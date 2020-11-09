Connect with us
BREAKING: ExxonMobil, JP Morgan Chase, MasterCard Up by over 10%

Mastercard was up 11% trading at $350.50, JP Morgan chase was up more than 10% trading at $113.63.

Published

11 mins ago

on

cryptocurrency

Leading blue-chip companies that include the U.S most valuable American Bank, JP Morgan Chase; Popular Payment Company, MasterCard; and oil juggernaut, ExxonMobil saw their share price trading above 10% at the pre-opening session of the United States trading hours.

This is coming on the macro that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine looks safe for human use after its successful trial update.

What we know

  • At the time of drafting this report, Mastercard was up 11% trading at $350.50,
  • JP Morgan Chase was up more than 10% trading at $113.63
  • Exxon Mobil traded at $37.63, up by over 15%

Not surprising the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy dominated index soared more than 16% on soaring crude oil prices. Also, the Financials dominated index recorded impressive index gains of more than 8% on the back of a more-than -13% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.

More details shortly …

Olumide Adesina

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (November)

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Dividends announced on the Nigerian stock exchange

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Calculate Dividends

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

READ MORE: How to read stock market tables

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

CompanyDPSDate AnnouncedBonusClosure of RegisterAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Conoil PlcN2.00k6th October 2020Nil23rd October 202013th July 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company PlcUSD$0.0530th October 2020Nil16th November 2020Nil7th December 202013th December 2020
Airtel AfricaUSD$0.01531st October 2020Nil13th November 2020Nil11th December 202013th November 2020
Nigerian Breweries PlcN0.25k29th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil1st December 202020th November 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN2527th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil7th December 202020th November 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.25k3rd September 2020Nil18th September 2020Nil28th September 202017th September 2020
11 Plc (Updated)N8.2528th May 2020Nil30th Sept - 5th Oct 202014th October 202015th October 202029th Sept 2020
Zenith bank PlcN0.30k3rd September 2020Nil17th September 2020Nil22nd September 202016th September 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN0.30k2nd September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil21st September 202015th September 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN0.40k2nd September 2020Nil16th - 23rd September 2020Nil30th September 202015th September 2020
Learn Africa PlcN0.05k1st September 2020Nil5th - 9th October 202015th October 202016th October 20202nd October 2020
United Bank for AfricaN0.17k1st September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil23rd September 202015th September 2020
Tripple Gee & Company PlcN0.055k12th August 2020Nil1st - 4th September 202016th September 202022nd September 202031st August 2020
Lasaco Assurance PlcN0.05k14th August 2020Nil1st September 202015th September 202022nd September 2020
Linkage Assurance PlcNil26th June 20201 for every 4 shares20th - 24th July 202013th August 2020NA17th July 2020
Smart Products Nigeria PlcN0.10k30th June 2020Nil27th - 31st July 202027th August 20203rd September
University Press PlcN0.15k10th June 20201 for every 13 shares25th September 20205th November 20205th November 2020
AIICO InsuranceNil10th June 20201 for every 13 shares29th June - 3rd July 2020To to be communicatedNA25th June 2020
Red Star Express PlcN0.35k28th August 2020Nil21st - 25th September 20208th October 202015th October 202018th September 2020
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PlcNil4th August 20201 for every 14 shares19th - 25th 202026th August 2020Nil18th August 2020
Custodian Investment PlcN0.10k29th July 2020Nil24th - 28th August 2020Nil1st September21st August 2020
SFS Real Estate Investment TrustN7.3017th August 2020Nil7th - 11th September 2020Nil25th September 20204th September 2020
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLCN0.15k13th August 2020Nil25th - 28th August 20208th September 202010th September 202024th August 2020
Honeywell Flour millsN0.04k5th August 2020Nil17th - 23rd September 202030th September 202030th September 202016th September 2020
Presco Plc (Updated)N2.00k3rd June 2020Nil20th - 22nd July 20202nd September 20204th September 202017th July 2020
Cornerstone InsuranceNil4th August 20207 new shares for every 30 existing shares13th -17th August 2020NANA12th August 2020
Flour Mills of NigeriaN1.4k29th July 2020Nil17th August - 21st August 202010th September14th September 202014th August 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN3.50k29th July 2020Nil17th August 2020NA24tb August 202014th August 2020
Cutix PLCN0.12K29th July 2020Nil16th - 20th November 202027th November 202030th November 202013th November 2020
C & I Leasing PLCN0.20k30th June 2020Nil14th - 16th July 202023rd July 202031st July 202013th July 2020
McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)N0.03k1st April 2020Nil2nd - 6th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery PlcN1.10k8th June 2020Nil22nd June 20209th July 2020within 48hrs after AGM19th June 2020
Jaiz bankN0.03k9th June 2020Nil29th June - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202026th June 2020
UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)N0.10k20th April 2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202015th July 202016th July 202018th May 2020
Prestige Assurance PlcNil4th June 20202 New shares for every 11 existing shares22nd - 26th June 202030th June 2020N/A19th June 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express PlcN0.03k1st June 2020Nil6th - 10th July 202016th July 202020th July 20203rd July 2020
Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLCN0.30k28th May 2020Nil1st - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202030th June 2020
Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PlcN0.16k1st June 2020Nil17th - 23rd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. PlcN0.55k22nd May 2020Nil23rd June - 2nd July 202023rd July 202024th July 202022nd June 2020
Airtel Africa0.0313th May 2020Nil6th July 2020Not applicable24th July 2020NA
Caverton Offshore Support Group PlcN0.20k22nd May 2020Nil16th June 202025th June 202025th June 202015th June 2020
Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)N1.51k20th May 2020Nil5th-11th March 202023rd June 202024th June 20204th March 2020
BUA CementN1.75k19th May 2020Nil28th Sept - 2nd Oct 202022nd October 202023rd October 202025th September 2020
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.40k13th May 2020Nil15th - 16th July 202027th July 202029th July 202014th July 2020
Total Nigeria PlcN6.7113th May 2020Nil5th - 11th June 2020to be announced24hrs after meeting4th June 2020
Cadbury Nigeria PlcN0.49k13th May 2020Nil25th - 29th May 202024th June 202025th June 202022nd May 2020
May and Baker PlcN0.25k13th May 2020Nil27th - 29th May 20204th June 20208th June 202026th May 2020
NPF Microfinance Bank PlcN0.20k11th May 2020Nil17th - 22nd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN2.0023rd April2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202028th May 202029th May 202018th May 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN127th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 20203rd June 20203rd June 202030th April 2020
Wema Bank PlcN0.04k23rd April 2020Nil7th - 12th May 202018th May 202018th May 20206th May 2020
Union bank of NigeriaN0.25k13th April 2020Nil27th - 30th April 20206th May 20206th May 202024th April 2020
FBN HoldingsN0.38k6th April 2020Nil21st - 22nd April 202027th April 202028th April 202020th April 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN1.00k6th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 202026th May 202026th May 202030th April 2020
Ikeja Hotel PlcN0.023rd April 2020Nil2nd - 8th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
NEM InsuranceN0.15k1st April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 2020to be announcedto be announced30th April 2020
FCMB Group PlcN0.14k31st March 2020Nil15th - 17th April 202028th April 202028th April 202014th April 2020
Beta Glass Nigeria PlcN1.67k30th March 2020Nil15th - 19th June 20202nd July 20203rd July 202011th June 2020
Capital Hotel PlcN0.05k26th March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202027th May 20203rd June 202017th April 2020
Sterling bank PlcN0.03k26th March 2020Nil5th - 8th May 202020th May 202020th May 20204th May 2020
Boc GasesN0.30k26th March 2020Nil8th - 10th June 202025th June 202026th June 20205th June 2020
Fidelity Bank PlcN0.20k23rd March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202030th April 202030th April 202017th April 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc0.0523rd March 2020Nil13th May 202028th May 20204th June 202012th May 2020
Julius Berger Nig. PlcN2.75k13th March 20200.0021st to 3rd June 202018th June 202019th June 202029th May 2020
Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)N75.0010th March 2020Nil20th March 20206th April 202019th March 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.40k6th March 2020Nil15th April 202030th April 202030th April 202014th April 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN45.00k28th February 2020Nil18th - 22nd May 20202nd June 20202nd July 202015th May 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN2.005th March 2020Nil19th - 26th March 202030th June 202018th June 202018th March 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN2.50k2nd March 2020Nil19th March 202030th March 202030th March 202018th March 2020
United Bank of AfricaN0.80k2nd March 2020Nil16th - 20th March 202027th March 202027th March 202013th March 2020
Transcorp PlcN0.01k28th February 2020Nil18th - 23rd March 202025th March 202027th March 202017th March 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN4.97k28th February 2020NilFebruary 16, 19008th May 202019th May 202017th april 2020
Transcorp Hotels PlcN0.07k28th February 2020Nil13th-17th March 202024th March 202026th March 202012th March 2020
United Capital PLCN0.50k18th February 2020Nil9th-13th March 202024th March 202026th March 20206th March 2020
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLCN0.035K30th January 2020Nil9th-13th March 20207th May 202014th May 20206th March 2020
Zenith bank PlcN2.50k21st February 2020Nil10th March 202016th March 202016th March 20209th March 2020
Africa Prudential PlcN0.70k25th february 2020Nil9th-13th March 202023rd March 202023rd March 20206th March 2020
Dangote Cement PlcN16.0025th february 2020Nil26th May 202015th June 202016th June 202025th May 2020
January 1, 1970

Market Views

Stock traders await Nigeria’s big banks’ earnings

High volatility is anticipated on the bias that the Banking index remains by far the most liquid and traded on the Nigerian Stock Market.

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Top 10 stockbroking firms trade N1.35 trillion on stocks in 2019, Nigerian stockbrokers facing extinctionBanking stocks lay anchor on the shaky waters of Nigerian Stock Market, Nigerian banking stocks ignore red flags, boost nigeria stock market, stock market

The Nigerian bourse ended the last trading week cumulatively on a bullish note. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.56 and 1.59% respectively to close the week at 31,016.17, and N16.207 trillion respectively.

  • Forty (40) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week.
  • Twenty-four (24) equities depreciated in price, higher than Six (6) equities in the previous week.
  • Ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-four (94) recorded in the previous week.
  • Nigerian bourse ended the week bullish W/W. In spite of the strong volatility seen lately in global financial markets, Nigerian investors increased their buying pressure across the market spectrum, pushing the All Share Index to its highest point this year, as it hovered above N16 trillion.

In the coming week, stock traders including institutional investors’ would focus their attention on earning results particularly from Tier 1 banks – GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank, to be released on the floor of Nigeria’s Stock Exchange.

On the global scene Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on expectations at the global equity market for the coming week,

More limited fiscal stimulus than under the expected ‘blue wave’ election put more pressure on the US Federal Reserve, which cannot vaccinate the global economy from the negative economic fallout from the virus, but can create a bridge to a post-vaccine environment.

“Risk markets are pricing out more elections uncertainty, as downside hedges uniformly topple like dominoes across the board at the Monday open in Asia – as local markets look to trade higher today after the Biden election victory confirmed over the weekend.

“Risk assets performed strongly last week across the board, coming up from a pre-US election low base. Many investors took chips off the table ahead of what was expected to be a long US Presidential election race.”

Bottom-line

At the Nigerian Stock Market, high volatility is anticipated on the bias that the Banking index remains by far the most liquid and traded sector on the Nigerian Stock Market  In the near term, stock traders are expected to hunt for alpha-yielding stocks amid very low returns prevailing at Nigeria’s debt market.

Market Views

Dangote stocks rally Nigerian stock market to 7th consecutive weekly gain

Forty (40) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than Sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

NSE, Gainers and Losers, Nigerian Stock exchange

The Nigerian bourse ended the trading week cumulatively on a bullish note.

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.56 and 1.59% respectively to close the week at 31,016.17 and N16.207 trillion respectively.

READ: Group Executive Director, others acquire over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc

  • Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE-Main Board, NSE Insurance, and NSE Oil/Gas, which depreciated by 0.62%, 1.32%, and 0.77% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.
  • A total turnover of 2.067 billion shares worth N22.64 billion in 25,187 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.909 billion shares valued at N23.610 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,578 deals.
  • The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.575 billion shares valued at N13.725 billion, traded in 14,521 deals; thus, contributing 76.21% and 60.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
  • The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 178.57 million shares worth N3.609 billion in 4,669 deals.
  • The third place was the Conglomerate Industry, with a turnover of 102.697 million shares worth N155.195 million in 599 deals.
  • Trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, FBN Holding Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 686.338 million shares worth N7.599 billion in 4,557 deals, contributing 33.21% and 33.57% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
  • Forty (40) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week. Twenty-four (24) equities depreciated in price, higher than Six (6) equities in the previous week; while ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-four (94) recorded in the previous week.

READ: Standard Alliance Insurance plc: What happened to the most capitalized insurance company of 2010?

Top gainers

  1. LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. up 30.86% to close at N1.06
  2. TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC up 19.72% to close at N0.85
  3. DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC up 19.57% to close at N16.50
  4. CAP PLC up 13.02% to close at N23.00
  5. LASACO ASSURANCE PLC up 12.50% to close at N0.36
  6. CORONATION INSURANCE PLC up 10.00% to close at N0.44
  7. PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA up 9.59% to close at N2.97
  8. REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC up 9.09% to close at N0.24
  9. DANGOTE CEMENT PLC up 9.06% to close at N174.50
  10. CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 8.82% to close at N0.37

READ: GTBank, Cadbury, keep Nigerian Stocks fired up, Investors gain N105.76 Billion

Top losers

  1. INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC down 11.80% to close at N6.50
  2. AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 9.09% to close at N2.00
  3. LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 8.89% to close at N0.41
  4. CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 8.26% to close at N5.55
  5. NEM INSURANCE PLC down 8.07% to close at N2.05
  6. BUA CEMENT PLC down 5.49% to close at N43.00
  7. MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC down 4.76% to close at N0.20
  8. JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC down 4.48% to close at N17.05
  9. UNION BANK NIG.PLC down 4.46% to close at N5.35
  10. UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC down 3.85% to close at N0.25

Outlook

Nigerian bourse ended the week bullish W/W. In spite of the strong volatility seen lately in global financial markets, Nigerian investors increased their buying pressure across the market spectrum, pushing the All Share Index to its highest point this year, as it hovered above N16 trillion.

READ: Nigerian stocks on 6-day gaining streak, investors gain N154.4 billion WoW

  • Significant buying interests in NSE 30 Stocks like Dangote Stocks, GTBank, triggered the All Share Index to record its seventh-consecutive weekly gain.
  • Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid expected price swings on the basis that the earning window is closing down, hence stock traders and investors would shift their focus on Tier 1 banks, as their earning results would trigger a significant degree of price volatility.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

