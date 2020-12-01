Market Views
U.S biggest listed companies post best monthly gains since January 1987
The Dow jumped 11.8% in November, posting its best one-month gain since January 1987. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively
U.S biggest listed companies were all fired up in the month of November, as they posted incredible gains, amid three promising Covid-19 vaccines presently in play.
This triggered investors buying pressure in the world’s largest and most liquid equity market.
What this means
November gains are coming amid a slew of positive COVID-19 vaccine news, which lifted the broader market sentiments up and sparked a surge of blue-chip brands that include Apple, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Intel, IBM, Google, Chevron, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Amgen, Boeing, Visa, Walmart, and Walt Disney.
- The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) rallied 13.4% for the month and outpaced its growth counterpart, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), by 3 more percentage points.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, advised stock traders to be wary of recent data showing a plunge seen in Dallas Fed November Manufacturing activity data, following the Chicago PMI miss earlier on Monday.
“The Dallas Fed miss was consistent through most of the sub-indices, with new orders falling to 7.2 from 19.9, though the number of employees increased to 11.7 from 8.7. Prices paid rose to 35.0 from 29.4, while prices received fell to 4.7 from 6.8, indicating potential margin pressure.
“However, even worse for these firms are the year-on-year comparisons, it seems. It is usually in these last couple of months where many retailers make their annual profit.
“The weakness of data outside of Asia highlights lockdowns (forced or self-imposed) have begun to affect. Simultaneously, early reports suggest Black Friday may have been underwhelming — even taking into account online activity, one of the new ‘norms’ of 2020.”
What you should know
The Dow Jones or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a popularly known stock market index that measures the stock performance of the 30 biggest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
What to expect
In the coming days, global investors are anticipating an even stronger 2021 profit outlook possibly coupled with a quick inoculation-driven economic recovery at least for the mid-term.
Airtel, Mobil, FCMB lead Nigerian Stocks Up W/W, investors gain N390 billion
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.19% to close the week at 34,885.51 and N18.228 trillion respectively.
Investors gained N390.26 billion. A total turnover of 1.816 billion shares worth N25.791 billion in 31,665 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 11.400 billion shares valued at N35.892 billion that exchanged hands last week in 39,265 deals.
- The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.274 billion shares valued at N14.710 billion, traded in 18,392 deals; thus, contributing 70.15% and 57.04% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 217.170 million shares worth N231.809 million in 1,226 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 113.760 million shares worth N2.598 billion in 4,568 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 649.529 million shares worth N8.104 billion in 6,395 deals, contributing 35.76% and 31.42% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Twenty-seven (27) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than twenty-one (21) equities in the previous week. Forty-three (43) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifty-five (55) equities in the previous week. Ninety-one (91) equities remained unchanged, higher than eighty-five (85) recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers W/W
- UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST up 32.53% to close at N5.50
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 12.03% to close at N2.70
- NCR (NIGERIA) PLC. up 10.00% to close at N1.98
- 11 PLC (MOBIL) up 9.89% to close at N208.80
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. up 9.52% to close at N1.38
- UNITED CAPITAL PLC up 8.16% to close at N4.77
- CORONATION INSURANCE PLC up 7.32% to close at N0.44
- FCMB GROUP PLC. up 7.26% to close at N3.25
- AIRTEL AFRICA PLC up 7.00% to close at N535.00
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC up 6.36% to close at N2.34
Top 10 losers W/W
- JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC down 11.11% to close at N0.24
- HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC down 10.83% to close at N1.07
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 10.00% to close at N5.85
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC. down 9.43% to close at N0.96
- TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. down 9.38% to close at N0.87
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 9.09% to close at N0.50
- WEMA BANK PLC. down 9.09% to close at N0.70
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC down 8.42% to close at N2.61
- ARDOVA PLC down 8.33% to close at N13.75
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC down 8.05% to close at N16.00
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks unsurprisingly recorded impressive gains W/W, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially buying from dips across the market spectrum.
Nigerian’s crude, selling at $48/barrel, boosted the Nigerian central bank dollar cash inflow. Also, the Apex Bank last concluded MPC meeting left all key indicators unchanged, kept Nigerian Bank stocks investors relieved, amid the bias that Nigerian banks would have enough headway in mitigating the prevailing economic uncertainties currently in play.
- Stock experts anticipate the present bullish run currently playing at Africa’s best-performing equity market will remain in the coming week, albeit alongside profit-taking.
- However, Nairametrics, envisage cautious buying, taking into consideration the low presence of the Foreign portfolio investors amid low investments seen lately in the Nigerian Stock Exchange amid stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could limit the Stocks bull upside in the long term.
Why Bitcoin still looks like a bargain
With prices exceeding $18,000 for the first time since 2017, BTC looks poised to break its previous all-time high.
As stakeholders, players, and crypto wannabes ponder if increasing their stakes on Bitcoin, the world’s most popular crypto seems ideal now, despite the fact that it’s trading near a record high, Nairametrics decided to weigh in on some key fundamentals showing Bitcoin looks like a bargain.
A recent report from Glassnode, revealed plummeting Bitcoin exchange balances support the narrative that investors intend to hold their flagship crypto more than ever before, taking into consideration that with the prevailing demand in play, and limited supply of Bitcoin, the price would most definitely go north.
Meanwhile, plummeting #Bitcoin exchange balances support the narrative that investors intend to hodl.
Bitcoin liquidity continues its downward trajectory, buttressing that the macro bitcoin is becoming scarce for open sale.
It is also important to note that Bitcoin has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins, meaning there are about 2million left to be mined.
Taking into account that about 4 million Bitcoins have been lost forever as a result of BTCs owners dying, and their next of kin not having access to such cryptos, it is fair to say there are only about 15million BTC presently in circulation to cater for over 7 billion people fighting to have a stake in Bitcoins, meaning that as BTC becomes scarce and more popular, it becomes a matter of time that the crypto asset valuation will hit the roof.
Bottom line
It’s vital to consider the bias saying that as global financial regulators begin to implement their regulatory framework on cryptos, it could become a matter of months for global banks and multinationals to increase their buying pressures on BTC. Thereby, pushing the price beyond the reach of an average investor.
Tesla up 500% in 2020, near $500 billion market value
The tech powerhouse is now less than $6 billion short of approaching the $500 billion market value.
Tesla, the electric car automaker, has gained 500% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
The tech powerhouse is now less than $6 billion short of approaching the $500 billion market value, and extending its surge since reports struck Wall Street on Tesla making its S&P 500 debut on December 21, forcing index funds to buy billions of dollars of its share.
Unsurprisingly, it became global investors’ choice amid its recent price action rising by 6% – showing a gain of over 6%. Tesla Inc. extended its rally at the most recent trading session ahead of its December debut in the S&P 500 (SPX), as it is now worth a market value of $494 billion.
Its market capitalization is higher than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any African country, Nigeria – $448.1billion, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7billion, Ethiopia – $96.12billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.
What you should know
Now worth $494 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500. It will be the 7th most valuable company within the index, just behind Berkshire Hathaway and ahead of Visa Inc., according to Refinitiv data.
- About a fifth of the car company’s shares is owned by its Chief Executive, Elon Musk and other insiders.
- The S&P 500 is weighted by the number of companies’ stocks available on the stock market.
- The car company’s influence within the benchmark will be slightly reduced, putting it in 8 positions, just behind Johnson & Johnson, with an equivalent of about 1% of the S&P 500 index.