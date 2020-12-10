Cryptocurrency
U.S Biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase says Bitcoin might displace gold
JP Morgan Chase analyst anticipates that prevailing fundamentals could turn global investors away from gold and increase their inflows to Bitcoin.
The widespread acceptance of the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, as a store for value is having a direct impact on the popular safe-haven asset, gold.
Thus, it is setting the stage for a major change in institutional asset allocation between the two, according to experts at America’s biggest bank JPMorgan Chase.
READ: U.S investment giant, with $295 billion assets plans to buy Bitcoin
Highly revered JP Morgan Chase analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, anticipated that gold prevailing fundamentals could turn global investors away from it and increase their inflows to Bitcoin in a matter of few years, leading to a large divergence in price between Bitcoin and Gold.
JP Morgan chase acknowledged that although Bitcoin accounts for 0.18% of assets held by the world’s elite that include their family offices, compared with 3.3% for gold ETFs, which gave further insights that only a small reallocation from gold to Bitcoin could change the status quo for the yellow metal.
READ: Citibank: Bitcoin could skyrocket by $300,000 in 2021
What they are saying
America’s most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase, also spoke on why it believes the odds are with Bitcoin to keep rising in value.
READ: Germany’s 18th Century old bank begins a Bitcoin, Stellar, Ethereum Fund
- “Even a modest crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency over the longer term would imply doubling or tripling of the bitcoin price,” JPMorgan Chase said.
READ: World biggest crypto hedge fund: Grayscale Crypto holdings now $9.8 billion
And over time, Bitcoin could be held for other reasons such as for making payments, not just for being a store of wealth as gold is, according to JPMorgan Chase
- “Cryptocurrencies derive value not only because they serve as stores of wealth but also due to their utility as a means of payment. The more economic agents accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the future, the higher their utility and value,” JPMorgan Chase explained.
READ: ExxonMobil, JP Morgan Chase, MasterCard Up by over 10%
What this means
In a press release to clients that was obtained by Bloomberg, the bank said:
“The adoption of bitcoin by institutional investors has only begun, while for gold, its adoption by institutional investors is very advanced. If this medium to longer-term thesis proves right, the price of gold would suffer from a structural headwind over the coming years.”
In the short term though, “there’s a good chance that Bitcoin prices have overshot and gold is due for recovery”, the U.S elite bank added.
READ: Bitcoin on high demand, hits 2-year high, trading $17,000
What you should know
Nairametrics, some weeks ago, revealed America’s biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase, released a statement on the world’s flagship crypto, where it said that Bitcoin has what it takes to challenge gold’s status as the go-to alternative financial asset.
- When compared to other financial assets like gold and crude oil, Bitcoin looks relatively small, considering that it has a market capitalization of $242 billion, compared to the precious metal’s (Gold) $2.6 trillion market value.
- However, this means the crypto has more room for upside and can potentially compete with gold as the preferred alternative currency.
Get Stock Trading Guidance Via the Nairametrics SSN Newsletter
READ: Bill to assist banks recover bad loans scales through 2nd reading in Senate
Cryptocurrency
Crypto company, Paxos seeks approval to be a U.S National Bank
Stablecoin facilitator and digital asset services provider Paxos has recently filed an application for a National banking license.
Stablecoin facilitator and digital asset services provider, Paxos, has recently filed an application for a National banking license.
On approval, Paxos General Trust will be headquartered in the financial hub of the United States (New York), authorized to hold cryptos and execute the functions of a normal trust bank.
READ: List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021
Why the license matters
According to details seen on its web page, being granted such a license from the American authorities will enable it to expand the range of services offered by the fast-growing crypto company and also increase the geopolitical area to which it can offer services:
- “Our mission is to modernize financial market infrastructure and enable the movement of any asset, any time, in a trustworthy way. A national Trust Bank charter would help us realize our goal by enabling us to serve customers across the country in the most efficient way.”
READ: Gokada founder’s Personal Assistant arrested for his murder
The report also revealed its present regulatory license, in functioning as a digital custodian and asset management company.
- “Paxos has always embraced a regulation-first approach, and together with the NYDFS, we set the industry standard for regulation in digital asset custody and management.”
READ: Bitcoin on the rise, as traders shift focus to $12,000 price level
About NYDFS
The NYDFS ( New York State Department of Financial Services) has demonstrated time and again its commitment to making New York a hub of financial innovation.
- It was the first government agency to take clear and decisive action towards digital assets and has set a standard for all other regulators to follow.
- It was the first regulator to approve the issuance of a digital asset (Paxos Standard, in 2018).
- It was the first regulator to approve the issuance of an asset-backed token (PAX Gold, in 2019).
- It continues to reinvent digital asset regulation, for example with the advent of the virtual currency green list.
READ: CBN debits banks N216.1 billion for CRR compliance
What you should know
Nairametrics some months back revealed why Paxo’s crypto asset was gaining traction: “Pax Gold as in recent times has seen the sudden surge in this gold-backed stablecoin, since the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, which appears to be driven by increased awareness of its unique features, which include access to gold without bullion fees or other storage costs.”
READ: Nigerian IT start-ups can generate $30 billion in 10 years – NITDA DG
- PAX Gold (PAXG) is a crypto asset backed by Gold.
- A PaxoGold digital coin is backed by one fine troy ounce (t oz) of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in Brink’s gold vaults.
- Any entity or individual who owns PAX Gold owns the underlying physical gold held in custody by Paxos Trust Company.
Cryptocurrency
$400 million worth of Bitcoin moved by a large entity amid BTC dropping to $18,000
As Bitcoin’s price trades around the $18,000 price area, an unknown whale moved 21,315 BTC ($400M) in block 660,539.
Large entities are definitely up to something, with the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto.
As Bitcoin’s price trades around the $18,000 price area, an unknown whale moved 21,315 BTC ($400M) in block 660,539.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 21,315 BTC ($400M) in block 660,539 https://t.co/jKZNIMtDR1
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 8, 2020
What we know: A the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $17,996.48 with a daily trading volume of $36,545,495,247 USD. Bitcoin is down 6.22% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $334 billion.
- This is an indication that more high-net-worth individuals are offloading some of their Bitcoins, in expectation of BTC price depreciation.
- However, Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upwards trend for months.
- Large entities are definitely taking the center stage in the fast-changing financial market amid the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto.
It’s important that Bitcoin price is dropping amid Bitcoin Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 5-month low of 61.050%. Previous 5-month low of 61.058% was observed earlier today.
Metric Description; The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1 year.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 5-month low of 61.050%
Previous 5-month low of 61.058% was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/1j255TMTVz pic.twitter.com/2220Msx9T5
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) December 8, 2020
Bottom-line: Nairametrics believes the increased movements of Bitcoin assets by large entities are partly responsible for the relative volatility seen in the bitcoin market.
Cryptocurrency
Finance leaders of G7 countries strongly support crypto regulation
Finance leaders of the world’s leading economies expressed their strong commitment to the regulation of digital assets and other cryptos.
Finance leaders of the world’s leading economies are strongly considering crypto assets regulation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven T. Mnuchin disclosed his counterparts, comprising of central bank governors and finance ministers from G7 countries that include, Germany, Italy, Japan, United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom – expressed their strong commitment to the regulation of digital assets and other cryptos during its most recent meeting chaired by Mnuchin.
- The press release as seen on the web page of the U.S Treasury department highlighted the importance of regulating cryptocurrencies and other digital tokens in curtailing bad actors and criminals taking advantage of its unique features.
- The Ministers and Governors discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust recovery throughout the global economy.
- They also discussed ongoing responses to the evolving landscape of crypto assets and other digital assets and national authorities’ work to prevent their use for malign purposes and illicit activities.
- The Ministers and Governors reiterated support for the G7 joint statement on digital payments issued in October.
Recall a few months back, Nairametrics revealed how the European Commission had designed a new Digital Finance framework including Digital Finance and Retail Payments Strategies and legislative proposals on crypto-assets and digital resilience.
The European Commission is paying special attention to developing a regulatory framework that will support the digitization of assets through tokenization and also smart contracts.
Why is it happening now? It plans to give investors, consumers, traders’ choice and opportunities in modern payments and financial services while at the same time ensuring consumer protection and financial stability.