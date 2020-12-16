Energy
Nigeria must transit from energy production to consumption – Ghana Petroleum Corporation
Nigeria has to stir economic growth before the replacement of fossil fuel as main source of global energy, Prof Ilebare has said.
The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has warned that Nigeria must transit from energy production to that of consumption in order to maximise the country’s oil and gas potentials for development that will impact on the people.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Prof Wunmi Iledare in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics.
According to Ilebare, who observed that although efforts at replacing oil with alternative energy sources have been growing, Nigeria still has the chance to stir economic growth in the few decades remaining before the replacement of fossil fuel as main source of global energy.
The professor of Petroleum Economics charged the National Assembly to fashion PIB capable of transforming Nigeria to an energy consumer by encouraging the maximization of the value chain.
He said, “Nigeria must move away from the thinking that emphasizes energy production and move towards the economically impactful paradigm of energy consumption. It is energy consumption that will ensure the country grows its economy through value chain maximization.”
Citing the example of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which he said was a mere desert in the early 1980s, he said the country has wasted years through emphasis on oil rent and revenue sharing, stressing that the PIB must be deliberate in its national development purpose.
“I have not seen an economy that develops that is not a huge consumer of energy,” Prof Ilebare said and called on all the labour unions in the oil and gas industry to begin to think beyond their immediate personal gains and work towards the maximization of the opportunities that are possible for the collective prosperity of the nation.
He added that the challenges of restiveness and poor development of the country’s oil belt of the Niger Delta can be solved through the PIB if the government will sincerely work towards opening up investment opportunities in the oil and gas value chain close to the sources.
“The solution to the crises and development challenges in the Niger Delta is to work towards the emergence of energy-intensive industries close to the energy sources. This will trigger rapid industrial and commercial development and also engender other industrial clusters in other parts of the country,” Prof Ilebare added.
Bottom line
A multi-stakeholder approach towards fashioning an economically portent PIBis recommended and efforts must be made to ensure the country’s oil economy must be made to count for the collective good to avoid the repeat of what happened to coal, which became was Nigeria’s economic mainstay before independence but which did not add significant development impacts before it became moribund.
NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
Kyari has revealed that the ongoing construction of AKK Gas Pipeline project is at 15% completion currently.
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has revealed that the ongoing construction of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project is at 15% completion currently.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, this disclosure was made by Kyari at the inspection of the second leg of the project at Karogo community in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
The $2.8 billion 614 kilometre gas project, which was flagged off in July 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to boost domestic gas consumption, power generation and industrialization.
What they are saying
Kyari said:
- “The project is currently at about 15 per cent completion but what is important for us to know is that we are crossing the river Niger, what we call the Ndoni-Aboh river crossing in Rivers and Delta states that will deliver gas from the eastern part to the country into the western corridor. That means expanding gas supply into the helpline and also making gas ready.
- “We are happy that this project is going on and we will deliver it on course and schedule. We have all the assurances of government and particularly that this government is focused on delivering this project, so that we clear the transnational gas pipeline which has eluded us.
- “By completing the project and expanding the L2 lines and crossing the Ndoniabo River, we would have created a major gas trunk line for gas delivery to our domestic market.”
While commending the NNPC and the contractors for their commitment and quality of work done so far, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiah Zainab Ahmed, gave assurances of full funding of the project for delivery at the targeted timeline. She said:
- I have seen very high level of work that has been done and its of excellent quality, I can see the potential of what will happen to the cities that the project is passing. It is going to bring huge businesses and employ a lot of people. Already the project is employing people at the level the work is done so far. This project is assured in terms of funding, we already secured a loan of 2.5 billion dollars from China Eximbank, the financing has been closed, all that is done now is disbursements for the contractors to continue doing their work.”
The minister urged all stakeholders to continue to collaborate to ensure full delivery of the project at the targeted period.
What you should know
The project which is reputed to be the single biggest gas pipeline project in Nigeria’s history is expected to move gas between the southern and northern parts of the country and will eventually extend to North Africa.
The 614 km gas pipeline project will be in three phases:
- The first phase is 200 kilometres long and is between Ajaokuta and Abuja, at a projected cost of $855 million.
- The second phase is 193 kilometres long, between Abuja and Kaduna. It is estimated to cost $835 million.
- The third phase is 221 kilometres-long, between Kaduna and Kano, at a projected cost of $1.2 billion.
FG inaugurates technical committee on pricing framework for petrol
FG has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 14, 2020, inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.
While inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the Committee was expected to work assiduously to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation.
This disclosure was contained in a statement which was issued on Monday, December 14, 2020, by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and signed by its Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations, Charles Akpan.
Ngige at the event noted that setting up of the Committee was part of the continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and Organised Labour on the issue of the increase in electricity tariff.
What the minister is saying
The Minister said:
- “This is a consequential fallout of the series of bipartite meetings between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to fashion out a mechanism and framework to monitor and stabilize PMS pump price.”
The terms of reference of the Committee include:
- To review the cost of supply and incidental commercial cost of PMS and arrive at a basis of determining Market Reflective Pump Price cap under the template of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) Act.
- To engage all relevant stakeholders to establish a price review framework, and to carry out any other assignment that will facilitate the work of the Committee.
The Chairman of the Technical Committee is Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, while the Secretary is Lawal Musa of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Other members include Umar Ajiya (NNPC), Festus Osifo (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria [PENGASSAN]), Williams Akporehia (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers [NUPENG]), Saidu Abdullahi (PPPRA), Ahmed Bobbi (Petroleum Equalization Fund), and Ahmed Zakari (Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure).
The rest are Comrade Najeem Yasin (NLC), Dr Nasirudeen Usman (NLC), Chief Hyginus Chika Onuegbu (Trade Union Congress), representative of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Mrs C. C. Dike, representative of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The Committee, which the Minister described as Bipartite PLUS, is expected to submit its report on Monday, January 25, 2021, in the first instance for the main committee to study.
Chairman of the Committee, Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, said they would work to provide an honest evidence-based report to enable the larger meeting to make informed decisions.
What you should know
- This development is a fallout of the series of dialogue between the Federal Government and the organized labour, represented by NLC and the TUC, over the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.
- The labour unions had opposed such hike as such will increase the hardship being experienced in the country, especially by the Nigerian workers.
- The Federal Government had last week, reduced the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre as part of its ongoing consultation with the labour unions.
Finance Minister, Heads, NNPC, DMO inspect Ajaokuta-Kano gas project
Minister of Finance, GMD, NNPC, and DG, DMO are inspecting the Ajaokuta segment o the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
The Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Myele Kyari; and the Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, are currently inspecting the Ajaokuta segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
This was disclosed by NNPC via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted:
- “GMD @NNPCgroup Mallam @MKKyari, HM of Finance, Budget & National Planning @ZShamsuna & the DG Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha on an Inspection Tour of Ajaokuta Segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (#AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
During the inspection, Kyari said,
“All our logistics are perfect. Our deliveries are on time & on schedule.”
GMD @NNPCgroup Mallam @MKKyari, HM of Finance, Budget & National Planning @ZShamsuna & the DG Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha on an Inspection Tour of Ajaokuta Segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (#AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
What you need to know
- This pipeline is intended to establish a connection between pipeline networks in the eastern, western and northern regions of Nigeria. The project strives to utilize the country’s abundant natural gas resources to sustainably supply gas to northern Nigeria.
- NNPC announced tenders for this project in July 2013. The Cabinet of Nigeria approved the project in December 2017
Why it matters
The development is expected to reduce the quantity of gas flared in the country’s oil fields and thus improve air quality.