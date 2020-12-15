Energy
Just-in: Finance Minister, Heads, NNPC, DMO inspect Ajaokuta-Kano gas project
Minister of Finance, GMD, NNPC, and DG, DMO are inspecting the Ajaokuta segment o the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
The Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Myele Kyari; and the Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, are currently inspecting the Ajaokuta segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
This was disclosed by NNPC via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted:
- “GMD @NNPCgroup Mallam @MKKyari, HM of Finance, Budget & National Planning @ZShamsuna & the DG Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha on an Inspection Tour of Ajaokuta Segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (#AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
What you need to know
- This pipeline is intended to establish a connection between pipeline networks in the eastern, western and northern regions of Nigeria. The project strives to utilize the country’s abundant natural gas resources to sustainably supply gas to northern Nigeria.
- NNPC announced tenders for this project in July 2013. The Cabinet of Nigeria approved the project in December 2017
Why it matters
The development is expected to reduce the quantity of gas flared in the country’s oil fields and thus improve air quality.
FG inaugurates technical committee on pricing framework for petrol
FG has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 14, 2020, inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.
While inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the Committee was expected to work assiduously to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation.
This disclosure was contained in a statement which was issued on Monday, December 14, 2020, by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and signed by its Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations, Charles Akpan.
Ngige at the event noted that setting up of the Committee was part of the continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and Organised Labour on the issue of the increase in electricity tariff.
What the minister is saying
The Minister said:
- “This is a consequential fallout of the series of bipartite meetings between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to fashion out a mechanism and framework to monitor and stabilize PMS pump price.”
The terms of reference of the Committee include:
- To review the cost of supply and incidental commercial cost of PMS and arrive at a basis of determining Market Reflective Pump Price cap under the template of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) Act.
- To engage all relevant stakeholders to establish a price review framework, and to carry out any other assignment that will facilitate the work of the Committee.
The Chairman of the Technical Committee is Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, while the Secretary is Lawal Musa of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Other members include Umar Ajiya (NNPC), Festus Osifo (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria [PENGASSAN]), Williams Akporehia (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers [NUPENG]), Saidu Abdullahi (PPPRA), Ahmed Bobbi (Petroleum Equalization Fund), and Ahmed Zakari (Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure).
The rest are Comrade Najeem Yasin (NLC), Dr Nasirudeen Usman (NLC), Chief Hyginus Chika Onuegbu (Trade Union Congress), representative of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Mrs C. C. Dike, representative of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The Committee, which the Minister described as Bipartite PLUS, is expected to submit its report on Monday, January 25, 2021, in the first instance for the main committee to study.
Chairman of the Committee, Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, said they would work to provide an honest evidence-based report to enable the larger meeting to make informed decisions.
What you should know
- This development is a fallout of the series of dialogue between the Federal Government and the organized labour, represented by NLC and the TUC, over the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.
- The labour unions had opposed such hike as such will increase the hardship being experienced in the country, especially by the Nigerian workers.
- The Federal Government had last week, reduced the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre as part of its ongoing consultation with the labour unions.
Lekoil at risk of losing 17% stake in Oil Prospecting Licence 310 for Ogo oilfield
Lekoil’s subsidiary, Mayfair Assets and Trust owes Optimum Petroleum Development $6.6million from sunk costs and consent fees.
Optimum Petroleum Development (Optimum) has disclosed that it is $6.6 million short of receipt from Mayfair Assets and Trust (Mayfair), as a result of sunk costs and consent fees and that the company has also not paid more than $1million for G&A costs.
Mayfair is a subsidiary of Lekoil, a Nigerian company that has a 17.14% stake in the licence of Ogo oilfield (Oil Prospecting Licence 310).
A fraudulent $184 million loan announced by the parent company, Lekoil, at the beginning of the year to finance pre-operation activities at Ogo oilfield, still haunts the company. The shares of Lekoil plunged more than 70% in January 2020, following a suspension of trading, after the firm discovered that a $184 million loan it had announced was fraudulent.
The loan, which was arranged by Seawave Invest Limited, was meant to sort bills related to Ogo oilfield licence (Oil Prospecting Licence 310), as well as prepare the oilfield for operations.
A disclosure posted on the company’s website yesterday, 11th December indicates that the bills are not fully sorted yet and that unless Lekoil pays its bills at OPL 310, its 17.14% stake may be sold off. The company is also facing heated pressure from shareholder demands for board change.
Under the terms of the agreement on the licence, and if the bill cannot be paid, Optimum and Mayfair will jointly seek a buyer of the 17.14% stake. A new buyer would pick up the equity stake but also the financial obligations.
Thus, Optimum is seeking to enforce its default clause as payment of USD6.6 million to cover portion of sunk costs, and consent fees have not been received by the end of November.
To this effect, the operator of OPL 310, Optimum, has sent a letter to Mayfair on enforcement of the default clause.
What they are saying
Lekoil, in the disclosure on the company’s website, submitted that:
- “The company continues to discuss with Optimum, a deferment of these payments as the company intends to focus its financial and other resources in support of securing funding for the second phase of the Otakikpo development, as well as the Ogo appraisal programme. The company, working with Optimum, has identified and engaged an appropriate rig for the appraisal drilling, where the service provider has accepted the result of the early performed site survey.”
What you should know
- Lekoil Ltd – African oil exploration and production firm with interests in Nigeria and offshore Namibia.
- The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
- Lekoil also said it would hold an EGM on January 8. This was in response to demands from Metallon Corp., which holds a 15.4% stake in Lekoil.
- Zimbabwean gold miner Metallon has called for the removal of Lekoil’s chairman, Mark Simmonds, and the appointment of three new directors: Michael Onochie Ajukwu, Thomas Donald Richardson, and George Maxwell.
- The latter was the CEO of Eland Oil & Gas until Seplat Petroleum Development, a Nigerian oil firm listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and LSE, acquired it.
- Lekoil has described Metallon’s pitch as an “opportunistic attempt to take control of the company without paying a premium for the value of the shares and the assets of the company to the shareholders”.
- The Lekoil board unanimously opposed the removal of Chairman Simmonds. Two of the three directors opposed the appointments of Ajukwu and Richardson; although, Tony Hawkins endorsed the choices. All three directors backed the appointment of ex-Eland Maxwell.
Seplat’s head office remains shut as court approaches Christmas recess
Seplat head office remains shut as the court is yet to vacate the order obtained by Access Bank.
The head office of Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has remained shut, a full week after it was sealed off on the back of a court order instituted by Access Bank Plc.
According to reliable sources, both parties appeared in court during the week, with Seplat seeking the court’s approval to vacate court orders. However, we understand their bid was unsuccessful, meaning that the company’s headquarters might remain closed during the Christmas season.
Sources from Seplat and Access Bank respectively confirmed to Nairametrics that they met in court during the week and that the case was adjourned till Monday 14th of December 2020.
Seplat informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week that it would fight to overturn the court injunction obtained by Seplat to seal off its offices, claiming that Access Bank had no proof that it guaranteed the loan on behalf of Cardinal Drilling Services.
Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, GM, Ext Affairs & Communications, told Nairametrics that Seplat never guaranteed the facility.
She said, “There should be a document to back such claim. We await the proof of such guarantee.”
When Nairametrics contacted Abdul Imoyo, the spokesperson Access Bank, on the development, he promised to get back to us after he had consulted the legal team of the bank.
Access Bank, however, claims that Seplat is a related party, insinuating that ABC Orjiakor, Chairman of Seplat, obtained the loan from Diamond Bank, using Cardinal Drilling Services as a smokescreen, as Seplat was to be the ultimate beneficiary of the service.
What you should know
Access Bank Plc has sealed off the corporate headquarters of Seplat Petroleum Development Company over a loan owed by Cardinal Drilling Services Limited, a drilling services company.
- The bank obtained an Ex-Parte order dated November 13th, 2020, to seal off the headquarters of Seplat, which prompted Seplat to announce that it would sue Access Bank in response.
- The move by Access Bank has triggered a corporate battle between the bank and Seplat, with the latter claiming that it is not an obligor of a loan to Access Bank.
- The Cardinal Drilling Services loan was originally obtained from Diamond Bank in 2012 and collapsed into Access Bank after their merger.
- Nairametrics detailed how Seplat got roped in here.
Seplat HQ shut till next year?
With their inability to get the court to vacate the order, Seplat risks being unable to access their office premises, at least till the new year, except it gets the court to vacate the order at the next sitting on Monday, 14th of December, 2020.
- The Federal High Court is expected to proceed on Christmas vacation for the year on December 22, 2020, and resume sitting on Monday, January 11, 2020.