisting from the NSE.
