BREAKING: ExxonMobil, JP Morgan Chase, MasterCard Up by over 10%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Company DPS Date Announced Bonus Closure of Register AGM Date Payment Date Qualification date Conoil Plc N2.00k 6th October 2020 Nil 23rd October 2020 13th July 2020 Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc USD$0.05 30th October 2020 Nil 16th November 2020 Nil 7th December 2020 13th December 2020 Airtel Africa USD$0.015 31st October 2020 Nil 13th November 2020 Nil 11th December 2020 13th November 2020 Nigerian Breweries Plc N0.25k 29th October 2020 Nil 23rd - 27th November 2020 Nil 1st December 2020 20th November 2020 Nestle Nig Plc N25 27th October 2020 Nil 23rd - 27th November 2020 Nil 7th December 2020 20th November 2020 Access Bank Plc N0.25k 3rd September 2020 Nil 18th September 2020 Nil 28th September 2020 17th September 2020 11 Plc (Updated) N8.25 28th May 2020 Nil 30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020 14th October 2020 15th October 2020 29th Sept 2020 Zenith bank Plc N0.30k 3rd September 2020 Nil 17th September 2020 Nil 22nd September 2020 16th September 2020 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc N0.30k 2nd September 2020 Nil 16th September 2020 Nil 21st September 2020 15th September 2020 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc N0.40k 2nd September 2020 Nil 16th - 23rd September 2020 Nil 30th September 2020 15th September 2020 Learn Africa Plc N0.05k 1st September 2020 Nil 5th - 9th October 2020 15th October 2020 16th October 2020 2nd October 2020 United Bank for Africa N0.17k 1st September 2020 Nil 16th September 2020 Nil 23rd September 2020 15th September 2020 Tripple Gee & Company Plc N0.055k 12th August 2020 Nil 1st - 4th September 2020 16th September 2020 22nd September 2020 31st August 2020 Lasaco Assurance Plc N0.05k 14th August 2020 Nil 1st September 2020 15th September 2020 22nd September 2020 Linkage Assurance Plc Nil 26th June 2020 1 for every 4 shares 20th - 24th July 2020 13th August 2020 NA 17th July 2020 Smart Products Nigeria Plc N0.10k 30th June 2020 Nil 27th - 31st July 2020 27th August 2020 3rd September University Press Plc N0.15k 10th June 2020 1 for every 13 shares 25th September 2020 5th November 2020 5th November 2020 AIICO Insurance Nil 10th June 2020 1 for every 13 shares 29th June - 3rd July 2020 To to be communicated NA 25th June 2020 Red Star Express Plc N0.35k 28th August 2020 Nil 21st - 25th September 2020 8th October 2020 15th October 2020 18th September 2020 Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc Nil 4th August 2020 1 for every 14 shares 19th - 25th 2020 26th August 2020 Nil 18th August 2020 Custodian Investment Plc N0.10k 29th July 2020 Nil 24th - 28th August 2020 Nil 1st September 21st August 2020 SFS Real Estate Investment Trust N7.30 17th August 2020 Nil 7th - 11th September 2020 Nil 25th September 2020 4th September 2020 Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLC N0.15k 13th August 2020 Nil 25th - 28th August 2020 8th September 2020 10th September 2020 24th August 2020 Honeywell Flour mills N0.04k 5th August 2020 Nil 17th - 23rd September 2020 30th September 2020 30th September 2020 16th September 2020 Presco Plc (Updated) N2.00k 3rd June 2020 Nil 20th - 22nd July 2020 2nd September 2020 4th September 2020 17th July 2020 Cornerstone Insurance Nil 4th August 2020 7 new shares for every 30 existing shares 13th -17th August 2020 NA NA 12th August 2020 Flour Mills of Nigeria N1.4k 29th July 2020 Nil 17th August - 21st August 2020 10th September 14th September 2020 14th August 2020 MTN Nigeria Plc N3.50k 29th July 2020 Nil 17th August 2020 NA 24tb August 2020 14th August 2020 Cutix PLC N0.12K 29th July 2020 Nil 16th - 20th November 2020 27th November 2020 30th November 2020 13th November 2020 C & I Leasing PLC N0.20k 30th June 2020 Nil 14th - 16th July 2020 23rd July 2020 31st July 2020 13th July 2020 McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised) N0.03k 1st April 2020 Nil 2nd - 6th July 2020 30th July 2020 7th August 2020 1st July 2020 Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc N1.10k 8th June 2020 Nil 22nd June 2020 9th July 2020 within 48hrs after AGM 19th June 2020 Jaiz bank N0.03k 9th June 2020 Nil 29th June - 3rd July 2020 16th July 2020 16th July 2020 26th June 2020 UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED) N0.10k 20th April 2020 Nil 19th - 22nd May 2020 15th July 2020 16th July 2020 18th May 2020 Prestige Assurance Plc Nil 4th June 2020 2 New shares for every 11 existing shares 22nd - 26th June 2020 30th June 2020 N/A 19th June 2020 Trans-Nationwide Express Plc N0.03k 1st June 2020 Nil 6th - 10th July 2020 16th July 2020 20th July 2020 3rd July 2020 Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC N0.30k 28th May 2020 Nil 1st - 3rd July 2020 16th July 2020 16th July 2020 30th June 2020 Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc N0.16k 1st June 2020 Nil 17th - 23rd June 2020 30th June 2020 30th June 2020 16th June 2020 Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc N0.55k 22nd May 2020 Nil 23rd June - 2nd July 2020 23rd July 2020 24th July 2020 22nd June 2020 Airtel Africa 0.03 13th May 2020 Nil 6th July 2020 Not applicable 24th July 2020 NA Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc N0.20k 22nd May 2020 Nil 16th June 2020 25th June 2020 25th June 2020 15th June 2020 Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised) N1.51k 20th May 2020 Nil 5th-11th March 2020 23rd June 2020 24th June 2020 4th March 2020 BUA Cement N1.75k 19th May 2020 Nil 28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020 22nd October 2020 23rd October 2020 25th September 2020 NASCON Allied Industries Plc N0.40k 13th May 2020 Nil 15th - 16th July 2020 27th July 2020 29th July 2020 14th July 2020 Total Nigeria Plc N6.71 13th May 2020 Nil 5th - 11th June 2020 to be announced 24hrs after meeting 4th June 2020 Cadbury Nigeria Plc N0.49k 13th May 2020 Nil 25th - 29th May 2020 24th June 2020 25th June 2020 22nd May 2020 May and Baker Plc N0.25k 13th May 2020 Nil 27th - 29th May 2020 4th June 2020 8th June 2020 26th May 2020 NPF Microfinance Bank Plc N0.20k 11th May 2020 Nil 17th - 22nd June 2020 30th June 2020 30th June 2020 16th June 2020 Okomu Oil Palm Plc N2.00 23rd April2020 Nil 19th - 22nd May 2020 28th May 2020 29th May 2020 18th May 2020 Lafarge Africa Plc N1 27th April 2020 Nil 4th - 8th May 2020 3rd June 2020 3rd June 2020 30th April 2020 Wema Bank Plc N0.04k 23rd April 2020 Nil 7th - 12th May 2020 18th May 2020 18th May 2020 6th May 2020 Union bank of Nigeria N0.25k 13th April 2020 Nil 27th - 30th April 2020 6th May 2020 6th May 2020 24th April 2020 FBN Holdings N0.38k 6th April 2020 Nil 21st - 22nd April 2020 27th April 2020 28th April 2020 20th April 2020 Lafarge Africa Plc N1.00k 6th April 2020 Nil 4th - 8th May 2020 26th May 2020 26th May 2020 30th April 2020 Ikeja Hotel Plc N0.02 3rd April 2020 Nil 2nd - 8th July 2020 30th July 2020 7th August 2020 1st July 2020 NEM Insurance N0.15k 1st April 2020 Nil 4th - 8th May 2020 to be announced to be announced 30th April 2020 FCMB Group Plc N0.14k 31st March 2020 Nil 15th - 17th April 2020 28th April 2020 28th April 2020 14th April 2020 Beta Glass Nigeria Plc N1.67k 30th March 2020 Nil 15th - 19th June 2020 2nd July 2020 3rd July 2020 11th June 2020 Capital Hotel Plc N0.05k 26th March 2020 Nil 20th - 24th April 2020 27th May 2020 3rd June 2020 17th April 2020 Sterling bank Plc N0.03k 26th March 2020 Nil 5th - 8th May 2020 20th May 2020 20th May 2020 4th May 2020 Boc Gases N0.30k 26th March 2020 Nil 8th - 10th June 2020 25th June 2020 26th June 2020 5th June 2020 Fidelity Bank Plc N0.20k 23rd March 2020 Nil 20th - 24th April 2020 30th April 2020 30th April 2020 17th April 2020 Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc 0.05 23rd March 2020 Nil 13th May 2020 28th May 2020 4th June 2020 12th May 2020 Julius Berger Nig. Plc N2.75k 13th March 2020 0.002 1st to 3rd June 2020 18th June 2020 19th June 2020 29th May 2020 Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF) N75.00 10th March 2020 Nil 20th March 2020 6th April 2020 19th March 2020 Access Bank Plc N0.40k 6th March 2020 Nil 15th April 2020 30th April 2020 30th April 2020 14th April 2020 Nestle Nig Plc N45.00k 28th February 2020 Nil 18th - 22nd May 2020 2nd June 2020 2nd July 2020 15th May 2020 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc N2.00 5th March 2020 Nil 19th - 26th March 2020 30th June 2020 18th June 2020 18th March 2020 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc N2.50k 2nd March 2020 Nil 19th March 2020 30th March 2020 30th March 2020 18th March 2020 United Bank of Africa N0.80k 2nd March 2020 Nil 16th - 20th March 2020 27th March 2020 27th March 2020 13th March 2020 Transcorp Plc N0.01k 28th February 2020 Nil 18th - 23rd March 2020 25th March 2020 27th March 2020 17th March 2020 MTN Nigeria Plc N4.97k 28th February 2020 Nil February 16, 1900 8th May 2020 19th May 2020 17th april 2020 Transcorp Hotels Plc N0.07k 28th February 2020 Nil 13th-17th March 2020 24th March 2020 26th March 2020 12th March 2020 United Capital PLC N0.50k 18th February 2020 Nil 9th-13th March 2020 24th March 2020 26th March 2020 6th March 2020 Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC N0.035K 30th January 2020 Nil 9th-13th March 2020 7th May 2020 14th May 2020 6th March 2020 Zenith bank Plc N2.50k 21st February 2020 Nil 10th March 2020 16th March 2020 16th March 2020 9th March 2020 Africa Prudential Plc N0.70k 25th february 2020 Nil 9th-13th March 2020 23rd March 2020 23rd March 2020 6th March 2020 Dangote Cement Plc N16.00 25th february 2020 Nil 26th May 2020 15th June 2020 16th June 2020 25th May 2020 January 1, 1970

