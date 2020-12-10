Companies
Total Nigeria Plc projects N115.97 billion revenue in Q1 2021
Total Nigeria Plc has projected a rise in its revenue to N115.97 billion for the first quarter of 2021.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is expected to rise to N2.23 billion, +55% Q-o-Q.
- Profit after Tax is expected to rise to N1.5 billion, +45.1% Q-o-Q
- Cost of sales is expected to hit N103.57 billion, +184.8% Q-o-Q.
- Gross profit is expected to increase to N12.4 billion, +43.7% Q-o-Q.
- Other income is expected to rise to N811.8 million, +117.7% Q-o-Q.
- Selling and distribution cost is expected to rise to N2.6 billion, +253.8% Q-o-Q.
- Administrative expenses are expected to increase to N7.92 billion, +31% Q-o-Q.
- Operating profit is expected to rise to N2.7 billion, +35% Q-o-Q.
- Net finance costs is expected to decline to N471 million, -16.1% Q-o-Q, due to relatively higher projected finance costs for Q1 2021.
Bottom line
The optimistic outlook by the firm might be attributable to predictions by analysts and experts of an upward trend in oil prices by 2021.
For example, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) had in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predicted an upward trajectory in oil prices by 2021, just as global oil demand rises. It expects Brent to average $47 per barrel, up from $44 per barrel.
In addition, growing optimism over the approval of an effective vaccine soon (most likely on or before Q1 2021) might trigger an announcement effect.
Union Diagnostics calls shareholders to update records with company registrars
Union Diagnostics has notified shareholders to update/confirm their records with the Company’s Registrars.
Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc (UNIONDAC), has notified the shareholders of the company to update and/or confirm their records in the Register of Members with the Company’s Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.
This disclosure was made by the Company in a public notice signed by the Company’s Secretary, Dr. Samuel Iroye, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the information contained in the public notice, all shareholders of the Company are required to update/confirm their records (including physical address/registered office address, phone number, and email address) by contacting the Company’s Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.
Dr. Iroye disclosed that shareholders of the Company who are yet to register for the electronic payment system (e-dividend) with the Company’s Registrars are advised to contact the Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.
This, however, would enable the company to initiate and conclude the e-dividend registration process not later than Wednesday, 30th December 2020.
Why this matters
- This move is expected to strengthen the payment of dividends via direct credit into shareholders accounts. This would help to minimize zero tolerance of dividends loss in transit by the company, and eliminate the forfeiture of dividends in the future.
- It will, however, enable the company to profile its shareholders, and know who has what, and how much. This is expected to enhance the ability of shareholders to immediately access and utilize the proceeds of their investments.
What you should know
- The shares of the company, “UNIONDAC” increased by 0.02 kobo to close on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today at N0.27k, up by 8% from its previous close of N0.25k.
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc projects N60.13 million profit in Q1 2021
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has projected a Profit after Tax (PAT) of N60.13million in its 2021 Q1.
According to the earnings forecast issued by the bank and seen by Nairametrics, it projected the 134.7% Q-o-Q rise from a loss of N173.49 million recorded in its most audited financial statement for Q3, 2020.
key highlights of its earnings forecast for Q1 2021 when compared with Q3 2020 figures include;
- Pre-tax profit increased to N88.4 million, +151.5% Q-o-Q.
- Interest income increased to approximately N515.9 million, +55.45% Q-o-Q.
- Net operating income increased to N421.94 million, +79.9% Q-o-Q.
- Interest expense increased to N208.06 million, +63.95% Q-o-Q.
- Operating expenses declined to N333.52 million, -17.9% Q-o-Q.
- Credit loss expense increased to N19.83 million, +100% Q-o-Q
- Gross earnings of N649.83 million
- Taxation of N28.3 million
- Other income of N133.84 million.
Bottom line
Despite recording not too impressive results in its last financial statements, the firm is, however, optimistic going for Q1 2021 as reflected in its forecast.
This optimism might be premised on the news of a positive general economy by Q1 2021, which will trickle down to various sub-sectors of the economy.
ABC Transport to raise N1.4 billion through rights issue
ABC Transport Plc has secured the approval of its shareholders to raise additional capital through a rights issue.
The Board of Directors of ABC Transport Plc has secured the approval of its shareholders to raise additional capital through a rights issue from existing shareholders.
This disclosure was made by the board of ABC Transport in a notification issued by the Company’s Secretary, Onyekachukwu C. Chigbo, after announcing shareholders’ resolutions at its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Friday 27th November 2020.
According to the information contained in the notification, the rights issue is N1.4billion, which could be raised via the issuance of shares and debt securities as determined by the Directors of the firm.
However, the rights issue is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.
What this means
A rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares in the company. This type of issue gives existing shareholders the “rights” to purchase new shares at a discount to the market price on a stated future date.
However, shareholders are not obligated to exercise this right.
In this regard, the company may decide to use the additional capital raised from these offerings to existing shareholders to acquire assets, make a take-over, repay debts or save itself from bankruptcy.
This is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, free up capital for the management to execute revenue, and profit optimizing projects, plans, and strategies.
What you should know
- It is important to know that the board decided to raise additional capital after it had secured shareholders’ approval to increase the company’s authorized share capital from N1billion to N2.5billion by the creation of 3billion additional shares of 50 kobo each, ranking pari-passu in all respects with the existing shares in the Company’s equity.
- In this regard, clause 6 of the Company’s Memorandum of Association and clause 5 of the Articles of Association respectively, will be amended to reflect the increase in the Authorized Share Capital.
- This amendment will be done by deleting the words, “the authorized Share Capital of the Company is N1billion divided into 2billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each,” and substituting therewith the words “the authorized Share Capital of the Company is N2.5billion divided into 5billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.”
