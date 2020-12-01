U.S biggest listed companies post best monthly gains since January 1987

U.S biggest listed companies were all fired up in the month of November, as they posted incredible gains, amid three promising Covid-19 vaccines presently in play.

This triggered investors buying pressure in the world’s largest and most liquid equity market.

The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8% respectively, for their strongest monthly advances since April.

What this means

November gains are coming amid a slew of positive COVID-19 vaccine news, which lifted the broader market sentiments up and sparked a surge of blue-chip brands that include Apple, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Intel, IBM, Google, Chevron, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Amgen, Boeing, Visa, Walmart, and Walt Disney.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) rallied 13.4% for the month and outpaced its growth counterpart, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), by 3 more percentage points.

What they are saying

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, advised stock traders to be wary of recent data showing a plunge seen in Dallas Fed November Manufacturing activity data, following the Chicago PMI miss earlier on Monday.

“The Dallas Fed miss was consistent through most of the sub-indices, with new orders falling to 7.2 from 19.9, though the number of employees increased to 11.7 from 8.7. Prices paid rose to 35.0 from 29.4, while prices received fell to 4.7 from 6.8, indicating potential margin pressure.

“However, even worse for these firms are the year-on-year comparisons, it seems. It is usually in these last couple of months where many retailers make their annual profit.

“The weakness of data outside of Asia highlights lockdowns (forced or self-imposed) have begun to affect. Simultaneously, early reports suggest Black Friday may have been underwhelming — even taking into account online activity, one of the new ‘norms’ of 2020.”

What you should know

The Dow Jones or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a popularly known stock market index that measures the stock performance of the 30 biggest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

What to expect

In the coming days, global investors are anticipating an even stronger 2021 profit outlook possibly coupled with a quick inoculation-driven economic recovery at least for the mid-term.