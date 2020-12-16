Stock Market
Apple, Walt Disney, Halliburton post big gains, U.S stocks on steroids
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1.13%, while the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.25%, and also S&P 500 index ticked up by 1.29%.
U.S. stocks rallied at the second trading session of the week. The bullish trend is significantly attributed to the likely seamless rollout of multiple highly effective vaccines.
At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 1.13%, while the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.25%, and the S&P 500 index ticked up by 1.29%.
The best performers of the session on the Dow Jones Industrial Average include the world’s most valuable tech brand, Apple Inc., which printed gains of 5.02% to trade at $127.89 at the close. Also, Walt Disney Company added 2.73% gains to end at $173.92.
The leading performer at the S&P 500 was Wynn Resorts Limited, which gained 6.01% to $114.00, also Eli Lilly and Company recorded impressive gains of 5.98% to settle at $167.36, and not forgetting Halliburton Company which ticked up by 5.85% to close at $20.07.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros pushing U.S stocks to record high amid the economic relief package coming from the U.S congress.
“The prospect of a rising stimulus tide lifts all boats, sees investors revel in holiday cheer as a healthy cocktail of progress over an economic relief package in Washington, Brexit deal optimism that could settle by week’s end, and the likely seamless rollout of multiple highly effective vaccines have mixed to paint trading screens Christmassy Green.
“This is despite the numerous headwinds both from the virus’s spread and the risk of increasingly tighter mobility restrictions. All the while, investors sit between sixes and sevens regarding the make-up of the stimulus package itself.
“And while it will be a slower economic recovery without the stimulus deal, today, the markets are wholeheartedly banking on that deal to provide the ultimate footbridge to the vaccine rollouts,” Innes said.
Bottom line: Again, looking at the most liquid stock market in the world only paints half of a whole bullish picture. The below-the-surface price high volatility remains in play.
Spotlight Stories
GTBank, Zenith Bank, WAPCO surge, investors gain N201 billion
The market breadth index was positive as WAPCO led the gainers’ list today, while VANLEER topped the laggards
Nigerian Stocks continued their upward trend as seen at the end of the Tuesday trading session.
The All Share Index recorded a 1.10% gain to close at 35,225.22 index points. Investors also gained N200.77 billion at the close of trading.
Consequently, market capitalization and year to date return settled at N17.78 trillion and 30.91% respectively. A total volume of 264.2million units of shares, valued at N2.94billion exchanged hands in 4,354 deals.
- ACCESSBANK was the most traded shares by volume at 36.4million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N538.6million
- The market breadth index was positive with 28 gainers against 15 losers. WAPCO led the gainers’ list today, while VANLEER topped the laggards.
- The sectorial performance was positive as the Insurance, Industrial, Banking, and Energy indexes advanced by +3.50%, +2.40%, +2.04%, and 0.42% respectively.
- Conversely, the Consumer Goods index fell by -0.09%. Sector performance NSE Insurance Index: Up by +3.50%, on price appreciation in MANSARD (+9.38%) and AIICO (+4.35%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Rose by +2.40% due to the gains in WAPCO (+7.14%) and DANGCEM (+3.72%).
- NSE Banking Index: Advanced by +2.04%, on gains in ETI (+4.20%), ZENITHBANK (+3.98%), and GUARANTY (+1.67%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by +0.42%, as JAPAULGOLD (+8.00%) and OANDO (+5.07%) closed north.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell marginally by -0.09%, due to the price decline in INTBFREW (-3.09%).
Top gainers
- WAPCO up 7.14% to close at N22.5
- ZENITHBANK up 3.98% to close at N23.5
- DANGCEM up 3.72% to close at N195
- GUARANTY up 1.67% to close at N33.55
- GUINNESS up 1.98% to close at N18
Top losers
- VANLEER down 9.89% to close at N8.2
- REDSTAREX down 9.76% to close at N3.05
- FCMB down 4.97% to close at N2.87
- INTBREW down 3.09% to close at N6.27
- ARDOVA down 1.23% to close at N12.05
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run amid Nigeria’s latest inflation figure revealing the highest rate recorded in 34 months since January 2018, when the rate stood at 15.13%.
- Bulls seem to be rallying high amid soaring optimism from institutional investors, and high buying pressure noticed in many Nigerian blue-chip stocks that include Dangote Cement, WAPCO, Zenith Bank, and GTBank.
- However, Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as some of these stocks exhibit cyclic returns in principle.
Spotlight Stories
Airtel, Dangote, WAPCO rebounds strongly, investors gain N310 billion
The market breadth closed positive as AIRTELAFRI led 26 Gainers as against 14 Losers topped by INTBREW at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stocks end the first trading session of the week on a positive note. The All Share Index gained +1.73% to close at 34,843.44 points as against a 0.94% drop recorded last Friday.
READ: $1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale was lawful – Former Shell Executive
- Nigerian Stock market Year-to-Date (YTD) returns presently stands at +29.81%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization currently stands at N18.2 trillion. Investors gained N309.78 billion.
- However, Nigerian Stocks trading turnover on Monday ended bearish as volume dipped by 73.86% as against the +43.71% surge recorded last Friday. ZENITH BANK, GUARANTY, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as AIRTELAFRI led 26 Gainers as against 14 Losers topped by INTBREW at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
READ: Here’s why Leadway Pensure PFA should manage your Retirement Savings Account
Top Gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 10.00% to close at N704
- BOCGAS up 6.35% to close at N7.2
- GUINNESS up 3.82% to close at N17.65
- DANGCEM up 2.73% to close at N188
- WAPCO up 2.19% to close at N21
READ: Union Diagnostics calls shareholders to update records with company registrars
Top Losers
- INTBREW down 9.89% to close at N6.47
- CUTIX down 9.47% to close at N1.72
- NASCON down 9.38% to close at N14.5
- ARDOVA down 6.51% to close at N12.2
- UBN down 5.50% to close at N5.15
READ: Airtel Africa posts an all-time high, investors gain N82 billion
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks against headwinds continued its bullish trend, amid crude oil prices trading above $50/barrel at the U.S trading session.
- Buying pressure from Industrial Stocks and Telcom stocks, particularly Airtel Africa kept the bullish run in the play, amid significant sell-offs seen in some notable Nigerian stocks like Union Bank, International Breweries.
- Nairametrics envisage you seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic returns.
READ: Airbnb co-founder, Brian Chesky gains over $7 billion in just a few days
Companies
Nestlé S.A invests N147.8 million in shares of its Nigerian subsidiary
Nestlé S.A has invested a whopping N147.8 million in shares of its Nestlé Nigeria Plc.
The consumer goods giant, Nestlé S.A has invested an additional N147.8 million in shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary (Nestlé Nigeria Plc).
This disclosure was made by Nestlé Nigeria Plc, in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku.
READ: Nestlé S.A purchased 666,596 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc in 17 days
Mr. Ayeku disclosed that Nestlé S.A acquired the additional 105,569 units of Nestle Nigeria Plc shares in three transactions on the floor of the NSE, at an average share price of N1,400 per share.
According to the notification issued by the Company’s Secretary and seen by Nairametrics, Nestlé S.A purchased the ordinary shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc in this order:
- On 11th December, 63,700 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc at a price of N1,400.00 per share were purchased.
- On 12th December, 41,869 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc at a price of N1,400.00 per share were purchased.
This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by the parent company at N147,796,600.00
READ: Nestle Nigeria Plc records 0.66% increase in export sales boost revenues
What you should know
- Prior to the recent purchases, notifications issued by the Company’s Secretary on, 2nd, 4th and 9th December 2020, revealed that the parent company acquired additional shares of 253,965, 433,529 and 80,448 respectively, between 30th November and 9th December. This brings the additional shares purchased over this period to 767,942 ordinary shares.
- Recall that Nairametrics on the 29th of November 2020 reported that Nestlé S.A purchased a total of 666,596 additional shares of its Nigerian subsidiary, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, in a deal worth N933.95 million.
READ: Flour Mills GMD purchased additional shares worth N209.29 million in 3 days
What this means
- The purchase of the shares of Nestlé Nigeria further cements the position of Nestlé S.A’s as the majority shareholder of the company.
- In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company as of 30th September 2020, the company has 792,656,252 shares outstanding, with Nestlé S.A being the majority shareholder (525,537,201 units) – 66.30% of the total shares of the company outstanding.
- Hence, with the previous acquisitions and the recent acquisition of 105,569 additional units, Nestlé S.A’s ownership percentage of Nestlé Nigeria is now put at 66.50%.
READ: Flour Mills’ GMD acquires shares worth ₦54.6 million
Why it matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.